Sothebys : Exceptional Decorative Arts Spanning 450 Years from 15th Century Armour to an Art Deco Horological Jewel

Exceptional Decorative Arts Spanning 450 Years from 15th Century Armour to an Art Deco Horological Jewel
London, June 2019- This July, Sotheby's Treasures sale - the most pre-eminent decorative art auction of the year - will once again offer an extraordinary selection of the finest decorative arts from across the globe. From horological masterworks to Napoleonic commissions, the sale offers a rich array of exquisite objects, augmented by Royal and historic provenance.
The auction on 3 July will open with seven pieces from Masterworks of Time, one of the most important collections of timepieces remaining in private hands. Chronicling the history of watchmaking from the Renaissance through to the present day, this extraordinary collection emphasises monumental works from masters who continually worked to push technological boundaries. Alongside these exceptional examples of watchmaking is an unparalleled grouping of works by Neoclassical sculptors, including a marble by Antonia Canova and several reliefs from the workshops of two of the great sculptors of the period, Bertel Thorvaldsen and John Flaxman. Collected by the Baring family, these important neoclassical sculptures embody the essence of artist-client patronage during the 19th century. This unique
pageant will demonstrate extraordinary craftmanship alongside diversity in style and age, constituting the very pinnacle of each collecting category.
MASTERWORKS OF TIME
Lots 1 to 7 form part of Masterworks of Time, an extraordinary collection of over 800 long-unseen pieces, the rest of which will be featured in a series of international sales throughout 2019 and 2020. Put together over a life-time dedicated to seeking out the best examples of their kind, Masterworks of Time encompasses all the ground-breaking technological and artistic innovations of the last 500 years. The pieces offered here represent the diversity of the collection, ranging from an Italian nocturnal and horary quadrant from 1565 (lot 1) to a gold, enamel, and split pearl automaton pistol perfume spray with timepiece by Mounlié, Bautte & Cie. in Geneva (lot 5).
JOEHAN CREMSDORFF, PARIS, CIRCA 1650
A HIGHLY IMPORTANT GOLD, ENAMEL, AND DIAMOND-SET WATCH, THE CASE ENAMEL IN THE MANNER OF THE BLOIS SCHOOL COMBINES TECHNIQUES OF CHAMPLEVÉ, EN RELIEF, AND PEINTURE EN CAMAIEU, WITH MATCHING CRANK KEY, DIAMETER 60 MM
£700,000-1,000,000
When this watch last appeared at auction in 1986, it took collectors by storm, soaring to the then highest price for any pocket watch ever sold at auction. A masterpiece of enamel work, it beautifully combines the artistic diversity of enamel techniques. The style of painting in enamel on enamel ground (known as Blois-style enamelwork) is extremely rare. The high level of artistry is reflected not only by the number of different enamel techniques, but also the high level at which they are executed. No more than five pieces entirely enamelled in this particular turquoise blue are known today, and the extraordinary attention to detail and richness of this watch makes it one of the most important examples to have surfaced in years. The incomparable craftsmanship of Cremsdorff's work makes this piece one of the most exceptional pieces on the market today.
VACHERON CONSTANTIN, CIRCA 1926
A ROCK CRYSTAL, CORAL, MOTHER OF PEARL AND BLACK ONYX PORTICO TIMEPIECE, IN THE FORM OF A CHINESE TEMPLE PORTICO, THE OCTAGONAL DIAL INLAID WITH DRAGONS AND FLAMING PEARLS AMIDST BILLOWING CLOUDS, THE BEZEL WITH DIAMOND-SET NUMERALS, SIGNED VACHERON CONSTANTIN AND RETAILED BY LINZELER & MARCHAK, 19CM. HIGH
£250,000-400,000
This wonderful jewel-like timepiece is one of the finest examples of the collaboration between Swiss watchmakers Vacheron Constantin and the Parisian retailers Linzeler and Marchak. Although unsigned, the case is almost certainly by Verger Fréres, who worked closely with, and were the Paris representatives of, Vacheron Constantin between 1880 and 1930.
The symmetry of the case combined with the use of hardstones perfectly frames the inlaid dial with its diamond-set numerals. The Chinese theme of the case was the height of fashion in Paris in the 1920s and is just as chic today. Almost certainly unique, this timepiece crosses the many boundaries of horology, design, jewellery and craftsmanship.
