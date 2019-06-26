Sothebys : Sale L19022 Contemporary Art Evening Auction

+44 (0)20 7293 5000 F +44 (0)20 7293 5989 WWW.SOTHEBYS.COM

Sale Results London, Bond St Sale L19022 Contemporary Art Evening Auction 26 JUN 19 Grand Total 69,143,300 GBP (87,811,991USD) (77,440,496 EUR) Exch Rate: 1.27 Sold by Lot: 90.5% Lots Offered: 42 Lots Sold/Unsold: 37 / 4 Lot Price (GBP) Estimate (GBP) Buyer 9 £16,542,650 ($20,969,463) £15,000,000 - 20,000,000 Anonymous (€18,461,635) Francis Bacon, Self-Portrait, 1975, oil and Letraset on canvas 15 £5,949,950 ($7,542,157) (€6,957,939) £4,000,000 - 6,000,000 Anonymous

Albert Oehlen, Selbstportrait mit Leeren Händen (Self-Portrait with Empty Hands), 1998, oil and acrylic on canvas

*RECORD FOR THE ARTIST AT AUCTION*

23 £4,526,200 ($5,737,411) (€5,051,249) £400,000 - 600,000 Anonymous Wols, Vert Strié Noir Rouge (Green Stripe Black Red), 1946-47,oil on canvas *RECORD FOR THE ARTIST AT AUCTION* 8 £4,184,500 ($5,304,272) (€4,669,911) £3,000,000 - 5,000,000 Private Collector Jenny Saville, Shadow Head, 2007-13, oil on canvas 12 £4,184,500 ($5,304,272) (€4,669,911) £3,000,000 - 5,000,000 Trade Christopher Wool, Untitled, 2006, enamel on linen 16 £2,835,000 ($3,593,646) (€3,163,866) £2,500,000 - 3,500,000 Anonymous Christopher Wool, Give It Up or Turn it Loose, 1994, enamel on aluminium 21 £2,415,000 ($3,061,254) (€2,695,145) £1,800,000 - 2,500,000 Private Collector Lucio Fontana, Concetto Spaziale, Attese, 1963, waterpaint on canvas 34 £1,845,000 ($2,338,722) (€2,059,024) £1,500,000 - 2,000,000 Private Collector Jeff Koons, Wall Relief with Bird, 1991, polychromed wood 10 £1,935,000 ($2,452,806) (€2,159,464) £1,500,000 - 2,000,000 Private Collector Louise Bourgeois, Listening One, 1982, bronze, painted white 2 £1,815,000 ($2,300,694) (€2,025,544) £600,000 - 800,000 Anonymous Albert Oehlen, Untitled, 2005, oil on canvas Specialist in Charge: Emma Baker Press Office Contact: Abi Tavener, Alicia Stockley

Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

