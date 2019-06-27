Log in
SOTHEBYS

(BID)
Sothebys : Sale L19023 Contemporary Art Evening Auction

06/27/2019

+44 (0)20 7293 5000 F +44 (0)20 7293 5989 WWW.SOTHEBYS.COM

Sale Results

London, Bond St

Sale L19023 Contemporary Art Day Auction

27 JUN 19

Grand Total

£14,018,000 ($17,790,244)

Exch Rate:

1.27

(Including

Buyer's

Premium):

Sold by Lot:

80.5%

Lot

Price

Estimate

127

£795,000 ($1,008,934)

£400,000 - 600,000

Gerhard Richter, Abstract Painting (472-3) 1981, oil on canvas

142

£471,000 ($597,746)

£400,000 - 600,000

Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign, 1982, acrylic and silkscreen ink on canvas

225

£447,000 ($567,288)

£100,000 - 150,000

*RECORD FOR A WORK ON PAPER* William Kentridge, The Pool, pencil, chalk and charcoal on paper, 1988

134

£375,000 ($475,912)

£180,000 - 250,000

Jeff Koons, Soccerball (Molten), 1985, Bronze.

116

£375,000 ($475,912)

£300,000 - 400,000

Martin Kippenberger, Untited, 1995, oil on four adjoined canvases

139

£375,000 ($475,912)

£300,000 - 400,000

Keith Haring, X Man, 1987, cut vinyl on masonite

144

£350,000 ($444,185)

£200,000 - 300,000

Robert Indiana, Amor, painted aluminium, 1998, ed. 4/6,

175

£312,500 ($396,594)

£70,000 - 90,000

Yves Klein, M 110, dry pigment and synthetic resin on paper pasted on paper, 1957,

208

£312,500 ($396,594)

£150,000 - 200,000

Damien Hirst, It's a Love Thing (for Anna F), 1991-1996, gloss paint and butterflies on canvas

146

£312,500 ($396,594)

£120,000 - 180,000

Richard Hambleton, Shadowman, acrylic on canvas, 1982

Specialist in Charge: Marina Ruiz Colomer

Press Office Contact: Abigail Tavener

Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

SOTHEBY'S: REGISTERED AT THE ABOVE ADDRESS NO. 874867

Disclaimer

Sotheby's Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 18:09:02 UTC
