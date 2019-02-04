Sothebys : Female Artists Drive Sotheby's Masters Week Sales To $100 Million in NYC

New York | +1 212 606 7176 | Darrell Rocha | Darrell.Rocha@Sothebys.com | Amanda Bass | Amanda.Bass@Sothebys.com

NEW YORK, 4 February 2019 - Sotheby's annual Masters Week auctions concluded over the weekend in New York, with 620+ paintings, drawings and sculptures selling for an overall total of $99.8 million and nearly 50% of sold lots achieving prices above their high estimate. This total represents the first Masters Week series to achieve $100 million at Sotheby's New York since 2011.

Sotheby's Masters Week series continues with online sales of Old Masters and 19th CenturyEuropean Art open for bidding through 6 February. Below is a look at some of the highlights that drove the results of our Masters Week series:

The Female Triumphant

To highlight this year's Masters Week sales series, Sotheby's assembled a group of works by female artists of the pre-Modern era, celebrating the lives and important work of these groundbreaking women. Titled The Female Triumphant, the group featured major paintings created by leading female artists from the 16th through the 19th centuries, and totaled $14.6 million - surpassing the series's high estimate of $13.2 million. The series established new auction records for 7 female artists, including Elisabeth-Louise Vigée Le Brun, Fede Galizia, Angelika Kauffmann, Giulia Lama, Amile-Ursule Guillebaud, Elizabeth Jane Gardner Bouguereau and Virginie Demont-Breton.

Calvine Harvey, Specialist in Sotheby's Old Master Paintings Department in New York, commented:

"The number of Old Master female artists who succeeded and are known to us today remains incredibly few - in 2018, Sotheby's sold only 14 works by female Old Masters, compared to 1,100 male artists. It's important to remember that the obstacles women artists of the pre-Modern era faced were substantial, and those that broke down those barriers were truly triumphant. It was therefore such a thrill to see strong prices throughout our offering of works from The Female Triumphant - none more so than the monumental portrait by Elisabeth-Louise Vigée Le Brun thatachieved a new auction record for any work by a female artist of the pre-Modern era. With additional records established for the work Fede Galizia, Angelika Kauffmann, Giulia Lama, Elizabeth Jane Gardner Bouguereau and Virginie Demont-Breton, the market clearly responded to the work of these groundbreaking women, including both new and established collectors."

During Tuesday night's sale of Master Paintings, Elisabeth-Louise Vigée Le Brun's life-sized Portrait of Muhammad Dervish Khan, achieved an astounding $7.2 million - a new world auction record for any female artist of the pre-modern era. Painted in the summer of 1788 and exhibited at the Salon of 1789, when political unrest had begun to boil in France, the work stands today as a symbolic testament to the relationship between Pre-Revolutionary France and India.

The evening established additional auction records for Fede Galizia, Angelika Kauffmann and Giulia Lama. A pioneer of the still life genre, which she helped invent in the early 17th-century, Fede Galizia's A glass compote with peaches, jasmine flowers, quinces, and a grasshopper achieved $2.4 million (estimate $2/3 million). Although she produced fewer than 20 refined, naturalistic still life compositions on panel, these works inspired followers in her lifetime and are now considered her most important paintings. One of the wealthiest families in England, the young generation of Spencers likely depicted in Angelika Kauffmann's Portrait of Three Children, sold for $915,000, surpassing its high estimate of $800,000. One of the most cultured and influential women of her generation, Angelika Kauffmann holds a place of particular importance in European art history as one of only two female founding members of the Royal Academy.

All five of the works by female artists offered in Friday's 19th Century European Art auction were sold, totaling $1.8 million, exceeding its pre-sale high estimate of $1 million. The group was led by Elizabeth Jane Gardner Bouguereau's La captive, which realized 591,000 and established a new auction record for the artist (estimate $250/350,000). Exhibited at the Salon of 1893, the work displays the exceptional skill that led her to be the first and only American woman to win a gold medal at the Paris Salon. Virginie Demont-Breton's earliest masterpiece Femme de pêcheur venant de baigner ses enfants exceeded expectations, tripling its estimate in bringing $543,000 (estimate $100/150,000) and establishing a new auction record for the artist. Winning Demont-Breton's first medal at the Salon of 1881, the work propelled her distinguished career as a painter and as a pioneering advocate for women artists.

