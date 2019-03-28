Sothebys : Sotheby's to Present 'Artists for the Hammer Museum' This May in New York

Public Exhibitions

Los Angeles (UTA Artist Space): 17 - 20 April

New York (Sotheby's): 3 - 16 May

NEW YORK, 28 March 2019 - Sotheby's is thrilled to announce that important works by more than 40 celebrated artists with strong ties to the Hammer Museum at UCLA have been donated for auction this May at Sotheby's New York. Under the visionary direction of Ann Philbin, the Los Angeles institution has emerged over the past two decades as one of the most vibrant and influential museums in America. This historic sale will support the creation of a new Artist Fund, which will directly support the museum's pioneering exhibition program and work with emerging artists. The fund is part of the museum's $180 million capital campaign, which also includes a major transformation of the Hammer's facility and an expansion of its endowment.

The list of participating artists highlights the Hammer's deep roots in L.A.'s artistic community and its connection to broader currents in contemporary art. The sale features works by: Kevin Beasley, Larry

Bell, Lee Bontecou, Louise Bourgeois, Andrea Bowers, Frank Bowling, Mark Bradford, Cecily Brown, Vija Celmins, Judy Chicago, Jimmie Durham, Charles Gaines, Mark Grotjahn, Jennifer Guidi, EJ Hill, Jim Hodges, Luchita Hurtado, Rashid Johnson, Barbara Kruger, Shio Kusaka, Glenn Ligon, Sarah Lucas, Brice Marden, Marisa Merz, Meleko Mokgosi, Catherine Opie, Gabriel Orozco, Laura Owens, Raymond Pettibon, Lari Pittman, Sigmar Polke, Christina Quarles, Ed Ruscha, Analia Saban, Kenny Scharf, Cindy Sherman, Lorna Simpson, Henry Taylor, Kaari Upson, Mary Weatherford, and Jonas Wood.

The donated works will be offered across Sotheby's Evening and Day Auctions of Contemporary Art on 16 & 17 May in New York, with public exhibition previews in Los Angeles at UTA Artist Space from 17- 20 April and in New York at Sotheby's York Avenue galleries opening 3 May.

Ann Philbin, Director of the Hammer Museum at UCLA, said: "Artists are the heart of our institution, and I am incredibly grateful to all those who have donated works to support this effort. The Hammer is proud to have shown many of these artists early in their careers, and we are delighted that their generosity will in turn support the work of generations of artists to come. We are extremely pleased to have Sotheby's as our partner in making the auction possible."

2