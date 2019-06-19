Sothebys : Sale L19006 Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale

+44 (0)20 7293 5000 F +44 (0)20 7293 5989 WWW.SOTHEBYS.COM

Sale Results London, Bond St Sale L19006 Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale 19 JUN 19 Grand Total: £98,875,924 ($124,247,486) (€111,067,147) Exch Rate: 1.26 Sold by Lot: 92.0% Lots Offered: 25 Lots Sold/Unsold: 23 / 2

Lot Price (GBP) Estimate (GBP) Buyer 10 £23,731,624 ($29,821,159) (€26,657,691) £25,000,000 - 35,000,000 Anonymous Claude Monet, Nympheas, 1908, oil on canvas, 92 by 89cm. 8 £18,422,000 ($23,149,085) (€20,693,399) £16,000,000 - 24,000,000 Anonymous Amedeo Modigliani, Jeune homme assis, les mains croisées sur les genoux, oil on canvas, 1918, 92 by 60cm. 16 £12,000,000 ($15,079,200) (€13,479,578) £10,000,000 - 15,000,000 Anonymous Joan Miró, Peinture (L'Air), oil on canvas, 1938, 55 by 46cm. 13 £7,601,500 ($9,552,045) (€8,538,751) £5,500,000 - 7,500,000 Anonymous Pablo Picasso, Homme à la pipe, oil on canvas, 1968 9 £7,145,900 ($8,979,538) (€8,026,977) £3,500,000 - 5,000,000 Anonymous Camille Pissarro, Le Boulevard Montmartre, fin de journée, 1897, oil on canvas, 54 by 65cm. 6 £4,298,400 ($5,401,369) (€4,828,385) £4,000,000 - 6,000,000 Anonymous Henri Matisse, Vase d'anemones, oil and black crayon on canvas, 1946, 60 by 73.4cm. 17 £4,184,500 ($5,258,243) (€4,700,441) £2,500,000 - 3,500,000 Anonymous Rene Magritte, La magie noire, 1946, oil on canvas, 81 by 60cm. 12 £3,135,000 ($3,939,441) (€3,521,540) £4,000,000 - 6,000,000 Anonymous Claude Monet, Printemps a Giverny, 1885, oil on canvas, 60 by 81cm. 5 £3,015,000 $(3,788,649) (€3,386,744) £1,500,000 - 2,000,000 Anonymous René Magritte, Le grand matin, 1942, gouache on paper, 57.4 by 39.7cm. 2 £2,295,000 ($2,883,897) (€2,577,969) £2,000,000 - 3,000,000 European Private Marc Chagall, La calèche volante, circa 1925, oil on canvas, 57 by 61cm. Specialist in Charge: Thomas Boyd-Bowman Press Office Contact: Matthew Floris & Melica Khansari

Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

