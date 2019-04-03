Log in
Sothebys : Fine Chinese Paintings Top Ten

04/03/2019 | 02:07am EDT

HONG KONG +852 2524 8121 F +852 2810 6238 WWW.SOTHEBYS.COM

Sale Results 拍賣結果

Hong Kong 香港

Sale HK0860 Fine Chinese Paintings

2 APR 19

中國書畫

Grand Total (Including Buyer's Premium)

488,256,250 HKD (62,281,967 USD)

Exch Rate:

0.13

總成交價(已包括買家佣金):

對換率:

Sold by Lot:

89.9%

Lots Offered:

247

成交率(件數):

總件數:

Lots Sold/Unsold:

222 / 25

售出/收回:

Lot 拍品編號 Price (HKD/USD) 成交價(港元/美元) Estimate (HKD) 估價(港元)

Buyer 買家

1415

162,665,000 (20,749,547 USD)

50,000,000 - 70,000,000

Asian Private 亞洲藏家

Zhang Daqian, Manchurian Mountains, splashed ink and colour on paper mounted on cardboard, framed, 1969

張大千《伊吾閭瑞雪圖》，潑墨潑彩羅紋紙本裱於紙板，鏡框，1969 年作

1407

20,575,000 (2,624,547 USD)

3,000,000

- 5,000,000

Asian Private 亞洲藏家

Huang Binhong, Landscape after Song Artists, ink on paper, handscroll, 1942

黃賓虹《仿宋山水卷》，水墨紙本，手卷，1942 年作

1283

19,855,000 (2,532,704 USD)

6,000,000

- 8,000,000

Asian Private 亞洲藏家

Wu Guanzhong, White Birch Forest in Xinjiang, ink and colour on paper, framed, 1981

吳冠中《新疆白樺林》，設色紙本，鏡框，1981 年作

1247

15,535,000 (1,981,645 USD)

8,000,000

- 12,000,000

Asian Private 亞洲藏家

Zhang Daqian, Gibbon on Old Tree, ink and colour on paper, hanging scroll, 1950

張大千《老樹清猿》，設色紙本，立軸，1950 年作

1383

15,175,000 (1,935,723 USD)

7,000,000

- 9,000,000

Asian Private 亞洲藏家

Zhang Daqian, Indian Dancer, ink and colour on paper, framed, 1950

張大千《寂鄉舞》，設色紙本，鏡框，1950 年作

1302

10,375,000 (1,323,435 USD)

4,400,000

- 6,000,000

Asian Private 亞洲藏家

Zhang Daqian, Lake Achen, splashed ink and colour on gold cardboard, framed

張大千《愛痕湖一隅》，潑墨潑彩金紙卡，鏡框

1288

10,375,000 (1,323,435 USD)

2,800,000

- 3,500,000

Asian Private 亞洲藏家

Lin Fengmian, Wisteria, ink and colour on paper, framed

林風眠《紫藤》，設色紙本，鏡框

1377

9,775,000 (1,246,899 USD)

2,800,000

- 4,000,000

Asian Private 亞洲藏家

Pu Ru, Misty Landscape, ink and colour on paper; ink and light colour on paper, album of ten leaves, framed

溥儒《煙雲供養冊》，淡設色、水墨紙本，十開冊，鏡框

1293

7,975,000 (1,017,291 USD)

3,000,000

- 4,000,000

Asian Private 亞洲藏家

Lin Fengmian, Seashore, ink and colour on paper, framed

林風眠《海》，設色紙本 鏡框

1440

7,135,000 (910,141 USD)

3,500,000

- 5,000,000

Asian Private 亞洲藏家

Zhang Daqian, Landscape After Ancient Masters, ink and colour on paper, framed, 1946

張大千《瀟湘水雲》，設色紙本，鏡框，1946 年作

Specialist in Charge: Carmen Ip 葉卓敏

Press Office Contact: Agnes Yung 翁江燕 +852 2822 8140

Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

Disclaimer

Sotheby's Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 06:06:03 UTC
