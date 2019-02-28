Sothebys : Sotheby's Contemporary Art Evening Auction

Sotheby's London | +44 (0)20 7293 6000 |Abigail Tavener | Abigail.Tavener@Sothebys.com |Alicia Stockley | Alicia.Stockley@Sothebys.com

SOTHEBY'S CONTEMPORARY ART EVENING AUCTION

LED BY JENNY SAVILLE'S JUNCTURE

A HYMN TO THE BEAUTY OF HUMAN FLESH

5 MARCH 2019 | 7PM | LONDON

Jenny Saville, Juncture, 1994 (lot 5)

February 2019, London: This Spring, Sotheby's Contemporary Art Evening Auction will open for the first time with seven consecutive works by female artists which speak to the theme of corporeality, female embodiment, and the treatment of the female form in traditional art historical dialogues. Speaking about the auction, Emma Baker, Head of Sotheby's Contemporary Art Evening Sale, said:

'This year's sale opens with number of powerful works by female artists which, together, offer a new and compelling narrative about the perception of women in art - as both subject and author. From a wonderfully subversive totem by Rebecca Warren, whose ironically voluptuous female-centric sculptures I've admired for a very long time, to Jenny Saville - whose unshakeable feminist perspective has been absolutely pivotal to the evolution of the art world - it was the natural choice for me to place these artists at the forefront of the sale, crowned by the appearance of Juncture just months after Saville achieved the highest price for a living female artist at Sotheby's.'

A colossal nude titled Juncture (Lot 5, 1994) by British artist Jenny Saville will star in the forthcoming sale. The giantess painting will be offered with an estimate between £5,000,000-7,000,000, the highest pre-sale estimate ever placed on a work by a living female artist. A paradigm of the fleshy female body in paint and Saville's principal subject, the work was born from the artist's study of twentieth-century feminist theory and the male-dominated canon of traditional nude portraiture. Towering three metres tall, the painting celebrates the female body in a way that squares up to the depictions of women in the traditional art historical canon, and to modern society's obsession with ageless perfection and petite symmetrical proportion (watch the video here).

This momentous painting closely follows a prodigious early charcoal drawing by Saville (lot 1, Untitled, 1990, est. £100,000-150,000), which will open the sale. Never before published or exhibited, the work has remained in the same private family collection since it was gifted by the artist. Untitled speaks to a very specific moment in the early prodigious years of the artist's career, as she approached the Glasgow School of Art show which would propel her into the limelight and bring her to the attention of Charles Saatchi. The developmental work prefigures the low vantage point and downward gaze exhibited in her later monumental canvases Branded and Propped (both 1992), the latter of which set a new auction record for a work by a living female artist.

In the same thread, Rebecca Warren's radically subversive interpretation of the female form Fascia III will mark the artist's debut in an evening sale at Sotheby's (Lot 2, 2010, est. £250,000-350,000), and will appear alongside an appliqued blanket from one of Tracey Emin's most celebrated series (lot 3, I Think it's in My Head, 2002, est. £500,000-700,000); Agnes Martin's contemplative Untitled #9 (lot 7, 1994, est. £1,800,000 - 2,200,000); and two powerful works by Louise Bourgeois - the first a potent tribute to her mother (lot 4, Remembering, est. £700,000-1,000,000) and the second a landmark self-referential sculpture which has remained in the same collection since 1998 (Lot 6, Torso, Self-Portrait, est. £1,000,000-1,500,000).

Altogether, the sale will present 13 works by female artists, the highest representation ever seen in an evening sale. The sale will comprise a total of 68 lots, ranging from a private collection of parodic works by rebellious German duo Albert Oehlen and Martin Kippenberger, to explosive works on paper by Jean-Michel Basquiat, an iconic Pop canvas by Roy Lichtenstein, and the inexorable gaze of Lucian Freud. 35% of lots hail from five esteemed private collections including that of Marc Jacobs, David Teiger and Louis J.C. Tan.

The exhibition will be open to the public from March 1-5, ahead of the evening auction on March 5(catalogue)

The Contemporary Art Day Sale will follow on March 6 from 10.30AM(catalogue)

To download a selection of high-resolution images, please click here.

FURTHER SALE HIGHLIGHTS

LUCIAN FREUD, HEAD OF A BOY, 1956, EST. £4,500,000-6,500,000 (LOT 14)

Many of Freud's most arresting works were born from his closest relationships, and this mesmerising portrait of the extraordinary late Guinness heir Garech Browne (1939-2018) is no different. Rendered with captivating intensity and a remarkable tenderness, Head of a Boy bespeaks the lifelong friendship between Lucian and Garech, and is a masterful example of portraiture executed when the artist was just 34 years of age. Small in scale and yet boasting a remarkable emotional intensity, the 18 by 18cm work was executed in 1956 while a Freud was staying at the enchanting Guinness family estate in Ireland - arguably the most dazzling social honey pot in twentieth century Britain. Read more here.

ANDY WARHOL, LITTLE CAMPBELL'S SOUP CAN, 1962, EST. £1,500,000-2,000,000 (LOT 53)

From the collection of Louis J.C. Tan, a collector with a deep-rooted interest in architecture, draughtsmanship and appreciation for the qualities of the line, comes Andy Warhol's Little Campbell's Soup Can (est. £1,500,000-2,000,000), a miniature hand-painted masterpiece notable for its immense art historical significance as a quintessential example of twentieth-century American Pop art.

