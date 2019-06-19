Log in
SOTHEBYS

(BID)
Sothebys : Sale L19006 Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale

06/19/2019 | 05:34pm EDT

+44 (0)20 7293 5000 F +44 (0)20 7293 5989 WWW.SOTHEBYS.COM

Sale Results

London, Bond St

Sale L19006 Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale

19 JUN 19

Grand Total:

£98,875,924 ($124,247,486) (€111,067,147)

Exch Rate:

1.26

Sold by Lot:

92.0%

Lots Offered:

25

Lots Sold/Unsold:

23 / 2

Lot

Price (GBP)

Estimate (GBP)

Buyer

10

£23,731,624 ($29,821,159) (€26,657,691)

£25,000,000 - 35,000,000

Anonymous

Claude Monet, Nympheas, 1908, oil on canvas, 92 by 89cm.

8

£18,422,000 ($23,149,085) (€20,693,399)

£16,000,000 - 24,000,000

Anonymous

Amedeo Modigliani, Jeune homme assis, les mains croisées sur les genoux, oil on canvas, 1918, 92 by 60cm.

16

£12,000,000 ($15,079,200) (€13,479,578)

£10,000,000 - 15,000,000

Anonymous

Joan Miró, Peinture (L'Air), oil on canvas, 1938, 55 by 46cm.

13

£7,601,500 ($9,552,045) (€8,538,751)

£5,500,000 - 7,500,000

Anonymous

Pablo Picasso, Homme à la pipe, oil on canvas, 1968

9

£7,145,900 ($8,979,538) (€8,026,977)

£3,500,000 - 5,000,000

Anonymous

Camille Pissarro, Le Boulevard Montmartre, fin de journée, 1897, oil on canvas, 54 by 65cm.

6

£4,298,400 ($5,401,369) (€4,828,385)

£4,000,000 - 6,000,000

Anonymous

Henri Matisse, Vase d'anemones, oil and black crayon on canvas, 1946, 60 by 73.4cm.

17

£4,184,500 ($5,258,243) (€4,700,441)

£2,500,000 - 3,500,000

Anonymous

Rene Magritte, La magie noire, 1946, oil on canvas, 81 by 60cm.

12

£3,135,000 ($3,939,441) (€3,521,540)

£4,000,000 - 6,000,000

Anonymous

Claude Monet, Printemps a Giverny, 1885, oil on canvas, 60 by 81cm.

5

£3,015,000 $(3,788,649) (€3,386,744)

£1,500,000 - 2,000,000

Anonymous

René Magritte, Le grand matin, 1942, gouache on paper, 57.4 by 39.7cm.

2

£2,295,000 ($2,883,897) (€2,577,969)

£2,000,000 - 3,000,000

European Private

Marc Chagall, La calèche volante, circa 1925, oil on canvas, 57 by 61cm.

Specialist in Charge: Thomas Boyd-Bowman

Press Office Contact: Matthew Floris & Melica Khansari

Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

SOTHEBY'S: REGISTERED AT THE ABOVE ADDRESS NO. 874867

Disclaimer

Sotheby's Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 21:33:02 UTC
