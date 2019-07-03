Sothebys : Sotheby's Old Master Paintings Evening Sale Totals £56.2 million / $70.7 million

Press Release | +44 (0) 207 293 6000 | Mitzi Mina| mitzi.mina@sothebys.com London Hanae Rebelo| hanae.rebelo@sothebys.com Sotheby's Old Master Paintings Evening Sale Totals £56.2 million / $70.7 million Up 32% on last July's Sale & Our Third Highest Total for a Sale in this Category in London One of the finest eighteenthAuction-centuryRecordBritishmillionfrandscapesGainsboroughlikely to ever come to market Sells for £8 / $10 million Acquires JohannT e MetropolitanLiss's "The TemptationMuseum ofofArt,SaintNewMaryYorkMagdalene" For Record-Breaking £5.7 million / $7.1 million Records Also Achieved for Giannicola di Paolo, Sebastiano del Piombo, Altobello Melone, Peeter Baltens, Jusepe de Ribera, Andrea Sacchi, and a record for a work on paper by Jean-Etienne Liotard Work by Botticelli and Studio sells for £3 million to benefit the Operazione Mato Grosso charity "This evening's sale demonstrated just how broad and exciting the field of Old Masters is: from the oldest painting ever offered in this category dating back to the 1230s, to Turner's pre- Impressionist masterpiece from the 1840s. Amongst the extraordinary works by famous artists such as Rubens, Velázquez and Gainsborough, were masterpieces by artists seldom seen in our world; the most notable of which was the sensuous baroque canvas by Johann Liss which caused a sensation during the pre-sale exhibition and fell tonight to a winning bid from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York." Alex Bell, Sotheby's Co-Chairman, Old Masters, Worldwide

• Sell through rate of 83.8% - on of our strongest sell-through rates Facts and Figures • Almost half of lots sold over the high-estimate • Pre-sale estimate: £45 - 64.3 million / $56.5 - 80.8 million • • Over 6,600 visitors to our galleries over five days Ten works sold over £2 million established a new record for Gainsborough at £8 Arguably the Record-Breaking Gainsborough Leads the Sale million / $10 million - (lot 22, • "Go ng To Market, Early Morning" • est. £7-9 million) artist's finest masterpiece remaining in private hands and "Landscape with Walton one of the finest eighteenth-century British landscapes likely to ever come to market Also from the Golden Age of British landscape painting, Turner's sold for £8.2 million / $10.3 million, double the low estimate, and in contrast to the 1,110 guineas it sold for in 1887. A Bridges" rarely seen late work by the artist which foreshadows the artist left in private hands (lot 11, est. £4-6million) advent of Impressionism just a few decades later. One of only a handful of late works by the The Baroque (Liss, Ribera, Rubens, Velázquez) Baroque paintings represented almost 40% of today's overall sale total. • Johann Liss's established a new record at £5.7 • million / $7.1 million - some five times the £991,500auction record this same painting set in 1994. "The Temptation of Saint Mary Magd lene" One of the finest examples of the artist's work to remain in private hands. Though few in (lot 9, est. £4- 6 million) number, Liss's works re ained influential in the development of painting well into the 18 Jusepe Ribera's celebrated th sold for £5.7 million / $7.2 million - century • "Girl with a Tambourine" Here Ribera transforms a realistic everyday subject into a personification of hearing, creating an ingenious(lot 24,restpresentation. £5-7million)of sound. Probably one of five works originally depicting the five • PetersensesPaul Rubens, "Head of a Young Warrior" sold for £3.1 million / $3.9 million - Most likely kept in the artist's studio as a prop throughout his life for use in larger(lotcompositions,17, est. £2.5- 3including.5 million)Saint. Ambrosius of Milan in the Kunsthistorisches Museum, Vienna • A newly-discoveredVelázquez, lost for over 300 years, sold for £2.5 million / $3.1 million - Thanks to a cypher on the verso, Sotheby's specialists determined that the painting was the long-lost portrait (lotof Pope28, estInnocent. £2-3million)X's sister.-in-law, Donna Olimpia, the 'puppet-master' behind the Pope's throne • Joachim Antonisz Wtewael, "Diana and Actaeon" sold for £4.6 million / $5.8 million - A Flemish Landscape (Wtewa Baltens) "Landscape w th Satan sowing . (lot 14, est. £4-6 million) small scale work intended for personal enjoyment by the most important artist of mythological Peeter Baltens, sold for £2.8 million / $3.5 million, cabinet pieces painted on copper in the Netherlands • seven times the previous artist record - Tares" One(lot of13,fewerest. £1than-1.5 million)fifteen autograph surviving paintings by Baltens, and unquestionably the finest left in private hands. In remarkably good original condition for a work of 450 years old.

• Tonight's sale opened with "The Madonna And Child" by Third Master of Anagni which was The Oldest Old Master driven to £735,000 / $923,895 by eight bidders. Dating from the mid-1230s this is the oldest work ever offered in an Old Masters sale at Sotheby's. (lot 1, est. £200,000-300,000). Sale for charity • A second painting of the same subject, "Mad nna and Child" by Botticelli and Studio, was pursued by three bidders, eventually selling for £3 million, double its low pre-sale estimate. Proceeds from the sale will go to benefit Operazione Mato Grosso, a voluntary educational movement that carries out a series of activities in Latin America and helping those most in need. Old Master Drawings & British Works on Paper million / $8.8 million, a rare drawing by Canaletto • In a sale earlier today which totalled £7 realised £3.1million / $3.9 million, setting a new auction record for a drawing by the artist. A "The Presentation of the Doge in S. M rco" superbly preserved pen and brown ink drawing which ranks among the greatest that the artist ever made, Feste Ducali belongs to a highly original series of twelve depictions of the ceremonies and festival of Doges, the , the majority of which now reside in museums around the world.