NEOCLASSICAL SCULPTURES FROM THE BARING FAMILY
This year's Treasures sale will offer marbles by some of the greatest Neoclassical sculptors, including Bertel Thorvaldsen, John Flaxman and Antonio Canova. Each of these important Neoclassical sculptures were once in the collection of the Baring family - the prominent dynasty of British merchant bankers - and resided at The Grange, the magnificent Neoclassical country house in Hampshire. One of the greatest British patrons of the age, Alexander Baring, first Baron Ashburton (1773-1848), was a significant patron to Thorvaldsen at this time and directly employed Flaxman. The banker subsequently played a role in unofficially brokering peace between Britain and the United States when the two countries were at war between 1812 and 1814 and he was British Ambassador to Washington in the 1840s.
ANTONIO CANOVA, ITALIAN, ROME, 1821-1822
THE INFANT ST JOHN THE BAPTIST, PRESUMED TO HAVE BEEN CONCEIVED AS A PORTRAIT OF NAPOLEON II, ROI DE ROME WHITE MARBLE
£600,000-800,000
When Antonio Canova's Infant St John was first unveiled in 1817, the sculptor was at the height of his fame and reputation. As perhaps the most celebrated artist in the world at this time, the Italian became sculptor to the leading European powers and personalities of his age. Napoleon Bonaparte commissioned Canova to execute the audacious and monumental Napoleon as Peacemaker between 1802 and 1806.
It has long been presumed that the St John was originally conceived as a portrait of Napoleon's son, Napoleon II, Napoléon François Charles Joseph Bonaparte, Prince Impérial and Roi de Rome (King of Rome) - and the
resemblance in portraiture is indeed striking. St John has the same facial features, prominent forehead with broad temples, and light covering of hair in centralised locks at the fringe, as can be seen in the archetypal representation of the infant Roi de Rome. Canova's brilliance at creating the illusion of warm human flesh from cold white marble presides here, with the sculptor's characteristic virtuoso finish most evident in the exceptionally fine delineation of the hair.
The presumption is that Canova abandoned his portrait of the Roi de Rome at the time of Napoleon's abdication in 1814, converting the model into the Infant St John following Bonaparte's exile to St Helena in 1815. The tantalising possibility that it could represent a lost portrait of Napoleon's only son, the Roi de Rome, adds to the rarity of this work.
Canova marbles are exceptionally rare at auction, with this sale representing a unique opportunity for collectors to acquire a museum quality work by one of the greatest artists ever to have lived.
BERTEL THORVALDSEN AND WORKSHOP, ITALIAN, ROME, CIRCA 1820-1830
NIGHT AND DAY
WHITE MARBLE £250,000-400,000
Thorvaldsen's Night and Day are two of the defining icons of Neoclassical art. They are amongst the greatest achievements of a sculptor who in his lifetime was described as the 'Patriarch of
the bas-relief,' a field in which it has been said that he 'was generally recognised to be superior to Canova'.
Thorvaldsen created his iconic relief models after a restless night in the summer of 1815 whilst he was staying in a boarding house in Rome. According to Thorvaldsen's biographer, Just Mathias Thiele, he was discovered by his friend, the Danish painter Wilhelm Eckersberg, "early one morning, before the house had woken [sketching] an image that he felt had been revealed to him during the night". Inspired by insomnia, the sculptor conceived the personification of Night in the form of a winged woman in drowsy flight, her head tipped forwards in sleep and garlanded with poppies symbolising opium-induced torpor. Day takes the form of a young woman, who, awake, scatters roses on all before her. The contrast between the roses, which evoke vivid colour, and the flame of the torch, creates a clever illusion of light and dark, day and night.
NAPOLEONIC TREASURES
ATTRIBUTED TO GIUSEPPE MARIA BONZANIGO, TURIN CIRCA 1800
A NORTH ITALIAN CARVED WOOD PORTRAIT OF THE YOUNG NAPOLÉON BONAPARTE, IN PROFILE FACING TO THE RIGHT, HIS HAIR TIED EN QUEUE, FRAMED BY PALM AND OAK LEAVES, THE SPANDRELS AND THE EBONY FRAME WITH TROPHIES OF WAR, IN GLAZED WALNUT FRAME
£100,000-150,000
The fame Bonzanigo achieved during his lifetime derived from the extraordinary skill demonstrated in his minute carving of wood and ivory, resulting in further commissions from the Italian royal family, the Piedmontese aristocracy and from the Napoleonic establishment.
