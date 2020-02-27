Sotherly Hotels Inc. Reports Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended December 31, 2019 0 02/27/2020 | 06:31am EST Send by mail :

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO), ("Sotherly" or the "Company"), a self-managed and self-administered lodging real estate investment trust (a "REIT"), today reported its consolidated results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The Company's results include the following*:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 ($ in thousands except per share data) ($ in thousands except per share data) Total Revenue $ 44,305 $ 43,466 $ 185,788 $ 178,173 Net (loss) income available to common stockholders (3,600 ) (3,768 ) (6,093 ) (5,720 ) EBITDA 7,745 7,185 41,887 40,347 Hotel EBITDA 9,280 10,247 46,938 47,684 FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders 1,754 1,260 14,763 13,706 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders 951 1,877 17,164 15,923 Net (loss) income per common share $ (0.27 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.42 ) FFO per common share and unit $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.96 $ 0.90 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 1.11 $ 1.04 (*) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), hotel EBITDA, funds from operations (“FFO”) available to common stockholders and unitholders, adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders, FFO per common share and unit and adjusted FFO per common share and unit are non-GAAP financial measures. See further discussion of these non-GAAP measures, including definitions related thereto, and reconciliations to net income (loss) later in this press release. The Company is the sole general partner of Sotherly Hotels LP, a Delaware limited partnership (the “Operating Partnership”), and all references in this release to the “Company”, “Sotherly”, “we”, “us” and “our” refer to Sotherly Hotels Inc., its Operating Partnership and its subsidiaries and predecessors, unless the context otherwise requires or it is otherwise indicated. HIGHLIGHTS: RevPAR . Room revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) for the Company’s composite portfolio, which includes the Hyatt Centric Arlington and the rooms participating in our rental programs at the Hyde Resort & Residences and the Hyde Beach House Resort and Residences, during the three-month period ending December 31, 2019, increased 2.2% over the three months ended December 31, 2018, to $102.27 reflecting a 1.6% increase in occupancy and a 0.6% increase in average daily rate (“ADR”). For the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2019, RevPAR increased 3.4% over the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, to $112.94 driven by a 1.4% increase in occupancy and a 2.0% increase in ADR.



. Room revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) for the Company’s composite portfolio, which includes the Hyatt Centric Arlington and the rooms participating in our rental programs at the Hyde Resort & Residences and the Hyde Beach House Resort and Residences, during the three-month period ending December 31, 2019, increased 2.2% over the three months ended December 31, 2018, to $102.27 reflecting a 1.6% increase in occupancy and a 0.6% increase in average daily rate (“ADR”). For the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2019, RevPAR increased 3.4% over the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, to $112.94 driven by a 1.4% increase in occupancy and a 2.0% increase in ADR. Revenue. For the three-month period ending December 31, 2019, total revenue increased 1.9% over the three-month period ending December 31, 2018. For the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2019, total revenue increased 4.3% or by approximately $7.6 million to approximately $185.8 million, as compared to approximately $178.2 million for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2018.





For the three-month period ending December 31, 2019, total revenue increased 1.9% over the three-month period ending December 31, 2018. For the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2019, total revenue increased 4.3% or by approximately $7.6 million to approximately $185.8 million, as compared to approximately $178.2 million for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2018. Common Dividends . On January 28, 2020, the Company announced a quarterly dividend (distribution) on its common stock (and units) of $0.13 per share (and unit) to stockholders (and unitholders) of record as of March 13, 2020, payable on April 9, 2020.





. On January 28, 2020, the Company announced a quarterly dividend (distribution) on its common stock (and units) of $0.13 per share (and unit) to stockholders (and unitholders) of record as of March 13, 2020, payable on April 9, 2020. Hotel EBITDA . The Company generated hotel EBITDA of approximately $9.3 million during the three-month period ending December 31, 2019. Hotel EBITDA decreased 9.4%, or approximately $1.0 million, over the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2019, hotel EBITDA decreased 1.6%, or approximately $0.7 million, over the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. As discussed below, included in Hotel EBITDA is a charge associated with the termination of ten hotel management contracts with MHI Hotels Services, which does business as Chesapeake Hospitality.





