Sothebys : Fine Chinese Paintings Top Ten

Sale HK0860 Fine Chinese Paintings 2 APR 19 中國書畫 Grand Total (Including Buyer's Premium) 488,256,250 HKD (62,281,967 USD) Exch Rate: 0.13 總成交價(已包括買家佣金): 對換率: Sold by Lot: 89.9% Lots Offered: 247 成交率(件數): 總件數: Lots Sold/Unsold: 222 / 25 售出/收回: Lot 拍品編號 Price (HKD/USD) 成交價(港元/美元) Estimate (HKD) 估價(港元) Buyer 買家 1415 162,665,000 (20,749,547 USD) 50,000,000 - 70,000,000 Asian Private 亞洲藏家 Zhang Daqian, Manchurian Mountains, splashed ink and colour on paper mounted on cardboard, framed, 1969 張大千《伊吾閭瑞雪圖》，潑墨潑彩羅紋紙本裱於紙板，鏡框，1969 年作 1407 20,575,000 (2,624,547 USD) 3,000,000 - 5,000,000 Asian Private 亞洲藏家 Huang Binhong, Landscape after Song Artists, ink on paper, handscroll, 1942 黃賓虹《仿宋山水卷》，水墨紙本，手卷，1942 年作 1283 19,855,000 (2,532,704 USD) 6,000,000 - 8,000,000 Asian Private 亞洲藏家 Wu Guanzhong, White Birch Forest in Xinjiang, ink and colour on paper, framed, 1981 吳冠中《新疆白樺林》，設色紙本，鏡框，1981 年作 1247 15,535,000 (1,981,645 USD) 8,000,000 - 12,000,000 Asian Private 亞洲藏家 Zhang Daqian, Gibbon on Old Tree, ink and colour on paper, hanging scroll, 1950 張大千《老樹清猿》，設色紙本，立軸，1950 年作 1383 15,175,000 (1,935,723 USD) 7,000,000 - 9,000,000 Asian Private 亞洲藏家 Zhang Daqian, Indian Dancer, ink and colour on paper, framed, 1950 張大千《寂鄉舞》，設色紙本，鏡框，1950 年作 1302 10,375,000 (1,323,435 USD) 4,400,000 - 6,000,000 Asian Private 亞洲藏家 Zhang Daqian, Lake Achen, splashed ink and colour on gold cardboard, framed 張大千《愛痕湖一隅》，潑墨潑彩金紙卡，鏡框 1288 10,375,000 (1,323,435 USD) 2,800,000 - 3,500,000 Asian Private 亞洲藏家 Lin Fengmian, Wisteria, ink and colour on paper, framed 林風眠《紫藤》，設色紙本，鏡框 1377 9,775,000 (1,246,899 USD) 2,800,000 - 4,000,000 Asian Private 亞洲藏家 Pu Ru, Misty Landscape, ink and colour on paper; ink and light colour on paper, album of ten leaves, framed 溥儒《煙雲供養冊》，淡設色、水墨紙本，十開冊，鏡框 1293 7,975,000 (1,017,291 USD) 3,000,000 - 4,000,000 Asian Private 亞洲藏家 Lin Fengmian, Seashore, ink and colour on paper, framed 林風眠《海》，設色紙本 鏡框 1440 7,135,000 (910,141 USD) 3,500,000 - 5,000,000 Asian Private 亞洲藏家 Zhang Daqian, Landscape After Ancient Masters, ink and colour on paper, framed, 1946 張大千《瀟湘水雲》，設色紙本，鏡框，1946 年作

