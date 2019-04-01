Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sothebys    BID

SOTHEBYS

(BID)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sothebys : (Traditional Chinese) Result Sotheby's Hong Kong Contemporary Art Evening Sale NIGOLDENEYE VOL. 1 (1 Apr 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 02:47pm EDT

Disclaimer

Sotheby's Inc. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 18:46:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOTHEBYS
02:47pSOTHEBYS : (Simplified Chinese) Result Sotheby's Hong Kong Contemporary Art Even..
PU
02:47pSOTHEBYS : Top 10_Sotheby's Hong Kong_NIGOLDENEYE Vol.1 Sale (1 Apr 2019)
PU
02:47pSOTHEBYS : Top 10_Sotheby's Hong Kong_Contemporary Art Evening Sale (1 Apr 2019)
PU
02:47pSOTHEBYS : Top 10_Sotheby's Hong Kong_Contemporary Art Day Sale (1 Apr 2019)
PU
02:47pSOTHEBYS : (Traditional Chinese) Result Sotheby's Hong Kong Contemporary Art Eve..
PU
02:32pSOTHEBYS : (English) Result Sotheby's Hong Kong Contemporary Art Evening Sale NI..
PU
11:32aSOTHEBYS : Sale HK0861 Fine Classical Chinese Paintings
PU
11:07aSOTHEBYS : Sotheby's Hong Kong Fine Classical Chinese Paintings 2019 Spring Sale..
PU
09:01aSOTHEBYS : Tran-scend-ent Wines Smashes Record For Private Wine Collection Sold ..
PR
09:01aSOTHEBY'S MODERN ART EVENING SALE AN : $114.7 Million Total
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 027 M
EBIT 2019 216 M
Net income 2019 131 M
Debt 2019 631 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,17
P/E ratio 2020 12,63
EV / Sales 2019 2,33x
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
Capitalization 1 759 M
Chart SOTHEBYS
Duration : Period :
Sothebys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOTHEBYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 50,5 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas S. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Domenico de Sole Chairman
Ken Citron Chief Transformation Officer & EVP-Operations
Michael Fenton Goss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Henry Executive VP-Technology & Worldwide Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOTHEBYS-5.01%1 750
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD6.00%14 758
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.11.54%4 510
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.50.09%2 336
DUNELM GROUP PLC60.72%2 290
RH-14.08%2 184
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About