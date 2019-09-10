Sothebys : SOTHEBY'S WINE ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION AUTUMN SALES SERIES
0
09/10/2019 | 01:22pm EDT
Media Release
For Immediate Release
London | +44 (0)20 7293 6000 | Matthew Floris | Matthew.Floris@sothebys.com
New York | +1 212 606 7176 | Alexandra Fizer | Alexandra.Fizer@sothebys.com
Hong Kong | +852 2822 8143 | Agnes Yung | Agnes.Yung@sothebys.com
SOTHEBY'S WINE ANNOUNCES
$40 MILLION AUTUMN SALES SERIES
Following a Record-Breaking First Half of 2019 with Sotheby's Global Wine Sales Totalling $65 Million
London | New York | Hong Kong
Featuring Five Auctions Dedicated to Distinguished Private Collections:
The Magnolia Collection:
Old World Wines from a Southern Gentleman
**
The Don Stott Cellar: 50 Years of Collecting Part IV, The Final Part
**
The Distinguished Cellar of a Pioneering Collector
**
A Glorious Burgundy Collection
**
The Ultimate Whisky Collection
NEW YORK & LONDON, 10 September 2019 - This autumn, Sotheby's Wine will present a $40 million series of sales across the company's global selling centers in Hong Kong, London and New York, following a record- breaking first-half total for Sotheby's Wine. By the end of June this year, global wine auction sales had already reached $65 million - the highest-ever first half total for the company since it began auctioning wine in 1970 and an outstanding benchmark building on a record-breaking 2018, which saw Sotheby's full-year wine sales significantly exceed $100 million for the first time.
The autumn wine season opened in New York this weekend with the sale of The Magnolia Collection, which brought a total of $2.4 million, exceeding the $2.1 million high estimate (separate release available).
Jamie Ritchie, Chairman, Sotheby's Wine, said: "Our early fall auction season is one of our strongest and most diverse yet, with approximately $40 million of the world's most sought-after wines and spirits. An exceptional series of sales dedicated to private collections once again leads the way, presenting buyers with matchless opportunities to acquire rarely seen bottles with exceptional provenance, from the 'holy grail' of whisky to the finest and rarest from Burgundy, Bordeaux and California. With additional multi-owner sales this winter in New York and London, the outlook for a consecutive stellar year is looking promising."
Romanée-Conti, Domaine de
The Macallan 60 Years Old, Fine
Musigny Domaine Georges
la Romanée-Conti, 1988,
& Rare Series, Cask #263, 1926
Roumier 2005, 5 bottles,
12 bottles
Est. £350,000-450,000
Est. $30,000-40,000 and 2
Est. HK$1.5-2 million /
magnums, Est. $28,000-35,000)
US$190,000-240,000
NEW YORK
The Magnolia Collection:
Old World Wines from a Southern Gentleman
7 September at 10am EST
TOTAL: $2,372,802
Pre-Sale Estimate: $1.5-2.1m
The Don Stott Cellar: 50 Years of Collecting Part IV, The Final Part
14 September at 9.30am EST
Pre-Sale Estimate: $3-4.5m
Four Fabulous Cellars
Featuring impressive selections from four collections well known to Sotheby's
for their distinguished palates and impeccable sourcing
19 October at 10am EST
Pre-sale Estimate: $2.8-4m
2
Finest & Rarest Wines
Including a splendid array of winemaking legends, including deep tranches of Petrus, Vega Sicilia Unico,
Penfold's Grange and nearly twenty years of Screaming Eagle
7 December at 10am EST
Pre-sale Estimate: $3-4m
Top Lots:
Chambertin Clos de Bèze Domaine Armand Rousseau 1971, 7 bottles
Estimate $30,000-45,000
Musigny Domaine Georges Roumier 2005, 5 bottles and 2 magnums
Estimate $30,000-40,000 and $28,000-35,000 respectively
Petrus 1989, 12 bottles
Estimate $38,000-55,000 / Sold for $68,200
HONG KONG
The Distinguished Cellar of a Pioneering Collector
A Magnificent Collection of Burgundy and Bordeaux
5 October at 10am HKT
Pre-Sale Estimate: HK$37-50m /US$4.7-6.4m
A Glorious Burgundy Collection
4 October at 4pm HKT
Pre-Sale Estimate: HK$32-46m /US$4.1-5.9m
Finest & Rarest Wines
Featuring the Magnificent Cellar of Park B. Smith
4 October at 9.30am HKT
Pre-Sale Estimate: HK$38-53m /US$4.9-6.8m
Top Lots:
Romanée-Conti, Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, 1988, 12 bottles
Rare Wines & Spirits from the Cellar of Graham Lyons & Other Collections
Featuring historic vintages of Bordeaux, Petrus, Le Pin, First Growths, seldom seen vintages of Sauternes, Red Burgundy, including a DRC assortment, La Tâche, Leroy, Rousseau, Rhône, a range of outstanding German wines, Super Tuscans, Massandra, Moscatel, Madeira, Port and an array of rare Spirits including stellar Vin Constance 1791, 19th- and 20th-century Cognac and Armagnac, and Chartreuse
16 October at 10.30am BST
Pre-Sale Estimate: £1.2-1.6m /$1.5-2m
The Ultimate Whisky Collection
24 October at 10am BST
Pre-Sale Estimate: £3.3-4.6m /$4-5.6m
Finest & Rarest Wines
11 December at 10.30am GMT
Top Lots:
The Macallan 60 Years Old, Fine & Rare Series, Cask #263, 1926
Estimate £350,000-450,000
The Macallan 50 Year, Lalique Edition Six Pillars Collection
Sotheby's Wine's annual worldwide sales reached an important new milestone in 2018, with sales significantly exceeding US$100 million in a single year - for further details, please click here.
The Rare Domaine de la Romanée-Conti from the Personal Cellar of Robert Drouhin sale held by Sotheby's in New York in October 2018 set a new record for any bottle of wine at auction when a bottle of Romanée Conti 1945 sold for US$558,000. Sotheby's also holds the world record for any wine lot at auction - theRomanée-ContiSuperlot (114 bottles) which sold for HK$12,556,250 (US$1,609,776) at Sotheby's Hong Kong in October 2014.
In Spring 2019, Sotheby's set a world record for any series of wine sales when a four-day series of auctions in Hong Kong brought a combined total of HK$273.1 million / US$34.8 million. A record for a private wine collection sold at auction was also set when the three-day sale of Tran-scend-entWines realised a total of HK$233.6 million / US$29.8 million.
4
Sotheby's Wine auctions reached $65 million worldwide in the first half of 2019, up 23% over the same period in 2018 and the highest spring season total since Sotheby's Wine auctions began in 1970.
Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby's became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby's presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby's BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby's offers collectors the resources of Sotheby's Financial Services, the world's only full-service art
financing company, as well as the collection advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency, Partners. Sotheby's presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and two retail businesses, Sotheby's Diamonds and Sotheby's Wine. Sotheby's has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (BID).
*Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees
paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.
Images are available upon request
Browse sale catalogues, view original content, stream live auctions and more at www.sothebys.com, and through Sotheby's apps for
iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Sotheby's Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 17:21:02 UTC