Sothebys : Sotheby's Summer Sale of Ancient Sculpture and Works of Art Returns

London, June 2019 - From the majestic palazzos of 17th Century Rome to English noble gardens, Sotheby's summer sale of Ancient Sculpture and Works of Art will map the history of collecting antiquities over the last five centuries, and the enduring fascination with the classical world. Alongside the Classical Greek, Roman, and Ancient Egyptian works of art on offer are the historical drawings and photographs that trace part of the journey these exquisite objects have made from the ancient world to today.

The first Aristotle portrait of its kind to appear at auction in almost four decades

A Roman Marble Portrait Statue of Livia as a Priestess, early 1st Century A.D.

£400,000-600,000

This important over-lifesize portrait statue of the Empress Livia, wife of Augustus, is the only one of its kind currently in private hands outside Italy. Before now, the history of the sculpture could only be traced back to Stowe House during the 18th Century; however, recent discoveries of early drawings have shown that, before coming to England in the 1770s, the statue stood in the Palazzo Picchini in Rome alongside the famous Meleager statue, which is now in the Vatican's Octagonal Courtyard. It is thought that the statue was purchased in Rome by the

son of Prime Minister George Grenville, for his uncle Richard - also a prominent British politician of the 18th Century.

After around seventy years at Stowe, the house of the Duke of Buckingham, the statue spent over a century

in the collection of the Earls of Lonsdale at Lowther Castle in Cumbria. In 1957, the sculpture was purchased from Lowther Castle by a private collector for just £10 and kept as a garden ornament until 2015.

This captivating statue has been reproduced in drawing throughout the years, with the first known example being from French painter Charles Le Brun between 1642- 1645. is the only one of its kind currently in private hands outside Italy.

Equally significant is the discovery that Livia is depicted here wearing an infula, a ritual fillet casting her in the role of a priestess offering a sacrifice.

A Roman Marble Circular Oscillum, circa 1st Century B.C. £150,000-250,000

This is the largest, finest, and best preserved circular oscillum to appear at auction in memory. Once in the collection of Marchese Giampetro Campana - one of the greatest collectors of Greek and Roman sculpture and antiquities - in the mid-19th Century, it was sold by him prior to his downfall and the dispersion of his collection between the State Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg, the Louvre, and many French national museums. It now comes from the Pourtalès-Schickler Collection, of which a significant portion was sold with great success at Sotheby's Paris in May this year.

On June 8, 1851, Campana loaned the oscillum to the Instituto di corrispondenza archeologica in Rome to mark the birthday of the late art historian Johann Joachim

Winckelmann. Upon presenting the piece, the German archaeologist Heinrich Brunn described the beauty of the piece as a "magnificent marble disc…it is a work of art adorned with Bacchanalian figures, a recurrent theme, and it might appear irrelevant to those who look only for erudition in art, however its relevance grows as we trace within it the laws of beauty which Winckelmann was the first to reveal to us."

The double-sided circular relief is carved on one side is a young satyr with a leaping pantheress gazing up enchanted at his side, whilst the reverse shows a dancing maenad raising her

head in ecstasy. These figures are surrounded by flourishing foliage and the luscious grapes of Bacchanalian frenzy.