. The Company generated hotel EBITDA of approximately $9.3 million during the three-month period ending December 31, 2019. Hotel EBITDA decreased 9.4%, or approximately $1.0 million, over the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2019, hotel EBITDA decreased 1.6%, or approximately $0.7 million, over the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. As discussed below, included in Hotel EBITDA is a charge associated with the termination of ten hotel management contracts with MHI Hotels Services, which does business as Chesapeake Hospitality. Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders. For the three-month period ending December 31, 2019, adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders decreased 49.4% from the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2019, adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders increased 7.8% or approximately $1.2 million over the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Andrew M. Sims, Chairman of the board of directors of Sotherly Hotels Inc., commented, “The fourth quarter of 2019 was one of the most active and memorable quarters in the company’s long history. We executed on our plan to replace our management partner for the core portfolio with Our Town Hospitality. We also completed a Succession Plan that saw the promotion of Dave Folsom to Chief Executive Officer and included two additional in-house promotions to our senior management team. We believe this team is well-positioned to lead the Company moving forward. We opened and commenced our rental program at the new Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences, a condominium hotel located in Hollywood, Florida, and we took possession of a new ballroom and structured parking at our DoubleTree Resort in Hollywood. The completion of the renovations at our newly converted Hotel Alba Tampa represents the culmination of five years of significant capital improvements across our portfolio. We believe all these events bode well for the future success of the company.” Balance Sheet/Liquidity At December 31, 2019, the Company had approximately $28.0 million of available cash and cash equivalents, of which approximately $4.2 million was reserved for real estate taxes, insurance, capital improvements and certain other expenses or otherwise restricted. The Company had principal balances of approximately $361.0 million in outstanding debt at a weighted average interest rate of approximately 4.89%. Other Developments On December 13, 2019, we entered into a series of agreements with Our Town Hospitality LLC, a Virginia limited liability company ("Our Town") relating to the retention of Our Town as the manager of ten of our hotels. Our Town began managing these hotels on January 1, 2020. Please reference our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 16, 2019 for additional details. On January 1, 2020, ten of our hotel management agreements with Chesapeake Hospitality expired. In connection with the termination of those ten agreements, we are required to pay Chesapeake a termination fee of approximately $0.3 million. The termination fee must be paid by March 30, 2020. On February 14, 2020, we entered into a hotel purchase and sale agreement to sell the Sheraton Louisville Riverside hotel located in Jeffersonville, Indiana (the “Hotel”) to 808 Indiana LLC for a purchase price of $13.5 million. Certain representations and warranties of the Seller under the purchase and sale agreement are unconditionally guaranteed by the Operating Partnership up to a maximum of $750,000. The Company intends to use proceeds from the sale of the Hotel to repay the existing mortgage on the Hotel and for general corporate purposes. The closing of the sale is subject to various customary closing conditions, including the satisfactory completion of a diligence review of the Hotel, the accuracy of representations and warranties through closing, conditions related to the operation and maintenance of the Hotel, and conditions related to franchise approval. 2020 Outlook Set forth below is the Company’s guidance for 2020. The guidance is predicated on estimates of occupancy and ADR that are consistent with the most recent 2020 calendar year forecasts by Smith Travel Research for the market segments in which the Company operates. The table below reflects the Company’s projections, within a range, of various financial measures for 2020, in thousands of dollars, except per share and RevPAR data: 2020 Guidance Low Range High Range Total revenue $ 184,107 $ 188,211 Net income 3,049 3,905 Net loss available to common stockholders and unitholders (5,781 ) (4,925 ) EBITDA 42,224 43,170 Hotel EBITDA 49,074 50,170 FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders 15,219 16,075 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders 15,444 16,375 Net loss per share available to common stockholders $ (0.38 ) $ (0.32 ) FFO per common share and unit $ 0.98 $ 1.03 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit $ 1.00 $ 1.06 Rev PAR $ 111.46 $ 113.95 Hotel EBITDA margin 26.7 % 26.7 % Earnings Call/Webcast The Company will conduct its fourth quarter 2019 conference call for investors and other interested parties at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 27, 2020. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the Internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by telephone at 888-339-0107 (United States) or 855-669-9657 (Canada) or +1 412-902-4188 (International). To participate on the webcast, log on to www.sotherlyhotels.com at least 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software. For those unable to listen to the call live, a taped rebroadcast will be available beginning one hour after completion of the live call on February 27 through February 27, 2021. To access the rebroadcast, dial 877-344-7529 and enter conference number 10138174. A replay of the call also will be available on the Internet at www.sotherlyhotels.com until February 27, 2021. About Sotherly Hotels Inc. Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company’s portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.sotherlyhotels.com . Contact at the Company: Mack Sims

Vice President – Operations & Investor Relations

Sotherly Hotels Inc.

