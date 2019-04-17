Sothebys : Masterpieces of Design Drive Sotheby's Spring Jewelry Auctions to Achieve $21.5 Million in New York

ICONIC DESIGN

Today's auction was highlighted by An Impressive Diamond 'Serpenti' Necklace by Bulgari, which achieved $920,000 (estimate $800,000/1 million). Composed of 260 carats of diamonds and measuring over 40 inches, this example is a masterpiece of Bulgari's iconic 'Serpenti' collection. Speaking to the Serpenti legacy, Frank Everett, Sales Director of Sotheby's Luxury Division, commented: "Bulgari has been reinventing the 'Serpenti' jewels for decades, first with the gold tubogas watches that wrap and climb the wrist, later with colored enamel 'scales', and now in fully paved diamond contemporary pieces. I love the versatility of this necklace: it can be easily worn as a belt, a variety of single strand lengths by adjusting the clasp, or a double-wrapped necklace for maximum drama. It strikes me that no matter how often the Serpenti appears on the red carpet, the most famous and beautiful women in the world are happy to be seen in these pieces again and again. That's the very definition of timeless and iconic."

Of all the works produced by Cartier since its founding in 1847, it is their dazzling creations from the Art Deco period that epitomize the firm's unparalleled innovation, style and craftsmanship. A rare discovery, the firm's Diamond, Coral, Emerald and Seed Pearl Pendeloque Brooch sold in today's auction for $824,000 - more than double its high estimate of $350,000. Its lithe, columnar form - originally intended to drape off the shoulder - was inspired by the Indian sarpech, a jeweled turban pin that dangled like a tassel over the eyebrow. In a nod to contemporary fashion, this piece's attenuated silhouette and highly articulated diamond-set panels echo the increased mobility of drop-waist flapper dresses designed to swing along to the exuberant tones of the Charleston. Further, the graphic geometry of the piece as a whole is strongly architectural: the triangular coral and diamond projections are evocative of the winged roofs of far Eastern pagodas, simultaneously prefiguring New York's iconic Chrysler Building. Returning consistently to its Indian inspiration, the large and beautifully carved emerald bead at the bottom recalls the onion-domed finials of the Taj Mahal.

After intense competition from 5 bidders, an Exceptionally Rare Enamel and Diamond Sautoir and Pair of Earrings by Tiffany & Co. sold to an online bidder for $500,000 (estimate $200,000/300,000). Designed by the great American jeweler Paulding Farnham, this set was first shown at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis, which celebrated the centennial of the 1803 Louisiana Purchase. At the time, Farnham was Tiffany & Co.'s preeminent designer and the director of jewelry, responsible for famed designs including his acclaimed orchid series and the Belmont Stakes Trophy. The present necklace and earrings are set with large rose-cutdiamonds framed with old European cut and single-cutdiamonds. Stylized jardinières, nymphs and naiads, gargoyles, shield shapes, palmettes, acanthus leaves, scrolls and arabesques, are all gracefully combined into a harmonious flowing pattern decorated with