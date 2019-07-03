Log in
Sothebys : Sotheby's Old Master Paintings Evening Sale Totals £56.2 million / $70.7 million

07/03/2019 | 06:43pm EDT

Press Release

| +44 (0) 207 293 6000 | Mitzi Mina| mitzi.mina@sothebys.com

London Hanae Rebelo| hanae.rebelo@sothebys.com

Sotheby's Old Master Paintings Evening Sale

Totals £56.2 million / $70.7 million

Up 32% on last July's Sale

& Our Third Highest Total for a Sale in this Category in London

One of the finest eighteenthAuction-centuryRecordBritishmillionfrandscapesGainsboroughlikely to ever come to market

Sells for £8 / $10 million

Acquires JohannT e MetropolitanLiss's "The TemptationMuseum ofofArt,SaintNewMaryYorkMagdalene"

For Record-Breaking £5.7 million / $7.1 million

Records Also Achieved for Giannicola di Paolo, Sebastiano del Piombo, Altobello Melone, Peeter Baltens, Jusepe de Ribera, Andrea Sacchi, and a record for a work on paper by Jean-Etienne Liotard

Work by Botticelli and Studio sells for £3 million to benefit the

Operazione Mato Grosso charity

"This evening's sale demonstrated just how broad and exciting the field of Old Masters is: from the oldest painting ever offered in this category dating back to the 1230s, to Turner's pre- Impressionist masterpiece from the 1840s. Amongst the extraordinary works by famous artists such as Rubens, Velázquez and Gainsborough, were masterpieces by artists seldom seen in our world; the most notable of which was the sensuous baroque canvas by Johann Liss which caused a sensation during the pre-sale exhibition and fell tonight to a winning bid from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York."

Alex Bell, Sotheby's Co-Chairman, Old Masters,

Worldwide

Sell through rate of 83.8% - on of our strongest sell-through rates

Facts and Figures

Almost half

of lots sold over the high-estimate

Pre-sale estimate: £45 - 64.3 million / $56.5 - 80.8 million

Over 6,600 visitors to our galleries over five days

Ten works sold over £2 million

established a new record for Gainsborough at £8

Arguably the

Record-Breaking Gainsborough Leads the Sale

million / $10 million -

(lot 22,

"Go ng To Market, Early Morning"

est. £7-9 million)

artist's finest masterpiece remaining in private hands and

"Landscape with Walton

one of the finest eighteenth-century British landscapes likely to ever come to market

Also from the Golden Age of British landscape painting, Turner's

sold for £8.2 million / $10.3 million, double the low estimate, and in contrast to the

1,110 guineas it sold for in 1887. A

Bridges"

rarely seen late work by the artist which foreshadows the

artist left in private hands (lot 11, est. £4-6million)

advent of Impressionism just a few decades later. One of only a handful of late works by the

The Baroque (Liss, Ribera, Rubens, Velázquez)

Baroque paintings represented almost 40% of today's overall sale total.

Johann Liss's

established a new record at £5.7

million / $7.1 million - some five times the £991,500auction record this same painting set in

1994.

"The Temptation of Saint Mary Magd lene"

One of the finest examples of the artist's work to remain in private hands. Though few in

(lot 9, est. £4- 6 million)

number, Liss's works re ained influential in the development of painting well into the 18

Jusepe Ribera's celebrated

th

sold for £5.7 million / $7.2 million -

century

"Girl with a Tambourine"

Here Ribera transforms a realistic everyday subject into a personification of hearing, creating an ingenious(lot 24,restpresentation. £5-7million)of sound. Probably one of five works originally depicting the five

PetersensesPaul Rubens, "Head of a Young Warrior" sold for £3.1 million / $3.9 million - Most likely kept in the artist's studio as a prop throughout his life for use in larger(lotcompositions,17, est. £2.5-

3including.5 million)Saint. Ambrosius of Milan in the Kunsthistorisches Museum, Vienna

A newly-discoveredVelázquez, lost for over 300 years, sold for £2.5 million / $3.1 million -

Thanks to a cypher on the verso, Sotheby's specialists determined that the painting was the long-lost portrait (lotof Pope28, estInnocent. £2-3million)X's sister.-in-law, Donna Olimpia, the 'puppet-master' behind the Pope's throne

Joachim Antonisz

Wtewael, "Diana and Actaeon"

sold for £4.6 million / $5.8 million -

A

Flemish Landscape (Wtewa Baltens)

"Landscape w th Satan sowing

. (lot 14, est. £4-6 million)

small scale work intended for personal enjoyment by the most important artist of mythological

Peeter Baltens,

sold for £2.8 million / $3.5 million,

cabinet pieces painted on copper in the Netherlands

seven times the previous artist record -

Tares"

One(lot of13,fewerest. £1than-1.5 million)fifteen autograph surviving paintings by Baltens, and unquestionably the finest left in private hands. In remarkably good original condition for a work of 450 years old.

Tonight's sale opened with "The Madonna And Child" by Third Master of Anagni which was

The Oldest Old Master

driven to £735,000 / $923,895 by eight bidders. Dating from the mid-1230s this is the oldest

work ever offered in an Old Masters sale at Sotheby's. (lot 1, est. £200,000-300,000).

Sale for charity

A second painting of the same subject, "Mad nna and Child" by Botticelli and Studio, was

pursued by three bidders, eventually selling for £3 million, double its low pre-sale estimate.

Proceeds from the sale will go to benefit Operazione Mato Grosso, a voluntary educational

movement that carries out a series of activities in Latin America and helping those most in

need.

Old Master Drawings & British Works on Paper

million / $8.8 million, a rare drawing by Canaletto

In a sale earlier today which totalled £7

realised £3.1million / $3.9 million, setting a new auction record for a drawing by the artist. A

"The Presentation of the Doge in S. M rco"

superbly preserved pen and brown ink drawing which ranks among the greatest that the

artist ever made,

Feste Ducali

belongs to a highly original

series of twelve depictions of the ceremonies and festival of Doges, the

, the

majority of which now reside in museums around the world.

FOR MORE NEWS FROM SOTHEBY'S

News & Video: http://www.sothebys.com/en/news-video.html

Twitter: www.twitter.com/sothebys

Instagram: www.instagram.com/sothebys

Facebook: www.facebook.com/sothebys

Snapchat ID: sothebys

YouTube: www.youtube.com/SothebysTV

Weibo: www.weibo.com/sothebyshongkong

WeChat ID: sothebyshongkong

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby's became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby's presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby's BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby's offers collectors the resources of Sotheby's Financial Services, the world's only full-service art financing company, as well as the collection advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency, Partners. Sotheby's presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and two retail businesses, Sotheby's Diamonds and Sotheby's Wine. Sotheby's has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (BID).

*Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

Images are available upon request

Browse sale catalogues, view original content, stream live auctions and more at www.sothebys.com, and through Sotheby's apps for iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire

Disclaimer

Sotheby's Inc. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 22:42:05 UTC
