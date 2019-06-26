|
Sothebys : Sale L19022 Contemporary Art Evening Auction
06/26/2019 | 07:03pm EDT
Sale Results
London, Bond St
Sale L19022 Contemporary Art Evening Auction
26 JUN 19
Grand Total
69,143,300 GBP (87,811,991USD) (77,440,496 EUR)
Exch Rate:
1.27
Sold by Lot:
90.5%
Lots Offered:
|
42
Lots Sold/Unsold:
|
37 / 4
Lot
Price (GBP)
Estimate (GBP)
Buyer
9
£16,542,650 ($20,969,463)
£15,000,000 - 20,000,000
Anonymous
(€18,461,635)
Francis Bacon, Self-Portrait, 1975, oil and Letraset on canvas
15
£5,949,950 ($7,542,157) (€6,957,939)
£4,000,000 - 6,000,000
Anonymous
Albert Oehlen, Selbstportrait mit Leeren Händen (Self-Portrait with Empty Hands), 1998, oil and acrylic on canvas
*RECORD FOR THE ARTIST AT AUCTION*
23
£4,526,200 ($5,737,411) (€5,051,249)
£400,000 - 600,000
Anonymous
Wols, Vert Strié Noir Rouge (Green Stripe Black Red), 1946-47,oil on canvas
*RECORD FOR THE ARTIST AT AUCTION*
8
£4,184,500 ($5,304,272) (€4,669,911)
£3,000,000 - 5,000,000
Private Collector
Jenny Saville, Shadow Head, 2007-13, oil on canvas
12
£4,184,500 ($5,304,272) (€4,669,911)
£3,000,000 - 5,000,000
Trade
Christopher Wool, Untitled, 2006, enamel on linen
16
£2,835,000 ($3,593,646) (€3,163,866)
£2,500,000 - 3,500,000
Anonymous
Christopher Wool, Give It Up or Turn it Loose, 1994, enamel on aluminium
21
£2,415,000 ($3,061,254) (€2,695,145)
£1,800,000 - 2,500,000
Private Collector
Lucio Fontana, Concetto Spaziale, Attese, 1963, waterpaint on canvas
34
£1,845,000 ($2,338,722) (€2,059,024)
£1,500,000 - 2,000,000
Private Collector
Jeff Koons, Wall Relief with Bird, 1991, polychromed wood
10
£1,935,000 ($2,452,806) (€2,159,464)
£1,500,000 - 2,000,000
Private Collector
Louise Bourgeois, Listening One, 1982, bronze, painted white
2
£1,815,000 ($2,300,694) (€2,025,544)
£600,000 - 800,000
Anonymous
Albert Oehlen, Untitled, 2005, oil on canvas
Specialist in Charge: Emma Baker
Press Office Contact: Abi Tavener, Alicia Stockley
Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.
