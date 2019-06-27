Sothebys : Sale L19023 Contemporary Art Evening Auction

+44 (0)20 7293 5000 F +44 (0)20 7293 5989 WWW.SOTHEBYS.COM

Sale Results London, Bond St Sale L19023 Contemporary Art Day Auction 27 JUN 19 Grand Total £14,018,000 ($17,790,244) Exch Rate: 1.27 (Including Buyer's Premium): Sold by Lot: 80.5% Lot Price Estimate 127 £795,000 ($1,008,934) £400,000 - 600,000 Gerhard Richter, Abstract Painting (472-3) 1981, oil on canvas 142 £471,000 ($597,746) £400,000 - 600,000 Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign, 1982, acrylic and silkscreen ink on canvas 225 £447,000 ($567,288) £100,000 - 150,000 *RECORD FOR A WORK ON PAPER* William Kentridge, The Pool, pencil, chalk and charcoal on paper, 1988 134 £375,000 ($475,912) £180,000 - 250,000 Jeff Koons, Soccerball (Molten), 1985, Bronze. 116 £375,000 ($475,912) £300,000 - 400,000 Martin Kippenberger, Untited, 1995, oil on four adjoined canvases 139 £375,000 ($475,912) £300,000 - 400,000 Keith Haring, X Man, 1987, cut vinyl on masonite 144 £350,000 ($444,185) £200,000 - 300,000 Robert Indiana, Amor, painted aluminium, 1998, ed. 4/6, 175 £312,500 ($396,594) £70,000 - 90,000 Yves Klein, M 110, dry pigment and synthetic resin on paper pasted on paper, 1957, 208 £312,500 ($396,594) £150,000 - 200,000 Damien Hirst, It's a Love Thing (for Anna F), 1991-1996, gloss paint and butterflies on canvas 146 £312,500 ($396,594) £120,000 - 180,000 Richard Hambleton, Shadowman, acrylic on canvas, 1982 Specialist in Charge: Marina Ruiz Colomer Press Office Contact: Abigail Tavener

Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

