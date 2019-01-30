Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sothebys    BID

SOTHEBYS (BID)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sothebys : *Sotheby's Newsflash* Drawing by Sir Peter Paul Rubens Sells for Record $8.2 Million in New York

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 06:34pm EST

New York | +1 212 606 7176 | Darrell Rocha | Darrell.Rocha@Sothebys.com | Amanda Bass | Amanda.Bass@Sothebys.com

*NEWSFLASH* *NEWSFLASH*

Sir Peter Paul Rubens's

NUDE STUDY OF A YOUNG MAN WITH RAISED ARMS

Sells for a Record $8.2 Million

At Sotheby's New York

* New World Auction Record For A Drawing By The Artist *

Sir Peter Paul Rubens

Nude Study of a Young Man with

Raised Arms

Estimate $2.5/3.5 Million

Sold for $8.2 Million

NEW YORK, 30 January 2019 - Moments ago in Sotheby's New York salesroom, Sir Peter Paul Rubens's Nude Study of Young Man with Raised Arms - one of the most important drawings by the iconic artist to appear on the open market in over 50 years - sold for $8.2 million after intense competition between two bidders during this morning's sale of Old Master Drawings. Today's price more than doubled the work's high estimate of $3.5 million, and established a new world auction record for a drawing by the artist.*

This powerful drawing formerly belonged to King William II of the Netherlands and his wife Anna Pavlovna, who together amassed one of the finest collections formed anywhere in Europe in the 19th century. While many of the works they owned now reside in major museums, both in the Netherlands and around the world, this drawing was among those that passed down privately through the family.

Gregory Rubinstein, Head of Sotheby's Old Master Drawings Department, commented: "Created at

such an important moment in the artist's life, there was a real sense of immediacy to this drawing - a sense of looking over the artist's shoulder as he works. It's been a real privilege to spend time with this drawing, which has captivated the imagination of all who saw it."

Drawn by the artist shortly after his return to Antwerp from Italy in late 1608 and in preparation for his monumental altarpiece, The Raising of the Cross, the drawing provides the viewer with a fascinating insight into Rubens's working methods, as well as the energy and vigor employed by the artist in his best drawings.

Throughout his life, Rubens made substantial, chalk figure studies, but his drawings of this type are at their most imposing and sculptural in these first years back in Antwerp. At this pivotal moment, Rubens made figure studies that are genuinely Michelangelesque in their grandeur, and drawings of this type also take on a more important role in his creative process at this point than at any other time in his career.

The sale also saw a strong price achieved for a red chalk Portrait of a youth, attributed to Agostino Caracci, which sold for $1.5 million - more than 40 times its pre-sale estimate of $35/45,000.

The full results of Sotheby's Old Master Drawings auction will be reported later this evening following the conclusion of the Master Paintings Evening sale. Sotheby's Master Week auctions continue through this weekend, and will be reported in full on February 4.

Please find images attached with caption information below. Credit: 'Courtesy Sotheby's'

Sotheby's New York

Old Master Drawings Auction 30 January 2019

Sir Peter Paul Rubens

Nude Study of a Young Man with Raised Arms

Black chalk, heightened with white; the two right corners cut; bears inscription in brown ink, on made up lower right corner: Rubens 491 by 315 mm; 19 3/8 by 12 3/8 in

Estimate $2.5/3.5 million

Sold for $8.2 million

Attributed to Agostino Carracci Portrait Of A Youth

Red chalk; bears recent attribution in black chalk on the backing sheet: Domenichino 295 by 224 mm; 11 5/8 by 8 7/8 in

Estimate $35/45,000

Sold for $1.5 million

*Note to editors: The previous auction record for a drawing by Sir Peter Paul Rubens was $5.5 million, established in 2014.

FOR MORE NEWS FROM SOTHEBY'S

News & Video: http://www.sothebys.com/en/news-video.html Twitter: www.twitter.com/sothebys

Instagram: www.instagram.com/sothebys Facebook: www.facebook.com/sothebys Snapchat ID: sothebys

YouTube: www.youtube.com/SothebysTV Weibo: www.weibo.com/sothebyshongkong WeChat ID: sothebyshongkong

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby's became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby's presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby's BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby's offers collectors theresources of Sotheby's Financial Services, the world's only full-service art financing company, as well as the collection advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency, Partners. Sotheby's presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and two retail businesses, Sotheby's Diamonds and Sotheby's Wine. Sotheby's has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (BID).

*Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

Images are available upon request

Browse sale catalogues, view original content, stream live auctions and more at www.sothebys.com , and through

Sotheby's apps for iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire

Disclaimer

Sotheby's Inc. published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 23:33:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOTHEBYS
06:34pSOTHEBYS : *Sotheby's Newsflash* Drawing by Sir Peter Paul Rubens Sells for Reco..
PU
05:43pSOTHEBYS : Rubens drawing breaks auction record with $8.2M sale
AQ
01/29SOTHEBYS : (English) Sotheby's Announces the Highest-Estimated Wine Auction in H..
PU
01/28SOTHEBYS : A Complete Archive Of Supreme Skate Decks Sells For $800,000 At Sothe..
PR
01/28SOTHEBYS : Russian Police Turn Up Painting Stolen From Moscow's Tretyakov Galler..
AQ
01/25SOTHEBYS : $1 Million Declaration of Independence Tops Sotheby's Biggest America..
PU
01/21RESULTS : Sotheby's First Wine Sale Achieves Hk$33,090,640 / Us$4,218,395
PU
01/19SOTHEBYS : Pioneering Female Artists to Highlight Sotheby's Sale of 19th Century..
PU
01/17SOTHEBYS : Raphael and Rubens To Lead Sotheby's Sale of Old Master Drawings in N..
PU
01/11SOTHEBYS : Sotheby's to Present The Collection of Anne H. & Frederick Vogel III
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 001 M
EBIT 2018 184 M
Net income 2018 97,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,02
P/E ratio 2019 15,26
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,80x
Capitalization 1 806 M
Chart SOTHEBYS
Duration : Period :
Sothebys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOTHEBYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas S. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Domenico de Sole Chairman
Michael Fenton Goss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Henry Executive VP-Technology & Worldwide Operations
Diana L. Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOTHEBYS-1.99%1 806
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD3.78%14 659
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.4.16%4 212
RH11.30%2 829
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.30.39%2 021
DUNELM GROUP PLC34.29%1 920
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.