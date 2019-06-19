Log in
SOTHEBYS

(BID)
  Report  
Sothebys : L£99 Million /$124.3 Million Sale of Impressionist & Modern Art At Sotheby's Driven By long-Unseen Works

06/19/2019 | 05:39pm EDT

Press Release

Mitzi Mina | Mitzi.Mina@Sothebys.com | Melica Khansari | Melica.Khansari@Sothebys.com | Matthew Floris | Matthew.Floris@Sothebys.com

+44 (0) 207 293 6000

£99 MILLION /$124.3 MILLION SALE

OF IMPRESSIONIST & MODERN ART AT SOTHEBY'S

DRIVEN BY LONG-UNSEEN WORKS

Quality Offering is 92% Sold

With Global Demand Across the Entire Category

Monet's Nymphéas (1908) sells for £23.7m / $29.8m

Modigliani's Portrait of an Anonymous Youth (1918)

sells for £18.4m / $23.1m

Helena Newman, Worldwide"GreatHeadartofdrivesSotheby'sa trongImpressionistmarket."& Modern Art Department

STATISTICS AT A GLANCE

increase

£98,875,924 / $124,247,486 (est £87.5-126.3m /$111.3-160.6m) -

92% Soldon both last June's and last February's sales in GBP

13%

Sale Total:

.

: in line with similarly high recent sell-through rates for Sotheby's

global

Impressionist

and Modern Art sales this year

by L

robust participation from across Asia and Russia, as well as

traditional markets

64% of works offered had never

Global p

rticipation:

previouslyStrong performanceappeared atforauction,long-unseenwith theworks:vast majority finding new homes

Average lot value: £4.3m, among the highest seen in a sale of this kind

MONET RETAINS POLE POSITION

Monet's Nymphéas, from the 'prime period' (1904-1909), and never-before seen on the

market, realised £23.7m / $29.8m (est. £25-35 million) - among the highest prices ever

achieved at auction for an Impressionist painting sold in Europe.

Monet's works have featured large in recent sales, having taken the top spot in both of

Sotheby's most recent flagship sales:

(1908) made £27.5m / $36.2m, and

o

In London in February,Meules

o

In New York in May,

(1890) made $110.7m / £85.6m - a new auction

Le Palais Ducal

record for the artist and the first work of Impressionist art to exceed $100 million

at auction.

Acquired in 1932, it had been completely unseen since a small exhibition in 1962.

STRONG RESULT FOR MODIGLIANI'S UNNAMED YOUTH

Jeune homme assis, les mains croisées sur les gen ux (1918) was pursued by three

bidders, selling for £18.4m / $23.2m (est. £16-24 million).

One of only 10 known portraits of anonymous male youths by the artist, the painting had remained in the same family collection since it was first acquired from Modigliani's dealer Léopold Zborowski in 1927, and until now, it had only been published as a black and white image.

SURREALIST ART

"Miró and Magritte reigned supreme tonight and proved, yet again, that their language is

James Mackie, Head of Sotheby's Impressionist & Modern Art Department in London

truly international."

Miró is a proven favourite in London sales (the top four prices for Miró have all been

achieved in London).

(1938) sold for £12m / $15.1m (est. £10-15 million).

Part of a highly important body of work in which the artist engaged with the deteriorating

Mi ó's Pe nture (L'Air)

political situation in Spain during his exile in France.

Led some strong results for

works, including

(1954),

(1946),

(1942) and

alist

Surr

Magritte's La magie noire

all of which sold in excess of high estimate at £4.2m / $5.3m, £3m / $3.8m, and £1m /

Le grand matin

Untitled (Two Girls Walking Along a Street)

$1.3m, respectively.

CONTINUED DEMAND FOR LATE PICASSO

In line with strong demand for late Picasso seen in Sotheby's recent sales, three works by

the artist from the 1960s were led by a large-scale, vibrant and fresh-to-the market

depiction of a musketeer. Never previously offered at auction,

(1968)

exceeded its estimate, selling for £7.6m / $9.6m (est. £5.5-7.5 million).

Homme à la pipe

FURTHER NOTABLE RESULTS

Camille Pissarro's Le Boul vard Montmartre, fin de journée (1897), not seen on the

market in over 70 years and from a series of urban views well represented in museums,

sold for £7.2m / $9 million (est. £3.5-5 million).

Henri Matisse's Vase d'anémones

(1946), a late work on canvas before the artist turned

to cut-outs, realised £4.3m / $5.4m (est. £4-6 million).

    • a dazzling pointillist work by
  • soldLes meulesto a Europeanet le clocherprivatedecollectorl'égliseforà Éragny£1.5m / $1.8m (est. £1.2-1.8 million). Pissarro,
    AUCTION RECORDS

"There is a real excitement in introducing to the international stage artists with

relatively little previous evening sale exposure - and it's especially hrilling to s e

Thomas Boyd-Bowman, Head of Sotheby's Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sales

their works fly when that happens."

in London

Fritz Glarner's Relational Painting, No. 60, which sold for £759,000 / $953,759 (est.

£450,000-650,000). Making its auction debut, the painting was being offered to benefit the

acquisitions fund of the Museum of Modern Art, New York.

, which sold to an online bidder for £963,000 /

Alfred$1.2m (estKubin's. £150,000Epidemie-200,000)(Epidemic)-over three times the previous record. The drawing was part of an exceptional group of 16 early works on paper by Kubin - the most significant collection of the artist's works ever to come to auction. Formerly in the illustrious collection of Max Morgenstern, Kubin's great patron and supporter, they have now been restituted from the Lenbachhaus museum in Munich to the heirs of Max and Hertha Morgenstern. (The remaining 15 works will be offered in tomorrow's Day Sale).

The Impressionist & Modern Art Day Sale follows tomorrow

est. £14.8 - 21.3 million / $18.9 - 27.1 million

# # #

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby's became the first international auction house

when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001),

and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby's presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms,

including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby's BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and

place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby's offers collectors the resources of

Art Agency, Part

, the world's only full-

service art financing company, as well as the collection advisory services of its subsidiary,

. Sotheby's presents

Sotheby's Financial Services

private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global FinersArt Division, and two retail businesses, Sotheby's Diamonds and Sotheby's Wine. Sotheby's has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (BID).

*Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees

paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

Images are available upon request

Browse sale catalogues, view original content, stream live auctions and more at www.sothebys.com, and through Sotheby's apps for

iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire

Disclaimer

Sotheby's Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 21:38:02 UTC
About