MASTER PAINTINGS EVENING SALE

Christopher Apostle, Head of Sotheby's Old Master Paintings Department in New York, commented:

"We are very pleased with the results of our sale, which demonstrated an enthusiastic, sophisticated and confident market for Master Paintings. Top prices buoyed by demand for fantastic Dutch Golden Age pictures of the highest quality, and global participation across private collectors, institutions and the trade. The results demonstrate the market's enthusiasm for museum-caliber, fresh-to-market material that is estimated attractively."

Outside of The Female Triumphant, the evening sale featured a group of Dutch masterworks emerging from a distinguished private collection. The selection was led by Joachim Anthonisz. Wtewael's work on copper A Banquet of the Gods, which sold for $5.9 million (estimate $5/7 million) to the Centraal Museum in Utrecht. Its elegant forms, classical subject, and refined technique of this oil on copper exemplify the Dutch Mannerist movement, which included the most important artists in the Netherlands from 1580 to 1620. The collection also featured Jan van de Cappelle's A shipping scene on a calm sea, with a number of vessels and figures, and a jetty on the left, which fetched $4.8 million (estimate $4/6 million) - the second-highest price ever achieved for the artist at auction. The luminous scene is a particularly evocative and successful example of the calm, expansive seascapes that distinguished Jan van de Cappelle as one of the leading marine painters of the Dutch Golden Age.

Further Dutch masterworks in the sale included Pieter Claesz's Still life of lemons and olives, pewter plates, a roemer and a façon-de-Venise wine glass on a ledge, which soared past its pre-sale high estimate of $900,000, realizing $2.5 million and establishing a new auction record for the artist. The works that Pieter Claesz. painted between 1628 and 1630, of which this is an outstanding example, came to define the classical Haarlem ontbijtje (breakfast piece).

The evening's offering of Italian works was led by Orazio Gentileschi's dynamic and dramatic Fall of the Rebel Angels, which realized $3.3 million (estimate $2.5/3.5 million). Painted on a large piece of alabaster circa 1601/2, the work displays the artist's shift from his mannerist beginnings to a more naturalistic style, due in part to his burgeoning friendship with Caravaggio.

Master Paintings & Sculpture Day Sale

Wednesday's Master Paintings & Sculpture Day sale was led by a 17th century replica of Leonardo da Vinci's iconic Mona Lisa, which smashed its pre-sale high estimate of $120,000 after a ten minute bidding battle, selling for $1.7 million. Amongst the most recognizable images in the world, thought to depict Lisa Gherardini, the wife of the Florentine silk merchant Francesco Giocondo, the numerous copies made after the original in 1503, are a testament to its timeless appeal. It is believed that the work was formerly in the collection of the Pistoj family, an old aristocratic family from the city of Pistoia that dates back to the fourteenth century, where it remained in the family for over 260 years until the passing of the last descendant.

OLD MASTER DRAWINGS

Auction Total: $15.1 Million

* Record for Any Old Master Drawings Sale at Sotheby's *

Gregory Rubinstein, Head of Sotheby's Old Master Drawings Department, commented: "We are

thrilled with the results of our sale, which marks the highest total for an Old Master Drawings auction at Sotheby's worldwide. Anchored by the significant record-breaking Rubens study, we saw market demand for additional blue-chip, fresh-to-market works from all corners of the globe, led by bidding among private collectors from America, China, Russia and Europe. The market for Old Master Drawings is strong, and today's results reflect just that."

The morning's auction was highlighted by a magnificent collection of drawings assembled by King William II of the Netherlands and his wife Anna Pavlovna, who together amassed one of the finest collections formed anywhere in Europe in the 19th century. Twelve drawings together totaled $11 million - three times their collective high estimate of $3.7 million. While many of the works they owned now reside in major museums, both in the Netherlands and around the world, these drawings are among those that passed down privately through the family.

The collection was led by Sir Peter Paul Rubens's Nude Study of Young Man with Raised Arms - one of the most important drawings by the iconic artist to appear on the open market in over 50 years - which sold for $8.2 million after intense competition between two bidders. That price more