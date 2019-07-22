Sothebys : (English) Sotheby's to Offer the Personal Collection of Fabled Husband-and-Wife Design Duo Claude & François-Xavier Lalanne

With each lot in the sale appearing at auction directly from their home and studio near Fontainebleau, these were the artworks with which they chose to surround themselves. The

PARIS, JULY 2019: This autumn, in a landmark dedicated two-day sale in Paris, Sotheby's will offer over 280 works of art from the extraordinary collection of Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne - two of the most pioneering, important and beloved artists of the 20th century, who lived and worked alongside each other in perfect harmony for over five decades. 'Les Lalanne', as they affectionately came to be known, gave life to a poetic œuvre, injecting the familiar and functional with a dreamlike enchantment and overriding sense of humour and whimsy. Loved and celebrated by many of the leading artists, influencers and collectors of their generation, Les Lalanne were part of the cultural tapestry of the 20th-century arts scene, their work featuring on everything from Serge Gainsbourg album covers to Salvador Dalí's dining table.

selection includes a number of major pieces by the couple themselves, intertwined with works by artists who were friends of the duo, including Niki de Saint Phalle, Jean Tinguely, Max Ernst, William N. Copley, Jasper Johns and Elaine Sturtevant.

The fascinating exhibition and auction - initiated by Claude herself and today realised by her family -willinvite viewers into the intimate world that Claude and François-Xavierinhabited and give a taste of the playfully surreal and highly fashionable aesthetic they embodied and engendered in their sculptures.

Florent Jeanniard, Head of 20th Century Design at Sotheby's Europe, said: "It is both an immense privilege and a fantastic opportunity to have been chosen by the family of Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne to orchestrate this sale, as each object is imbued with the story of this mythic couple."

Mario Tavella, Président-directeur général Sotheby's France and chairman Sotheby's Europe said: "I never had the opportunity to meet François-Xavier Lalanne, but I had the privilege of knowing Claude personally, and to be introduced to the wonders of her universe and deep affinity with the natural world. It is a great honour to be able to pay tribute to these internationally renowned artists, a couple who hold today a fundamental place in the history of French art."

ARTWORKS BY LES LALANNE

The heart of the collection is dedicated to artworks created by Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne, which they devotedly treasured in their home. From the monumental to the miniature, each piece exudes the couple's playful and unique take on design.

Highlights include the emblematic Grand Choupatte ("Cabbage Feet"), a bronze cabbage on chicken legs, with versions included in the world's leading museum and art collections. Among other renowned designs by Claude are Bureau Crocodile ("Crocodile Desk")

one of the most masterful interpretations of the artist's crocodile motif - as well as her tables of ginkgo leaves and her highly sought- after and creative take on jewellery.

Examples of François-Xavier's amalgamation of art and furniture Lalanne comprise the Rhinocrétaire ("Rhinodesk") - a bureau concealed within the form of a bronze Rhinoceros - a herd of the artist's whimsical sheep sculptures (Moutons de Peter) and a large bar cabinet designed as a mouflon wild sheep (Grand Mouflon de Pauline).

A CONSTELLATION OF ARTISTS & FRIENDS

Les Lalanne were at the centre of a cultural constellation, counting numerous painters, sculptors, writers, designers, architects and photographers among their intimate circle. These friendships are reflected in the collection which features works by the couple's artist-friends - an insight into their personal aesthetic and collecting tastes.