Sothebys : Exceptional Decorative Arts Spanning 450 Years from 15th Century Armour to an Art Deco Horological Jewel

pageant will demonstrate extraordinary craftmanship alongside diversity in style and age, constituting the very pinnacle of each collecting category.

MASTERWORKS OF TIME

Lots 1 to 7 form part of Masterworks of Time, an extraordinary collection of over 800 long-unseen pieces, the rest of which will be featured in a series of international sales throughout 2019 and 2020. Put together over a life-time dedicated to seeking out the best examples of their kind, Masterworks of Time encompasses all the ground-breaking technological and artistic innovations of the last 500 years. The pieces offered here represent the diversity of the collection, ranging from an Italian nocturnal and horary quadrant from 1565 (lot 1) to a gold, enamel, and split pearl automaton pistol perfume spray with timepiece by Mounlié, Bautte & Cie. in Geneva (lot 5).

JOEHAN CREMSDORFF, PARIS, CIRCA 1650

A HIGHLY IMPORTANT GOLD, ENAMEL, AND DIAMOND-SET WATCH, THE CASE ENAMEL IN THE MANNER OF THE BLOIS SCHOOL COMBINES TECHNIQUES OF CHAMPLEVÉ, EN RELIEF, AND PEINTURE EN CAMAIEU, WITH MATCHING CRANK KEY, DIAMETER 60 MM

£700,000-1,000,000

When this watch last appeared at auction in 1986, it took collectors by storm, soaring to the then highest price for any pocket watch ever sold at auction. A masterpiece of enamel work, it beautifully combines the artistic diversity of enamel techniques. The style of painting in enamel on enamel ground (known as Blois-style enamelwork) is extremely rare. The high level of artistry is reflected not only by the number of different enamel techniques, but also the high level at which they are executed. No more than five pieces entirely enamelled in this particular turquoise blue are known today, and the extraordinary attention to detail and richness of this watch makes it one of the most important examples to have surfaced in years. The incomparable craftsmanship of Cremsdorff's work makes this piece one of the most exceptional pieces on the market today.

VACHERON CONSTANTIN, CIRCA 1926

A ROCK CRYSTAL, CORAL, MOTHER OF PEARL AND BLACK ONYX PORTICO TIMEPIECE, IN THE FORM OF A CHINESE TEMPLE PORTICO, THE OCTAGONAL DIAL INLAID WITH DRAGONS AND FLAMING PEARLS AMIDST BILLOWING CLOUDS, THE BEZEL WITH DIAMOND-SET NUMERALS, SIGNED VACHERON CONSTANTIN AND RETAILED BY LINZELER & MARCHAK, 19CM. HIGH

£250,000-400,000

This wonderful jewel-like timepiece is one of the finest examples of the collaboration between Swiss watchmakers Vacheron Constantin and the Parisian retailers Linzeler and Marchak. Although unsigned, the case is almost certainly by Verger Fréres, who worked closely with, and were the Paris representatives of, Vacheron Constantin between 1880 and 1930.