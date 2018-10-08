Geneva | +41 22 908 48 14 | Catherine Allen | Catherine.Allen@Sothebys.com |

New York | +1 212 606 7176 | Darrell Rocha | Darrell.Rocha@Sothebys.com

Hong Kong| +852 2822 8140 | Agnes Yung | agnes.yung@sothebys.com | Vania Lam | vania.lam@sothebys.com

London | +44 (0) 207 293 6000 | Marie-Béatrice Morin | Marie-beatrice.morin@sothebys.com

IMPORTANT WATCHES

13 NOVEMBER 2018

"THE ASPREY"

POSSIBLY UNIQUE AND HISTORICALLY IMPORTANT WRISTWATCH

PATEK PHILIPPE, REFERENCE 2499

RETAILED BY ASPREY OF LONDON

Geneva, 8 October 2018 - One of the most important vintage wristwatches in the world will be the star lot of

Sotheby's upcoming Important Watches auction in Geneva on 13th November 2018. Known simply as 'The Asprey',

this Patek Philippe perpetual calendar chronograph reference 2499 is exceptional in every way. Manufactured in 1952 and sold in 1956, this Patek Philippe 2499 1st series was last seen on the market at Sotheby's in 2006 where it was sold for a staggering 2.2 million Swiss Francs, which not only made it the most expensive 1st series in gold but the highest price ever paid for a Twenty-Four Ninety Nine. Since then, the watch has become a legend amongst the market and collecting community. The watch has remained in the same private collection since first being discovered in 2006.

Retailed by Asprey of London in 1956, this is the most complicated Patek Philippe sold by the prestigious London jeweler. The dial is double signed by both the manufacture and Asprey, the case is stamped with London hallmarks and the date letter for 1956 and the inside case back too bears London import marks and the Asprey stamp.

This exceptional watch will lead Sotheby's sale of Important Watches, to be held at Mandarin Oriental, Geneva on 13 November 2018. The piece is estimated between CHF 2,000,000 - 4,000,000 / USD 2,000,000 - 4,000,000.

Speaking ahead of the sale, Sam Hines, Global Head of Sotheby's Watch Division, commented, "It is an absolute privilege to have been trusted with the sale of this exceptional vintage watch. I have had countless discussions and debates with collectors about this watch due to its pristine state of preservation, making it one of the best preserved examples of a 1st series. This is the only known 2499 to be retailed by Asprey and is the most complicated Patek Philippe wristwatch to be sold by Asprey. The watch was sold to David Duggan watches in London by the original owner in 2005. The hands are also very interesting as they are luminous, which is also a very rare feature in itself. Following on from the record sale last week of the pink gold 2499 Tiffany in Hong Kong*, there is a huge appetite for watches of this caliber and we are very much looking forward to the sale of this extraordinary collectors' watch."

REFERENCE 2499 / FIRST SERIES

Patek Philippe's reference 2499 was manufactured between 1950 and 1985. Over the course of those 35 years, just 349 pieces were made - equating to an average of just 9 wristwatches a year. It is recognized as one of the most important perpetual calendar wristwatches made by the prestigious manufacture - indeed, when it was launched in 1950, Patek Philippe was the only watchmaker to make such a complication. The 2499 has been described as 'the ultimate Patek', for it is timelessly elegant yet highly wearable.

The first series of the 2499 is by far the rarest and research shows that there may have been no more than 40 pieces made in yellow gold. With its crisp flat rectangular pushers, the first series is immediately distinguishable from all later series, each of which has round chronograph pushers. This watch is currently the only known example of a reference 2499

First Series with the Asprey signature - in fact it may well be the only one from any of the 2499's four series to bear this distinguishing feature.

ASPREY OF LONDON

A world-famous address for luxury goods, Asprey of London was founded 237 years ago in 1781. Over its history, it has defined British luxury, courting the most glamorous and famous clientele - not least receiving royal warrants from Queen Victoria and every British monarch since. In the 19th century, Asprey's iconic Regulator clock stood in the window of the flagship Bond Street store, so that gentlemen could set their temperamental timepieces by it.

A favourite of heads of state and the world's elite, by the 20th century Asprey

was also receiving commissions from millionaires including the American financier J. Pierpont Morgan and potentates such as the Maharajah of Patiala.

Among the more unusual commissions undertaken by its craftsmen are a chess set made for Ringo Starr and a 'picnic trailer' which included a dining table for 16. Today, the company has stores in the UK, USA, Switzerland and Japan.

AUCTION

IMPORTANT WATCHES

SOTHEBY'S GENEVA - TUESDAY, 13 NOVEMBER 2018

MANDARIN ORIENTAL, GENEVA

1, Quai Turrettini, 1201 Genève

PUBLIC EXHIBITIONS

Dubai

7-9 October

Geneva

10-12 November -------------------------------------------------------

*"The most valuable wristwatch sold at auction in Asia ; World record price for a Pink Gold Reference 2499" - Hong Kong press release available here.

FOR MORE NEWS FROM SOTHEBY'S

News & Video:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/sothebys

Instagram: www.instagram.com/sothebys and www.instagram.com/sothebyswatches

Facebook: www.facebook.com/sothebys

Snapchat ID: sothebys YouTube: www.youtube.com/SothebysTV Weibo: www.weibo.com/sothebyshongkong

WeChat ID: sothebyshongkong

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby's became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby's presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby's BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby's offers collectors the resources of

Sotheby's Financial Services, the world's only full-service art financing company, as well as the collection advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency,

Partners. Sotheby's presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and two retail businesses, Sotheby's Diamonds and Sotheby's Wine. Sotheby's has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (BID).

*Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

Browse sale catalogues, view original content, stream live auctions and more at www.sothebys.com,and through Sotheby's apps for iPhone, iPad,

Android, Apple TV and Amazon