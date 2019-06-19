|
Sothebys : Sale L19006 Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale
06/19/2019 | 05:34pm EDT
+44 (0)20 7293 5000 F +44 (0)20 7293 5989 WWW.SOTHEBYS.COM
|
Sale Results
|
London, Bond St
|
Sale L19006 Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale
|
|
19 JUN 19
|
Grand Total:
|
£98,875,924 ($124,247,486) (€111,067,147)
|
Exch Rate:
|
1.26
|
Sold by Lot:
|
92.0%
|
Lots Offered:
|
25
|
|
|
Lots Sold/Unsold:
|
23 / 2
|
Lot
|
Price (GBP)
|
Estimate (GBP)
|
Buyer
|
10
|
£23,731,624 ($29,821,159) (€26,657,691)
|
£25,000,000 - 35,000,000
|
Anonymous
|
Claude Monet, Nympheas, 1908, oil on canvas, 92 by 89cm.
|
|
|
8
|
£18,422,000 ($23,149,085) (€20,693,399)
|
£16,000,000 - 24,000,000
|
Anonymous
|
Amedeo Modigliani, Jeune homme assis, les mains croisées sur les genoux, oil on canvas, 1918, 92 by 60cm.
|
16
|
£12,000,000 ($15,079,200) (€13,479,578)
|
£10,000,000 - 15,000,000
|
Anonymous
|
Joan Miró, Peinture (L'Air), oil on canvas, 1938, 55 by 46cm.
|
|
|
13
|
£7,601,500 ($9,552,045) (€8,538,751)
|
£5,500,000 - 7,500,000
|
Anonymous
|
Pablo Picasso, Homme à la pipe, oil on canvas, 1968
|
|
|
9
|
£7,145,900 ($8,979,538) (€8,026,977)
|
£3,500,000 - 5,000,000
|
Anonymous
|
Camille Pissarro, Le Boulevard Montmartre, fin de journée, 1897, oil on canvas, 54 by 65cm.
|
6
|
£4,298,400 ($5,401,369) (€4,828,385)
|
£4,000,000 - 6,000,000
|
Anonymous
|
Henri Matisse, Vase d'anemones, oil and black crayon on canvas, 1946, 60 by 73.4cm.
|
|
17
|
£4,184,500 ($5,258,243) (€4,700,441)
|
£2,500,000 - 3,500,000
|
Anonymous
|
Rene Magritte, La magie noire, 1946, oil on canvas, 81 by 60cm.
|
|
12
|
£3,135,000 ($3,939,441) (€3,521,540)
|
£4,000,000 - 6,000,000
|
Anonymous
|
Claude Monet, Printemps a Giverny, 1885, oil on canvas, 60 by 81cm.
|
|
5
|
£3,015,000 $(3,788,649) (€3,386,744)
|
£1,500,000 - 2,000,000
|
Anonymous
|
René Magritte, Le grand matin, 1942, gouache on paper, 57.4 by 39.7cm.
|
|
2
|
£2,295,000 ($2,883,897) (€2,577,969)
|
£2,000,000 - 3,000,000
|
European Private
|
Marc Chagall, La calèche volante, circa 1925, oil on canvas, 57 by 61cm.
|
|
|
|
Specialist in Charge: Thomas Boyd-Bowman
|
Press Office Contact: Matthew Floris & Melica Khansari
Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.
SOTHEBY'S: REGISTERED AT THE ABOVE ADDRESS NO. 874867
Disclaimer
Sotheby's Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 21:33:02 UTC
|
|
|
|
Sales 2019
|
1 001 M
|
EBIT 2019
|
215 M
|
Net income 2019
|
127 M
|
Debt 2019
|
632 M
|
Yield 2019
|
-
|
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
12,58
|
P/E ratio 2020
|
11,42
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
2,24x
|
EV / Sales 2020
|
2,05x
|
Capitalization
|
1 608 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SOTHEBYS
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
5
|Average target price
|
45,5 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
32%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|SOTHEBYS
|41.24%
|1 509