306 South Henry Street, Suite 100

Williamsburg, Virginia 23185

757.229.5648 Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, forecasted or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s future results, performance and achievements, include, but are not limited to: national and local economic and business conditions that affect occupancy rates and revenues at the Company’s hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; risks associated with the hotel industry, including competition and new supply of hotel rooms, increases in wages, energy costs and other operating costs; risks associated with adverse weather conditions, including hurricanes; the availability and terms of financing and capital and the general volatility of the securities markets; the Company’s intent to repurchase shares from time to time; risks associated with the level of the Company’s indebtedness and its ability to meet covenants in its debt agreements and, if necessary, to refinance or seek an extension of the maturity of such indebtedness or modify such debt agreements; management and performance of the Company’s hotels; risks associated with maintaining our system of internal controls; risks associated with the conflicts of interest of the Company’s officers and directors; risks associated with redevelopment and repositioning projects, including delays and cost overruns; supply and demand for hotel rooms in the Company’s current and proposed market areas; risks associated with our ability to maintain our franchise agreements with our third party franchisors; the Company’s ability to acquire additional properties and the risk that potential acquisitions may not perform in accordance with expectations; the Company’s ability to successfully expand into new markets; legislative/regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing taxation of REITs; the Company’s ability to maintain its qualification as a REIT; and the Company’s ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although the Company believes its current expectations to be based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained or that actual results will not differ materially. Financial Tables Follow…

SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Investment in hotel properties, net $ 443,267,448 $ 435,725,814 Cash and cash equivalents 23,738,066 33,792,773 Restricted cash 4,246,170 4,075,508 Accounts receivable, net 4,812,479 6,766,696 Accounts receivable - affiliate 101,771 262,572 Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets 5,648,772 5,262,884 Favorable lease assets, net — 2,465,421 Deferred income taxes 5,412,084 5,131,179 TOTAL ASSETS $ 487,226,790 $ 493,482,847 LIABILITIES Mortgage loans, net $ 358,633,884 $ 364,828,845 Unsecured notes, net — 23,894,658 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 20,189,903 16,268,096 Advance deposits 2,785,338 2,815,283 Dividends and distributions payable 4,210,494 3,409,593 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 385,819,619 $ 411,216,475 Commitments and contingencies — — EQUITY Sotherly Hotels Inc. stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 11,000,000 shares authorized: 8.0% Series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock,

liquidation preference $25 per share, 1,610,000 shares each issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. 16,100 16,100 7.875% Series C cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock,

liquidation preference $25 per share, 1,554,610 and 1,352,141 shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. 15,546 13,521 8.25% Series D cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock,

liquidation preference $25 per share, 1,200,000 shares and none, issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. 12,000 — Common stock, par value $0.01, 69,000,000 shares authorized, 14,272,378

shares and 14,209,378 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. 142,723 142,093 Additional paid-in capital 180,515,861 147,085,112 Unearned ESOP shares (4,105,637 ) (4,379,742 ) Distributions in excess of retained earnings (74,172,159 ) (61,052,418 ) Total Sotherly Hotels Inc. stockholders’ equity 102,424,434 81,824,666 Noncontrolling interest (1,017,263 ) 441,706 TOTAL EQUITY 101,407,171 82,266,372 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 487,226,790 $ 493,482,847 SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months

