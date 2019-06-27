|
Sothebys : Sale L19023 Contemporary Art Evening Auction
06/27/2019 | 02:10pm EDT
Sale Results
London, Bond St
Sale L19023 Contemporary Art Day Auction
27 JUN 19
Grand Total
£14,018,000 ($17,790,244)
Exch Rate:
1.27
Sold by Lot:
80.5%
Lot
Price
Estimate
127
£795,000 ($1,008,934)
£400,000 - 600,000
Gerhard Richter, Abstract Painting (472-3) 1981, oil on canvas
142
£471,000 ($597,746)
£400,000 - 600,000
Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign, 1982, acrylic and silkscreen ink on canvas
225
£447,000 ($567,288)
£100,000 - 150,000
*RECORD FOR A WORK ON PAPER* William Kentridge, The Pool, pencil, chalk and charcoal on paper, 1988
134
£375,000 ($475,912)
£180,000 - 250,000
Jeff Koons, Soccerball (Molten), 1985, Bronze.
116
£375,000 ($475,912)
£300,000 - 400,000
Martin Kippenberger, Untited, 1995, oil on four adjoined canvases
139
£375,000 ($475,912)
£300,000 - 400,000
Keith Haring, X Man, 1987, cut vinyl on masonite
144
£350,000 ($444,185)
£200,000 - 300,000
Robert Indiana, Amor, painted aluminium, 1998, ed. 4/6,
175
£312,500 ($396,594)
£70,000 - 90,000
Yves Klein, M 110, dry pigment and synthetic resin on paper pasted on paper, 1957,
208
£312,500 ($396,594)
£150,000 - 200,000
Damien Hirst, It's a Love Thing (for Anna F), 1991-1996, gloss paint and butterflies on canvas
146
£312,500 ($396,594)
£120,000 - 180,000
Richard Hambleton, Shadowman, acrylic on canvas, 1982
Specialist in Charge: Marina Ruiz Colomer
Press Office Contact: Abigail Tavener
Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.
Sales 2019
1 009 M
EBIT 2019
215 M
Net income 2019
127 M
Debt 2019
632 M
Yield 2019
-
P/E ratio 2019
21,13
P/E ratio 2020
19,50
EV / Sales 2019
3,33x
EV / Sales 2020
3,10x
Capitalization
2 726 M
Technical analysis trends SOTHEBYS
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
HOLD
|
4
|
52,7 $
|
-10,0%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|SOTHEBYS
|45.27%
|2 726