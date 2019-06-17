Sothebys : Sotheby's Patrick Drahi Definitive Acquisition Agreement

Mr. Drahi began his professional career with the Philips Group in 1988 where he was in charge of international marketing in the cable and satellite division. Then in 1991, he joined the US/Scandinavian group Kinnevik-Millisat, where he was in charge of the development of private cable networks in Spain and France, and was involved in the launch of commercial TV stations in Eastern Europe.

In 1993, Mr. Drahi founded CMA, a consulting firm specialized in telecommunications and media, which was awarded a mandate from BCTV for the implementation of Beijing's full service cable network. Not long after, he founded two cable companies in France, Sud Câble Services (1994) and Médiaréseaux (1995). When Médiaréseaux was taken over by UPC (which then became Liberty Global) at the end of 1999, Mr. Drahi led its activities for southern Europe before deciding to create Altice in 2001.

Mr. Drahi is a philanthropist in the fields of education, sciences, culture and the arts.

Mr. Drahi is a graduate of France's Ecole Polytechnique, and of Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Télécommunications, where he earned a post-graduate degree in optics and electronics.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This release may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed acquisition of Sotheby's ("Sotheby's" or the "Company") by Bidfair USA LLC ("Parent") pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of June 16, 2019, by and among Sotheby's, Parent and Bidfair MergeRight Inc. In connection with the proposed acquisition, Sotheby's intends to file relevant materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including a proxy statement on Schedule 14A. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF SOTHEBY'S ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING SOTHEBY'S PROXY STATEMENT, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement and other documents filed with the SEC (when available) free of charge at the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. The proxy statement is not currently available.

Participants in Solicitation

Sotheby's, Parent and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Sotheby's stockholders in respect of the proposed acquisition. Information about the directors and executive officers of Sotheby's is set forth in its proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 29, 2019. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed acquisition when they become available.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, each as amended. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," or other similar expressions may identify such forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements as a result of factors, risks and uncertainties over which we have no control. These factors, risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) conditions to the completion of the proposed acquisition, including stockholder approval of the proposed acquisition, may not be satisfied or the regulatory approvals required for the proposed acquisition may not be obtained on the terms expected or on the anticipated schedule; (ii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement between the parties to the proposed acquisition; (iii) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed acquisition on the Company's business relationships, operating results, and business generally; (iv) risks that the proposed acquisition disrupts the Company's current plans and operations and potential difficulties in the Company's employee retention