Sothebys : *Sotheby's Newsflash* Drawing by Sir Peter Paul Rubens Sells for Record $8.2 Million in New York

New York | +1 212 606 7176 | Darrell Rocha | Darrell.Rocha@Sothebys.com | Amanda Bass | Amanda.Bass@Sothebys.com

*NEWSFLASH* *NEWSFLASH*

Sir Peter Paul Rubens's

NUDE STUDY OF A YOUNG MAN WITH RAISED ARMS

Sells for a Record $8.2 Million

At Sotheby's New York

* New World Auction Record For A Drawing By The Artist *

Sir Peter Paul Rubens

Nude Study of a Young Man with

Raised Arms

Estimate $2.5/3.5 Million

Sold for $8.2 Million

NEW YORK, 30 January 2019 - Moments ago in Sotheby's New York salesroom, Sir Peter Paul Rubens's Nude Study of Young Man with Raised Arms - one of the most important drawings by the iconic artist to appear on the open market in over 50 years - sold for $8.2 million after intense competition between two bidders during this morning's sale of Old Master Drawings. Today's price more than doubled the work's high estimate of $3.5 million, and established a new world auction record for a drawing by the artist.*

This powerful drawing formerly belonged to King William II of the Netherlands and his wife Anna Pavlovna, who together amassed one of the finest collections formed anywhere in Europe in the 19th century. While many of the works they owned now reside in major museums, both in the Netherlands and around the world, this drawing was among those that passed down privately through the family.

Gregory Rubinstein, Head of Sotheby's Old Master Drawings Department, commented: "Created at

such an important moment in the artist's life, there was a real sense of immediacy to this drawing - a sense of looking over the artist's shoulder as he works. It's been a real privilege to spend time with this drawing, which has captivated the imagination of all who saw it."

Drawn by the artist shortly after his return to Antwerp from Italy in late 1608 and in preparation for his monumental altarpiece, The Raising of the Cross, the drawing provides the viewer with a fascinating insight into Rubens's working methods, as well as the energy and vigor employed by the artist in his best drawings.

Throughout his life, Rubens made substantial, chalk figure studies, but his drawings of this type are at their most imposing and sculptural in these first years back in Antwerp. At this pivotal moment, Rubens made figure studies that are genuinely Michelangelesque in their grandeur, and drawings of this type also take on a more important role in his creative process at this point than at any other time in his career.

The sale also saw a strong price achieved for a red chalk Portrait of a youth, attributed to Agostino Caracci, which sold for $1.5 million - more than 40 times its pre-sale estimate of $35/45,000.

The full results of Sotheby's Old Master Drawings auction will be reported later this evening following the conclusion of the Master Paintings Evening sale. Sotheby's Master Week auctions continue through this weekend, and will be reported in full on February 4.

Please find images attached with caption information below. Credit: 'Courtesy Sotheby's'

Sotheby's New York

Old Master Drawings Auction 30 January 2019

Sir Peter Paul Rubens

Nude Study of a Young Man with Raised Arms

Black chalk, heightened with white; the two right corners cut; bears inscription in brown ink, on made up lower right corner: Rubens 491 by 315 mm; 19 3/8 by 12 3/8 in

Estimate $2.5/3.5 million

Sold for $8.2 million

Attributed to Agostino Carracci Portrait Of A Youth

Red chalk; bears recent attribution in black chalk on the backing sheet: Domenichino 295 by 224 mm; 11 5/8 by 8 7/8 in

Estimate $35/45,000

Sold for $1.5 million

*Note to editors: The previous auction record for a drawing by Sir Peter Paul Rubens was $5.5 million, established in 2014.

FOR MORE NEWS FROM SOTHEBY'S

News & Video: http://www.sothebys.com/en/news-video.html Twitter: www.twitter.com/sothebys

Instagram: www.instagram.com/sothebys Facebook: www.facebook.com/sothebys Snapchat ID: sothebys

YouTube: www.youtube.com/SothebysTV Weibo: www.weibo.com/sothebyshongkong WeChat ID: sothebyshongkong

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby's became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby's presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby's BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby's offers collectors theresources of Sotheby's Financial Services, the world's only full-service art financing company, as well as the collection advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency, Partners. Sotheby's presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and two retail businesses, Sotheby's Diamonds and Sotheby's Wine. Sotheby's has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (BID).

*Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

Images are available upon request

Browse sale catalogues, view original content, stream live auctions and more at www.sothebys.com , and through

Sotheby's apps for iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire