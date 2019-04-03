|
Sothebys : Fine Chinese Paintings Top Ten
04/03/2019 | 02:07am EDT
Sale HK0860 Fine Chinese Paintings
2 APR 19
中國書畫
Grand Total (Including Buyer's Premium)
488,256,250 HKD (62,281,967 USD)
Exch Rate:
0.13
總成交價(已包括買家佣金):
|
對換率:
|
Sold by Lot:
|
89.9%
Lots Offered:
|
247
成交率(件數):
|
總件數:
|
Lots Sold/Unsold:
|
222 / 25
售出/收回:
|
Lot 拍品編號 Price (HKD/USD) 成交價(港元/美元) Estimate (HKD) 估價(港元)
Buyer 買家
1415
162,665,000 (20,749,547 USD)
|
50,000,000 - 70,000,000
|
Asian Private 亞洲藏家
Zhang Daqian, Manchurian Mountains, splashed ink and colour on paper mounted on cardboard, framed, 1969
|
|
張大千《伊吾閭瑞雪圖》，潑墨潑彩羅紋紙本裱於紙板，鏡框，1969 年作
|
|
1407
20,575,000 (2,624,547 USD)
|
|
3,000,000
|
- 5,000,000
|
Asian Private 亞洲藏家
|
Huang Binhong, Landscape after Song Artists, ink on paper, handscroll, 1942
|
|
|
黃賓虹《仿宋山水卷》，水墨紙本，手卷，1942 年作
|
|
1283
19,855,000 (2,532,704 USD)
|
6,000,000
|
- 8,000,000
|
Asian Private 亞洲藏家
|
Wu Guanzhong, White Birch Forest in Xinjiang, ink and colour on paper, framed, 1981
|
|
|
吳冠中《新疆白樺林》，設色紙本，鏡框，1981 年作
|
|
1247
15,535,000 (1,981,645 USD)
|
|
8,000,000
|
- 12,000,000
|
Asian Private 亞洲藏家
|
Zhang Daqian, Gibbon on Old Tree, ink and colour on paper, hanging scroll, 1950
|
|
|
張大千《老樹清猿》，設色紙本，立軸，1950 年作
|
|
1383
15,175,000 (1,935,723 USD)
|
7,000,000
|
- 9,000,000
|
Asian Private 亞洲藏家
|
|
Zhang Daqian, Indian Dancer, ink and colour on paper, framed, 1950
|
|
|
|
張大千《寂鄉舞》，設色紙本，鏡框，1950 年作
|
|
1302
10,375,000 (1,323,435 USD)
|
|
4,400,000
|
- 6,000,000
|
Asian Private 亞洲藏家
|
Zhang Daqian, Lake Achen, splashed ink and colour on gold cardboard, framed
|
|
|
張大千《愛痕湖一隅》，潑墨潑彩金紙卡，鏡框
|
|
1288
10,375,000 (1,323,435 USD)
|
2,800,000
|
- 3,500,000
|
Asian Private 亞洲藏家
|
Lin Fengmian, Wisteria, ink and colour on paper, framed
|
|
|
|
林風眠《紫藤》，設色紙本，鏡框
|
|
1377
9,775,000 (1,246,899 USD)
|
|
2,800,000
|
- 4,000,000
|
Asian Private 亞洲藏家
|
Pu Ru, Misty Landscape, ink and colour on paper; ink and light colour on paper, album of ten leaves, framed
|
|
溥儒《煙雲供養冊》，淡設色、水墨紙本，十開冊，鏡框
|
|
1293
7,975,000 (1,017,291 USD)
|
3,000,000
|
- 4,000,000
|
Asian Private 亞洲藏家
|
Lin Fengmian, Seashore, ink and colour on paper, framed
|
|
|
|
林風眠《海》，設色紙本 鏡框
|
|
1440
7,135,000 (910,141 USD)
|
|
3,500,000
|
- 5,000,000
|
Asian Private 亞洲藏家
|
Zhang Daqian, Landscape After Ancient Masters, ink and colour on paper, framed, 1946
|
|
|
張大千《瀟湘水雲》，設色紙本，鏡框，1946 年作
|
|
Specialist in Charge: Carmen Ip 葉卓敏
Press Office Contact: Agnes Yung 翁江燕 +852 2822 8140
Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.
