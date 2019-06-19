WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sotheby's Acquisition

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Sotheby's ("BID" or the "Company") (NYSE: BID) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by BidFair USA, a company wholly owned by French billionaire Patrick Drahi. Under the terms of the agreement, Sotheby's shareholders will receive $57 for each BID share they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Sotheby's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, prior to the acquisition announcement, BID reported a 16% annual increase in consolidated sales for fiscal year 2018.

WeissLaw is concerned whether the growth touted by the Company's CEO, Tad Smith, comes at the expense of shareholders of BID. Specifically, WeissLaw is investigating whether BID's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the sale, whether the proposed sale undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the sale is fully and fairly disclosed.

