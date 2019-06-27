Sothebys : Sotheby's Summer Sale of Ancient Sculpture and Works of Art Returns

| London | +44 (0) 207 293A6000 Collecting| Abigail Taven r | Abigail.Tave er@SothebysOdyssey.com | Robyn A hl y | Robyn.Ashley@Sothebys.com
Sotheby's Summer Sale
of Ancient Sculpture and Works of Art Returns
FEATURING:
An over-lifesize portrait statue of Augustus' wife, Livia, purchased for just £10 in the
1950s after passing through the hands of Italian and English Nobility
The largest, finest, and best preserved circular oscillum to be offered in living memory
The first Aristotle portrait of its kind to appear at auction in almost four decades
London, June 2019 - From the majestic palazzos of 17th Century Rome to English noble gardens, Sotheby's summer sale of Ancient Sculpture and Works of Art will map the history of collecting antiquities over the last five centuries, and the enduring fascination with the classical world. Alongside the Classical Greek, Roman, and Ancient Egyptian works of art on offer are the historical drawings and photographs that trace part of the journey these exquisite objects have made from the ancient world to today.
A Roman Marble Portrait Statue of Livia as a Priestess, early 1st Century A.D.
£400,000-600,000
This important over-lifesize portrait statue of the Empress Livia, wife of Augustus, is the only one of its kind currently in private hands outside Italy. Before now, the history of the sculpture could only be traced back to Stowe House during the 18th Century; however, recent discoveries of early drawings have shown that, before coming to England in the 1770s, the statue stood in the Palazzo Picchini in Rome alongside the famous Meleager statue, which is now in the Vatican's Octagonal Courtyard. It is thought that the statue was purchased in Rome by the
son of Prime Minister George Grenville, for his uncle Richard - also a prominent British politician of the 18th Century.
After around seventy years at Stowe, the house of the Duke of Buckingham, the statue spent over a century
in the collection of the Earls of Lonsdale at Lowther Castle in Cumbria. In 1957, the sculpture was purchased from Lowther Castle by a private collector for just £10 and kept as a garden ornament until 2015.
This captivating statue has been reproduced in drawing throughout the years, with the first known example being from French painter Charles Le Brun between 1642- 1645. is the only one of its kind currently in private hands outside Italy.
Equally significant is the discovery that Livia is depicted here wearing an infula, a ritual fillet casting her in the role of a priestess offering a sacrifice.
A Roman Marble Circular Oscillum, circa 1st Century B.C. £150,000-250,000
This is the largest, finest, and best preserved circular oscillum to appear at auction in memory. Once in the collection of Marchese Giampetro Campana - one of the greatest collectors of Greek and Roman sculpture and antiquities - in the mid-19th Century, it was sold by him prior to his downfall and the dispersion of his collection between the State Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg, the Louvre, and many French national museums. It now comes from the Pourtalès-Schickler Collection, of which a significant portion was sold with great success at Sotheby's Paris in May this year.
On June 8, 1851, Campana loaned the oscillum to the Instituto di corrispondenza archeologica in Rome to mark the birthday of the late art historian Johann Joachim
Winckelmann. Upon presenting the piece, the German archaeologist Heinrich Brunn described the beauty of the piece as a "magnificent marble disc…it is a work of art adorned with Bacchanalian figures, a recurrent theme, and it might appear irrelevant to those who look only for erudition in art, however its relevance grows as we trace within it the laws of beauty which Winckelmann was the first to reveal to us."
The double-sided circular relief is carved on one side is a young satyr with a leaping pantheress gazing up enchanted at his side, whilst the reverse shows a dancing maenad raising her
head in ecstasy. These figures are surrounded by flourishing foliage and the luscious grapes of Bacchanalian frenzy.
A Roman Marble Portrait Head of Aristotle, circa 1st Century A.D. £80,000-120,000
This soulful likeness of the father of logic is the first such portrait of Aristotle to appear at auction in almost forty years. It is a Roman copy of a Greek
original created in Athens in the late 4th Century B.C., with the last replica of this type selling at Sotheby Parke Bernet, New York, in 1980. The present head is attested in Oslo during the late 1960s in the collection of Nils Ebbessøn Astrup - founder and then Director of the Norwegian Institute in Rome - from whom it descended to the present owner.
The stylistic details of this imposing head help to identify the date of the original it replicates. With rounded beard, weary, heavy-lidded eyes and a furrowed brow, this portrait head revives the pensiveness of one of the founding fathers of Western
philosophy.
An Etruscan Bronze Figure of a Goddess, circa 2nd Century B.C.
£40,000-60,000
This rare, finely worked figure stands at almost 25 centimetres, representing an unknown deity - perhaps an Etruscan incarnation of Demeter, Greek goddess of harvest, agriculture and fertility. The goddess holds a pomegranate delicately in her outstretched right hand, whilst a draping mantle is held by her left.
An 18th-Century engraving shows this figure in Rome in the private museum of Athanasius Kircher, the
17th-century German Jesuit polymath whose research as an early Egyptologist paved the way for Jean- François Champollion's deciphering of hieroglyphic writing.
A Roman Marble Fountain Figure of a Nymph, circa 2nd Century A.D. £50,000-80,000
Although upon first look this statue may appear to be a representation of Aphrodite, the upturned jug in her right hand clearly marks her identity: she is a nymph personifying a sacred spring. The jug is drilled for use as a waterspout, marking its previous function as a fountain figure.
First attested on the art market in Munich in the 1920s, the statue went through the hands of Ernest and Joseph Brummer - two of the most significant art dealers of the first half of the 20th century, dealing in a broad range of art that spanned from classical antiquity to modern art. The brothers sold this piece in 1935 to the New York publisher and real estate developer, A. J. Kobler.
A Monumental Roman Marble Portrait Head of Antinous as Dionysos-Osiris, circa A.D. 130-138
£60,000-90,000
Upon his tragic, untimely and suspicious death, the emperor Hadrian turned his favourite, Antinous, into a god. The present head, which would have crowned a monumental cult statue, shows the Bithynian Greek youth wearing the attributes of Dionysos, in much the same way as the colossal statue - the Braschi Antinous - in the Vatican. Antinous' characteristic unruly hair is bound in a diadem, surmounted by a wreath of ivy leaves, berries and clusters of grapes - all in keeping with Dionysian iconography. It is thought to have been part of the stock of Galerie Segredakis in Paris prior to World War II.
A Roman Marble Torso of a Man, circa 1st Century A.D. £100,000-150,000
Few collections of ancient sculpture are as renowned as the Barberini collection, from which this marble torso descends. When it formed part of the celebrated collection in Rome in the 17th Century, this torso stood fully restored as a figure of the divine hero Herakles. The restored statue appears on an early 18th-Century drawing now in the collections of Eton College, which depicts the powerful figure with holding his club on his shoulder and his right hand gripping a support covered by a lion skin.
## #