Ended Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUE Rooms department $ 29,501,291 $ 28,751,075 $ 128,062,932 $ 120,993,460 Food and beverage department 10,682,535 10,284,968 40,267,240 38,134,813 Other operating departments 4,121,127 4,429,933 17,457,961 19,044,848 Total revenue 44,304,953 43,465,976 185,788,133 178,173,121 EXPENSES Hotel operating expenses Rooms department 7,877,548 7,583,927 32,142,171 30,334,309 Food and beverage department 7,560,029 7,341,457 29,355,080 28,090,145 Other operating departments 1,949,674 1,549,465 6,957,325 6,419,502 Indirect 17,638,106 16,744,463 70,395,633 65,645,500 Total hotel operating expenses 35,025,357 33,219,312 138,850,209 130,489,456 Depreciation and amortization 5,520,038 5,101,469 21,637,316 20,884,643 Loss on disposal of assets 91,650 515,565 123,739 511,749 Corporate general and administrative 1,822,063 1,614,705 6,830,354 6,180,962 Total hotel operating expenses 42,459,108 40,451,051 167,441,618 158,066,810 NET OPERATING INCOME 1,845,845 3,014,925 18,346,515 20,106,311 Other income (expense) Interest expense (4,652,502 ) (5,382,604 ) (19,768,193 ) (19,953,746 ) Interest income 86,883 116,258 444,459 352,951 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — (1,152,356 ) (753,133 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on hedging activities 377,053 (950,928 ) (1,177,871 ) (808,958 ) Gain on exercise of development right — — 3,940,000 — Gain on involuntary conversion of assets 1,630 19,202 293,534 917,767 Net income (loss) before income taxes (2,341,091 ) (3,183,147 ) 926,088 (138,808 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 688,803 412,696 249,480 (469,349 ) Net income (loss) (1,652,288 ) (2,770,451 ) 1,175,568 (608,157 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 240,766 472,794 552,407 718,093 Net (loss) income attributable to the Company (1,411,522 ) (2,297,657 ) 1,727,975 109,936 Distributions to preferred stockholders (2,188,897 ) (1,470,507 ) (7,820,695 ) (5,829,914 ) Net loss available to common stockholders $ (3,600,419 ) $ (3,768,164 ) $ (6,092,720 ) $ (5,719,978 ) Net loss per share available to common stockholders Basic $ (0.27 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.42 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 13,695,964 13,594,651 13,642,573 13,517,488 SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

KEY OPERATING METRICS

(unaudited) The following tables illustrate the key operating metrics for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, for the Company’s twelve wholly-owned properties (“actual” portfolio metrics), as well as the eleven wholly-owned properties in the portfolio that were under the Company’s control during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and the corresponding periods in 2018 (“same-store” portfolio metrics). Accordingly, the actual data does not include the participating condominium hotel rooms at the Hyde Resort & Residences or the Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences, and the same-store data does not include the performance of the Hyatt Centric Arlington which we acquired in March 2018 or the participating condominium hotel rooms at the Hyde Resort & Residences or the Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences. The composite portfolio metrics represent the Company’s twelve wholly-owned properties and the participating condominium hotel rooms at the Hyde Resort & Residences and the Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and the corresponding period in 2018. Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Actual Portfolio Metrics Occupancy % 67.5 % 66.3 % 71.3 % 70.3 % ADR $ 150.50 $ 149.38 $ 155.92 $ 151.93 RevPAR $ 101.61 $ 99.02 $ 111.17 $ 106.77 Same-Store Portfolio Metrics Occupancy % 66.7 % 65.3 % 70.4 % 69.0 % ADR $ 147.20 $ 146.69 $ 151.87 $ 148.57 RevPAR $ 98.17 $ 95.84 $ 106.96 $ 102.52 Composite Portfolio Metrics Occupancy % 65.7 % 64.7 % 70.1 % 69.1 % ADR $ 155.57 $ 154.60 $ 161.17 $ 158.02 RevPAR $ 102.27 $ 100.10 $ 112.94 $ 109.20 SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(unaudited) The following tables illustrate the key operating metrics for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively, for each of the Company’s wholly-owned properties during each respective reporting period, irrespective of ownership percentage during any period. Occupancy Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Q4 2017 YTD YTD YTD The DeSoto

Savannah, Georgia 62.9 % 56.5 % 61.6 % 65.4 % 61.6 % 66.6 % DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront

Jacksonville, Florida 75.4 % 78.2 % 78.0 % 78.5 % 81.6 % 79.9 % DoubleTree by Hilton Laurel

Laurel, Maryland 65.2 % 66.4 % 57.8 % 69.9 % 66.8 % 64.9 % DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 73.9 % 74.0 % 72.2 % 76.6 % 78.2 % 75.5 % DoubleTree by Hilton Raleigh Brownstone – University

Raleigh, North Carolina 72.5 % 71.0 % 69.9 % 76.3 % 74.8 % 74.2 % DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach

Hollywood, Florida 69.5 % 62.6 % 61.0 % 70.5 % 69.2 % 72.1 % Georgian Terrace

Atlanta, Georgia 67.5 % 63.9 % 67.0 % 70.0 % 67.9 % 70.6 % Hotel Alba Tampa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tampa, Florida 61.8 % 64.7 % 78.7 % 66.2 % 71.9 % 79.1 % Hotel Ballast Wilmington, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Wilmington, North Carolina 60.3 % 64.2 % 61.8 % 68.5 % 63.9 % 68.3 % Hyatt Centric Arlington (1)

Arlington, Virginia 74.8 % 74.8 % 76.0 % 79.1 % 83.8 % 84.0 % Sheraton Louisville Riverside

Jeffersonville, Indiana 65.0 % 58.5 % 48.6 % 67.9 % 60.6 % 63.8 % The Whitehall

Houston, Texas 56.0 % 54.6 % 41.2 % 62.2 % 57.5 % 58.1 % Hyde Resort & Residences (2)

Hollywood Beach, Florida 44.6 % 39.3 % 38.4 % 50.5 % 49.8 % 37.9 % Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences (2)

Hollywood Beach, Florida 15.0 % - - 15.0 % - - All properties weighted average (1) 65.7 % 64.7 % 58.4 % 70.1 % 69.1 % 68.8 %

(1 ) Includes operating results under previous ownership. Results for periods prior to the Company’s ownership were provided by prior owners of the hotel and have not been audited or confirmed by the Company. (2 ) Reflects only those condominium units participating in our rental program for the period those units participated in our rental program. ADR Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Q4 2017 YTD YTD YTD The DeSoto

Savannah, Georgia $ 169.52 $ 173.37 $ 157.93 $ 174.75 $ 177.19 $ 159.50 DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront

Jacksonville, Florida $ 137.96 $ 134.76 $ 140.34 $ 139.53 $ 139.84 $ 132.19 DoubleTree by Hilton Laurel

Laurel, Maryland $ 103.73 $ 104.12 $ 104.74 $ 107.34 $ 107.98 $ 107.77 DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania $ 145.10 $ 139.61 $ 138.64 $ 143.95 $ 139.25 $ 135.54 DoubleTree by Hilton Raleigh Brownstone – University

Raleigh, North Carolina $ 140.45 $ 134.17 $ 131.29 $ 139.73 $ 134.26 $ 133.24 DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach

Hollywood, Florida $ 159.34 $ 168.37 $ 167.71 $ 173.25 $ 175.18 $ 170.76 Georgian Terrace

Atlanta, Georgia $ 193.56 $ 193.65 $ 186.21 $ 204.60 $ 186.28 $ 175.06 Hotel Alba Tampa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tampa, Florida $ 124.16 $ 116.92 $ 116.39 $ 129.91 $ 124.72 $ 119.85 Hotel Ballast Wilmington, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Wilmington, North Carolina $ 157.48 $ 158.77 $ 143.62 $ 161.50 $ 153.04 $ 148.69 Hyatt Centric Arlington (1)

Arlington, Virginia $ 176.80 $ 170.31 $ 173.07 $ 188.15 $ 181.38 $ 176.31 Sheraton Louisville Riverside

Jeffersonville, Indiana $ 106.39 $ 112.16 $ 138.65 $ 114.92 $ 122.62 $ 133.86 The Whitehall

Houston, Texas $ 142.79 $ 147.60 $ 154.94 $ 143.33 $ 146.01 $ 147.66 Hyde Resort & Residences (2)

Hollywood Beach, Florida $ 284.03 $ 299.46 $ 289.66 $ 295.49 $ 299.30 $ 282.20 Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences (2)

Hollywood Beach, Florida $ 341.58 $ - $ - $ 341.58 $ - $ - All properties weighted average (1) $ 155.57 $ 154.60 $ 153.03 $ 161.17 $ 158.02 $ 147.77

(1 ) Includes operating results under previous ownership. Results for periods prior to the Company’s ownership were provided by prior owners of the hotel and have not been audited or confirmed by the Company. (2 ) Reflects only those condominium units participating in our rental program for the period those units participated in our rental program. RevPAR Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Q4 2017 YTD YTD YTD The DeSoto

Savannah, Georgia $ 106.56 $ 97.91 $ 97.22 $ 114.34 $ 109.21 $ 106.15 DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront

Jacksonville, Florida $ 104.03 $ 105.33 $ 109.41 $ 109.53 $ 114.06 $ 105.56 DoubleTree by Hilton Laurel

Laurel, Maryland $ 67.67 $ 69.16 $ 60.57 $ 75.06 $ 72.09 $ 69.91 DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania $ 107.16 $ 103.34 $ 100.09 $ 110.20 $ 108.88 $ 102.32 DoubleTree by Hilton Raleigh Brownstone – University

Raleigh, North Carolina $ 101.80 $ 95.29 $ 91.83 $ 106.63 $ 100.36 $ 98.91 DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach

Hollywood, Florida $ 110.76 $ 105.47 $ 102.34 $ 122.22 $ 121.19 $ 123.12 Georgian Terrace

Atlanta, Georgia $ 130.56 $ 123.79 $ 124.75 $ 143.15 $ 126.56 $ 123.66 Hotel Alba Tampa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tampa, Florida $ 76.79 $ 75.68 $ 91.57 $ 85.97 $ 89.73 $ 94.81 Hotel Ballast Wilmington, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Wilmington, North Carolina $ 94.93 $ 101.94 $ 88.75 $ 110.58 $ 97.75 $ 101.62 Hyatt Centric Arlington (1)

Arlington, Virginia $ 132.25 $ 127.39 $ 131.46 $ 148.77 $ 152.04 $ 148.13 Sheraton Louisville Riverside

Jeffersonville, Indiana $ 69.13 $ 65.60 $ 67.38 $ 78.02 $ 74.25 $ 85.45 The Whitehall

Houston, Texas $ 79.96 $ 80.55 $ 63.90 $ 89.18 $ 83.95 $ 85.78 Hyde Resort & Residences (2)

Hollywood Beach, Florida $ 126.79 $ 117.83 $ 111.27 $ 149.36 $ 149.15 $ 106.84 Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences (2)

Hollywood Beach, Florida $ 51.36 $ - $ - $ 51.36 $ - $ - All properties weighted average (1) $ 102.27 $ 100.10 $ 89.44 $ 112.94 $ 109.20 $ 101.70

(1 ) Includes operating results under previous ownership. Results for periods prior to the Company’s ownership were provided by prior owners of the hotel and have not been audited or confirmed by the Company. (2 ) Reflects only those condominium units participating in our rental program for the period those units participated in our rental program. SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO

FFO, Adjusted FFO, EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA

(unaudited) Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Net loss available to common stockholders $ (3,600,419 ) $ (3,768,164 ) $ (6,092,720 ) $ (5,719,978 ) Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (240,766 ) (472,794 ) (552,407 ) (718,093 ) Depreciation and amortization - real estate 5,504,805 5,004,607 $ 21,578,309 20,549,695 Gain on involuntary conversion of assets (1,630 ) (19,202 ) (293,534 ) (917,767 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of assets 91,650 515,565 $ 123,739 511,749 FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders $ 1,753,640 $ 1,260,012 $ 14,763,387 $ 13,705,606 (Increase) decrease in deferred income taxes (733,074 ) (430,800 ) (280,905 ) 319,939 Amortization 15,233 96,862 59,007 334,948 Termination fee 291,841 — 291,841 — Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 1,152,356 753,133 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities (377,053 ) 950,928 1,177,871 808,958 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders $ 950,587 $ 1,877,002 $ 17,163,557 $ 15,922,584 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 13,695,964 13,594,651 13,642,573 13,517,488 Weighted average number of non-controlling units 1,728,140 1,778,140 1,765,537 1,778,140 Weighted average number of shares and units outstanding, basic 15,424,104 15,372,791 15,408,110 15,295,628 FFO per common share and unit $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.96 $ 0.90 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 1.11 $ 1.04

Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Net loss available to common stockholders $ (3,600,419 ) $ (3,768,164 ) $ (6,092,720 ) $ (5,719,978 ) Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (240,766 ) (472,794 ) (552,407 ) (718,093 ) Interest expense 4,652,502 5,382,604 19,768,193 19,953,746 Interest income (86,883 ) (116,258 ) (444,459 ) (352,951 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (688,803 ) (412,696 ) (249,480 ) 469,349 Depreciation and amortization 5,520,038 5,101,469 21,637,316 20,884,643 Distributions to preferred stockholders 2,188,897 1,470,507 7,820,695 5,829,914 EBITDA 7,744,566 7,184,668 41,887,138 40,346,630 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets 91,650 515,565 123,739 511,749 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 1,152,356 753,133 Gain on exercise of development right — — (3,940,000 ) — Gain on involuntary conversion of assets (1,630 ) (19,202 ) (293,534 ) (917,767 ) Subtotal 7,834,586 7,681,031 38,929,699 40,693,745 Corporate general and administrative 1,822,063 1,614,705 6,830,354 6,180,962 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities (377,053 ) 950,928 1,177,871 808,958 Hotel EBITDA $ 9,279,596 $ 10,246,664 $ 46,937,924 $ 47,683,665