Alongside Warhol's painting, the Louis J.C. Tan Collection also comprises explosive works on paper by Jean-Michel Basquiat and an effervescent painting by Howard Hodgkin; all of which reflect the collector's admiration of draughtsmanship, and inherent appreciation for the qualities of line.

KIPPENBERGER/OEHLEN: FROM A PRIVATE COLLECTION (LOTS 33-37)

From an exceptional private collection come six works by Martin Kippenberger and Albert Oehlen, who, after meeting in the late 1970s spent two decades painting, travelling, exhibiting and playing in punk bands together. As champions of 'bad' painting, powerful aesthetic impact and intense conceptual force, the rebellious duo changed the course of twentieth-century art discourse (watch the video here).

Among the highlights of this exceptional five-lot collection is Ohne Titel (lot 34, 1982, est. £600,000-800,000), a very early self-portrait by Oehlen, and Die Badenden - a product of the moment he opened up to abstraction and one of the most imposing and spectacular paintings of the artist's entire career (lot 36, 1999, est. £1,000,000-1,500,000).

From Kippenberger comes Zuerst die Füße (Feet First), an example of "Fred the

Frog" he so famously styled as his artistic alter-ego (lot 35, 1991, est. £700,000-1,000,000). The parody of the archetypal suffering artist was so blindly offensive that it caused an international incident when it later appeared in exhibition. It is accompanied by Kippenberger's street lamp - Untitled, Lantern for documenta IX - the pinnacle of the artist's sculptural practice and a work which epitomises his intention to elevate mundane quotidian forms to the realms of high art (lot 33, 1992, est. £1,800,000-2,500,000).

Among other German works in the sale is Gerhard Richter's dazzling yellow Abstraktes Bild from 2009 (lot 21, est. £6,000,000-8,000,000), a landmark feat of conceptual and painterly achievement from the artist's four-decade aesthetic investigation into abstraction. This striking painting belongs to the very same series that Richter was filmed working on in Corinna Belz's 2011 documentary, enabling viewers to witness his painterly practice in which agency and choice is pitted against the unpredictable swipes and aleatory effect of the squeegee.

THREE DECADES OF DUBUFFET (LOTS 10-13)

The sale will comprise a salient group of paintings all from the same private collection where they have remained for almost fifty years, which trace the nuanced and radical developments of Jean Dubuffet's groundbreaking oeuvre across three decades.

The earliest of the collection, Les Alentours de Saint-Souris (lot 12, 1949, est. £1,600,000 - 2,000,000) exhibits primitively etched figures upon a raw and textured surface - a style which characterizes the Paysages Grotesques, a series inspired by a visit to the Sahara Desert where the artist became captivated by the natural and ephemeral existence of tribesmen in Algeria. The series proceeded the artist's relocation to rural France, when Dubuffet settled in Venice in 1955; an exquisite example of which is here exemplified by Pommettes Rouges (lot 11, 1958, est. £1,000,000 - 1,500,000).

Created in autumn of the following year, L'Ecraseur de fleur (lot 13, 1959, est. £900,000-1,200,000) is a spectacular example of only five figurative collages from 1959 in which painted card has been cut and layered to emulate surfaces found in nature.

From the latest stage of artistic production in this collection comes Cortège prime-saute (lot 10, 1965, est. £1,000,000-1,500,000), from the French artist's paradigm-shifting l'hourloupe series, executed within the last two decades of his life. A joyful biomorphic body of work created with a remarkably restrained palette, the series was first conceived as a doodle in red and blue ball-point pen whilst the artist was speaking on the telephone.

THE HISTORY OF NOW: PROPERTY TO BENEFIT THE TEIGER FOUNDATION (LOTS 17-20)

Amassed over the course of twenty years, The History of Now: The Collection of David Teiger, comprises a spectacular array of contemporary artworks, from paintings and works on paper to photographs and prints. A consummate collector who maintained clarity of vision and purpose over so many styles and decades in a way few collectors could, Teiger built a kaleidoscopic collection, superlative in its diversity and depth, and daringly ahead of its time.

Among those presented in this sale are two ethereal pieces by Glenn Brown which push the boundaries of reality and the canon of art history, and showcase his signature gelatinous layering of impasto paint in sculptural form and his immaculate command of oil painting on boards. They will appear alongside Chris Ofili's seminal Afro Love and Envy (lot 19, 2002-3, est. £500,000-700,000) from the artist's acclaimed Venice Biennale exhibition of 2003, and the auction debut of Jeff Koons' Christ and the Lamb (lot 20, 1988, est. £600,000-800,000) from one of the artist's most celebrated body of works, Banality.

#

#

#

FOR MORE NEWS FROM SOTHEBY'S

News & Video: http://www.sothebys.com/en/news-video.html

Twitter: www.twitter.com/sothebys

Instagram: www.instagram.com/sothebys Facebook: www.facebook.com/sothebys YouTube: www.youtube.com/SothebysTV Weibo: www.weibo.com/sothebyshongkong

WeChat ID: sothebyshongkong

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby's became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby's presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby's BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby's offers collectors the resources of Sotheby's Financial Services, the world's only full-service art financing company, as well as the collection advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency, Partners. Sotheby's presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and two retail businesses, Sotheby's Diamonds and Sotheby's Wine. Sotheby's has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (BID).

*Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

Browse sale catalogues, view original content, stream live auctions and more atwww.sothebys.com,and through Sotheby's apps for iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire