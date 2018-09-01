The Art of the Trade Deal : Chinese Paintings and Antiquities Caught in U.S.-China Fight

By Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -- Next to major industrial components and everyday consumer products, 12th-century Chinese vases may not seem like a major component of the U.S.-China trading relationship.

But Chinese antiquities, along with more contemporary Chinese art, have become ensnared in the brewing trade dispute between the world's two largest economies, rattling dealers, collectors and curators in the specialized art market.

The U.S. has already placed a 25% tariff on $50 billion of Chinese machinery and chemicals, among other items, which the Chinese government has matched with tariffs on $50 billion of U.S. goods. The latest round of U.S. tariffs, which the Trump administration is finalizing, target $200 billion of goods, ranging from bicycle helmets to semiconductor parts.

Antique artifacts and contemporary paintings, sculptures and prints could be hit with duties as high as 25%. Dealers say the levy would significantly raise prices and dent competition, while doing nothing to penalize China. Because Beijing already heavily restricts the export of old and ancient artifacts, the proposed tariffs would hit Chinese antiquities that American buyers purchased in other countries, like England or Japan.

Hundreds of executives and business owners from dozens of different industries, descended on Washington last week for public hearings on the proposed tariffs, which wrapped up on Monday.

Among them was Eric Zetterquist, who runs an art gallery in New York that focuses on Asian ceramics. "I'm a small-business owner. This will be devastating to me," said Mr. Zetterquist. His gallery recently completed an exhibition for valuable Chinese celadons, bowls and plates dating to the ninth and 10th centuries.

"I understand that I'm collateral damage in a larger war," he said. "No on wants to be made to feel like collateral damage, especially by one's own government."

The Trump administration has said its trade offensive is aimed at protecting U.S. companies from the effects of Chinese trading practices that it argues are unfair, and inducing Beijing to change its policies. The U.S. Trade Representative has said it is targeting products that minimize the impact on American consumers.

The tariffs could imperil future sales of antiques collections like the Linyushanren Collection, a set of Chinese ceramics from the medieval Song Dynasty assembled by a Japanese collector. Most of that collection has already been auctioned in New York by Christie's Inc. In March, part of the collection sold for $12.8 million. Another part sold in 2016 for $18.4 million.

If the tariffs go into place, "that is never going to happen again" in the U.S., said James Lally, who runs an art gallery in New York and was the president of Sotheby's in North America.

The fourth part of the Linyushanren Collection auction, set for September, won't be affected by the possible tariffs because the materials consigned from abroad have already arrived, according to a Christie's spokesperson.

Christie's, Sotheby's and Asia Week New York, a trade group representing art dealers who specialize in Asian art, sent a joint letter on Aug. 17 to the U.S. Trade Representative opposing the tariffs. "The subject duties would have little to no impact on the United States' trade deficit with China," the letter reads.

Many dealers are quick to point out that ancient Chinese artifacts, by definition, cannot be manufactured in the U.S.

"Most of the things that come to the United States actually come from third countries," said Peter Tompa, the executive director of the Global Heritage Alliance, a trade group representing museums and art collectors. "By putting a tariff on things coming to the United States, it's not going to do any good because the ideology of China is to bring things back to China anyway."

With Hong Kong already a major sales hub for Chinese art and antiques, tariffs could potentially funnel more business out of New York to Asia or Europe. While the big auction houses will likely shift their business from one hub to another, smaller, anchored U.S. dealers in Asian art will take a hit.

Art dealers in the U.S. worry they will lose out to Asian and European competitors, who won't have to raise prices to absorb the cost of any tariffs.

"The auction business is a percentage business. You can't just add 25% onto things," said James Callahan, a dealer in Boston who specializes in Asian art. One of his recent auctions featured porcelain vases, embroidered silk panels and a jade carving stone -- all from China. "The antiques business doesn't need any further death blows."

The proposed tariff could also scuttle U.S. interest in modern and contemporary Chinese art. Kimerly Rorschach, the director of the Seattle Art Museum, said the museum is planning to co-host an exhibition of contemporary Chinese art in 2020.

"We might like to acquire works out of that show," she said. "But if they're going to be 25% more expensive, that's very difficult for us."

Beyond that, Ms. Rorschach said the tariff would prevent museums from educating the public about Chinese culture. "It goes beyond private collectors that want to acquire pieces that could be seen as luxury goods," she said.

--Kelly Crow contributed to this article.