Reconciliation of Outlook of Net Income to EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA 2020 Guidance Low Range High Range Net income $ 3,049 $ 3,905 Interest expense 18,325 18,325 Interest income (250 ) (260 ) Income tax provision 100 200 Depreciation and amortization 21,000 21,000 EBITDA 42,224 43,170 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 150 150 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets - - Unrealized loss on hedging activities - - Gain on exercise of development right - - Gain on involuntary conversion of assets - - Corporate general and administrative 6,700 6,850 Hotel EBITDA $ 49,074 $ 50,170 Reconciliation of Outlook of Net Income to FFO and Adjusted FFO 2020 Guidance Low Range High Range Net income $ 3,049 $ 3,905 Depreciation and amortization 21,000 21,000 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets - - Gain on involuntary conversion of assets - - FFO 24,049 24,905 Distributions to preferred stockholders (8,830 ) (8,830 ) FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders 15,219 16,075 Decrease in deferred income taxes 75 150 Unrealized loss on hedging activities - - Loss on early extinguishment of debt 150 150 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders $ 15,444 $ 16,375 Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company considers the non-GAAP measures of FFO (including FFO per share), EBITDA and hotel EBITDA to be key supplemental measures of the Company’s performance and could be considered along with, not alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of the Company’s performance. These measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined by generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) or amounts available for the Company’s discretionary use and should not be considered alternative measures of net income, cash flows from operations or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP. FFO Industry analysts and investors use Funds from Operations (“FFO”), as a supplemental operating performance measure of an equity REIT. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). FFO, as defined by NAREIT, represents net income or loss determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding extraordinary items as defined under GAAP and gains or losses from sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, plus certain non-cash items such as real estate asset depreciation and amortization, and after adjustment for any noncontrolling interest from unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many investors and analysts have considered the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by itself. The Company considers FFO to be a useful measure of adjusted net income (loss) for reviewing comparative operating and financial performance because we believe FFO is most directly comparable to net income (loss), which remains the primary measure of performance, because by excluding gains or losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization, FFO assists in comparing the operating performance of a company’s real estate between periods or as compared to different companies. Although FFO is intended to be a REIT industry standard, other companies may not calculate FFO in the same manner as we do, and investors should not assume that FFO as reported by us is comparable to FFO as reported by other REITs. Adjusted FFO The Company presents adjusted FFO, including adjusted FFO per share and unit, which adjusts for certain additional items including changes in deferred income taxes, any unrealized gain (loss) on hedging instruments or warrant derivative, loan impairment losses, losses on early extinguishment of debt, aborted offering costs, loan modification fees, franchise termination costs, costs associated with the departure of executive officers, litigation settlement, over-assessed real estate taxes on appeal, management contract termination costs and change in control gains or losses. We exclude these items as we believe it allows for meaningful comparisons between periods and among other REITs and is more indicative than FFO of the on-going performance of our business and assets. Our calculation of adjusted FFO may be different from similar measures calculated by other REITs. EBITDA The Company believes that excluding the effect of non-operating expenses and non-cash charges, and the portion of those items related to unconsolidated entities, all of which are also based on historical cost accounting and may be of limited significance in evaluating current performance, can help eliminate the accounting effects of depreciation and financing decisions and facilitate comparisons of core operating profitability between periods and between REITs, even though EBITDA also does not represent an amount that accrued directly to shareholders. Hotel EBITDA The Company defines hotel EBITDA as net income or loss excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) income tax provision or benefit, (4) equity in the income or loss of equity investees, (5) unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments not included in other comprehensive income, (6) gains and losses on disposal of assets, (7) realized gains and losses on investments, (8) impairment of long-lived assets or investments, (9) loss on early debt extinguishment, (10) gains or losses on change in control, (11) gain on exercise of development right, (12) corporate general and administrative expense, (13) depreciation and amortization, (14) gains and losses on involuntary conversions of assets, (15) distributions to preferred stockholders and (16) other operating revenue not related to our wholly-owned portfolio. We believe this provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which our wholly-owned hotels and its operators have direct control. We believe hotel EBITDA provides investors with supplemental information on the on-going operational performance of our hotels and the effectiveness of third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis. The Company’s calculation of hotel EBITDA may be different from similar measures calculated by other REITs.