This is a rare example of an early portrait of the French general, based on a drawing by Giuseppe Longhi, whom Bonaparte met in person in Italy in 1796. Images such as this drawing, where the future Emperor is presented in a slightly informal way, soon ceased to exist. One other example by Bonzanigo of the same profile portrait of Napoléon is known, but on a much smaller scale and inset in a snuff box.
The minute carving of the frame includes military trophies with multiple references to the French Republic and to Napoléon's military attributes. Two side shields represent Hercules fighting the lion and the figure of Plenty, referring to the wealth that the new law would bring to Europe.
The current lot was formerly part of the Liechtenstein Princely Collection, one of the most extraordinary private collections in the world.
VASE FUSEAU, PREMIÈRE GRANDEUR, THE SLENDER OVOID BODY WITH A FLARED NECK AND SPREADING FOOT, PAINTED AND GILT TO SIMULATE PATINATED BRONZE WITH A FRIEZE OF AN ATHLETE BEING CROWNED WITH A WREATH BY VICTORY, THE REVERSE GILT WITH AN ELABORATE GEOMETRIC SPRAY OF PALMETTES AND STYLISED LEAVES, ON A GROUND GILT WITH STIPPLED ORNAMENT, BETWEEN FOND ÉCAILLE TORTOISE-SHELL PATTERN GROUND SECTIONS, THE LOWER PART GILT WITH BANDS OF STIFF LEAVES AND BUDS, THE SHOULDER WITH ARCHED BAND, THE NECK WITH A FURTHER BAND OF STIFF LEAVES, WITH GILT-BRONZE COLLARS TO THE NECK AND STEM, SUPPORTED ON A SQUARE BASE, THE UPRIGHT HANDLES TERMINATING IN CLASSICAL PORTRAIT ROUNDELS IN PATINATED BRONZE RELIEF
£450,000-600,000
This magnificent vase fuseau is an important example of the type of vases produced by Sèvres for Napoléon, who often offered them as diplomatic gifts. Of première grandeur - the largest size of vase produced at Sèvres - the classical scene can be
read as an allegory of the coronation of Napoleon by Nike, the goddess personifying victory.
This vase promotes the predominant artistic style in France under the Napoleonic Empire, Neoclassicism. Spearheaded by the painter Jacques Louis-David and influenced by a rediscovery of the art of the ancient world, vases of this type were for the Emperor an effective means to spread his political and moral values and exhibit his grandeur and glory.
Whilst the provenance of the present vase has not been established with certainty, it was produced in exactly the period when Napoléon was the most influential patron of the Sèvres factory. The ruler realised the potential for art as propaganda and its use in diplomacy. The Emperor used lavish gifts of porcelain and other luxury goods to present to the influential elite of the day as well as for his own use and as gifts for his immediate family.
Unlike examples at Versailles where the medallions at the tip of the handles depict the Emperor and his wife, this vase depicts faces of soldiers, emphasising the function of the vase as a representation of the military victories of Napoléon.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
A RARE COMPOSITE ARMOUR FOR THE JOUSTS OF PEACE (OR STECHZEUG FOR THE GESTECH)
THE VAMBRACES, FAULD AND TASSETS: ATTRIBUTED TO LORENZ (ACTIVE 1467-1515) AND JÖRG HELMSCHMIED
(ACTIVE 1467-1504), AUGSBURG, CIRCA 1495; THE BACKPLATE, BREASTPLATE AND LANCE-REST: ATTRIBUTED TO KONRAD POLER (ACTIVE CIRCA 1492-1500), NUREMBERG, CIRCA 1495; THE LEFT BESAGUE AND WAIST-LAME: SOUTH GERMAN, CIRCA 1495; THE HELMET: SOUTH GERMAN, PROBABLY CIRCA 1495
FERROUS METAL (IRON OR STEEL) THE WAIST-PLATE STRUCK WITH SEVERAL ROYAL SAXON OWNERSHIP MARKS
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.