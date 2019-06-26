Log in
Sothebys : Sale L19022 Contemporary Art Evening Auction

0
06/26/2019 | 07:03pm EDT

+44 (0)20 7293 5000 F +44 (0)20 7293 5989 WWW.SOTHEBYS.COM

Sale Results

London, Bond St

Sale L19022 Contemporary Art Evening Auction

26 JUN 19

Grand Total

69,143,300 GBP (87,811,991USD) (77,440,496 EUR)

Exch Rate:

1.27

Sold by Lot:

90.5%

Lots Offered:

42

Lots Sold/Unsold:

37 / 4

Lot

Price (GBP)

Estimate (GBP)

Buyer

9

£16,542,650 ($20,969,463)

£15,000,000 - 20,000,000

Anonymous

(€18,461,635)

Francis Bacon, Self-Portrait, 1975, oil and Letraset on canvas

15

£5,949,950 ($7,542,157) (€6,957,939)

£4,000,000 - 6,000,000

Anonymous

Albert Oehlen, Selbstportrait mit Leeren Händen (Self-Portrait with Empty Hands), 1998, oil and acrylic on canvas

*RECORD FOR THE ARTIST AT AUCTION*

23

£4,526,200 ($5,737,411) (€5,051,249)

£400,000 - 600,000

Anonymous

Wols, Vert Strié Noir Rouge (Green Stripe Black Red), 1946-47,oil on canvas

*RECORD FOR THE ARTIST AT AUCTION*

8

£4,184,500 ($5,304,272) (€4,669,911)

£3,000,000 - 5,000,000

Private Collector

Jenny Saville, Shadow Head, 2007-13, oil on canvas

12

£4,184,500 ($5,304,272) (€4,669,911)

£3,000,000 - 5,000,000

Trade

Christopher Wool, Untitled, 2006, enamel on linen

16

£2,835,000 ($3,593,646) (€3,163,866)

£2,500,000 - 3,500,000

Anonymous

Christopher Wool, Give It Up or Turn it Loose, 1994, enamel on aluminium

21

£2,415,000 ($3,061,254) (€2,695,145)

£1,800,000 - 2,500,000

Private Collector

Lucio Fontana, Concetto Spaziale, Attese, 1963, waterpaint on canvas

34

£1,845,000 ($2,338,722) (€2,059,024)

£1,500,000 - 2,000,000

Private Collector

Jeff Koons, Wall Relief with Bird, 1991, polychromed wood

10

£1,935,000 ($2,452,806) (€2,159,464)

£1,500,000 - 2,000,000

Private Collector

Louise Bourgeois, Listening One, 1982, bronze, painted white

2

£1,815,000 ($2,300,694) (€2,025,544)

£600,000 - 800,000

Anonymous

Albert Oehlen, Untitled, 2005, oil on canvas

Specialist in Charge: Emma Baker

Press Office Contact: Abi Tavener, Alicia Stockley

Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

SOTHEBY'S: REGISTERED AT THE ABOVE ADDRESS NO. 874867

Disclaimer

Sotheby's Inc. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 23:02:02 UTC
