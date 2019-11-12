Sotherly Hotels Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 0 11/12/2019 | 06:30am EST Send by mail :

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO), ("Sotherly" or the "Company"), a self-managed and self-administered lodging real estate investment trust (a "REIT"), today reported its consolidated results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company's results include the following*:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 ($ in thousands except per share data) ($ in thousands except per share data) Total Revenue $ 42,552 $ 41,418 $ 141,483 $ 134,707 Net (loss) income available to common stockholders (107 ) (3,066 ) (2,492 ) (1,952 ) EBITDA 10,974 7,036 34,143 33,162 Hotel EBITDA 8,904 9,175 37,658 37,437 FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders 4,719 991 13,010 12,446 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders 4,258 946 16,213 14,046 Net (loss) income per common share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.14 ) FFO per common share and unit $ 0.31 $ 0.06 $ 0.84 $ 0.82 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit $ 0.28 $ 0.06 $ 1.05 $ 0.92 (*) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), hotel EBITDA, funds from operations (“FFO”) available to common stockholders and unitholders, adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders, FFO per common share and unit and adjusted FFO per common share and unit are non-GAAP financial measures. See further discussion of these non-GAAP measures, including definitions related thereto, and reconciliations to net income (loss) later in this press release. The Company is the sole general partner of Sotherly Hotels LP, a Delaware limited partnership (the “Operating Partnership”), and all references in this release to the “Company”, “Sotherly”, “we”, “us” and “our” refer to Sotherly Hotels Inc., its Operating Partnership and its subsidiaries and predecessors, unless the context otherwise requires or it is otherwise indicated. HIGHLIGHTS: RevPAR . Room revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) for the Company’s composite portfolio, which includes the Hyatt Centric Arlington and the rooms participating in our rental program at the Hyde Resort & Residences, during the three-month period ending September 30, 2019, increased 0.3% over the three months ended September 30, 2018, to $100.06 reflecting a 1.1% increase in occupancy offset by a 0.7% decrease in average daily rate (“ADR”). For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019, RevPAR increased 4.5% over the nine months ended September 30, 2018, to $116.57 driven by a 2.2% increase in occupancy and a 2.3% increase in ADR.





Revenue. For the three-month period ending September 30, 2019, total revenue increased 2.7% over the three-month period ending September 30, 2018. For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019, total revenue increased 5.0% or by approximately $6.8 million to approximately $141.5 million, as compared to approximately $134.7 million for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2018.





Gain on Exercise of Development Right. On September 26, 2019, the Company received title to a commercial condominium unit of the Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences, a newly constructed 342-unit condominium hotel located in Hollywood, Florida ("Hyde Beach House") consisting of a 3,000 square foot ballroom and adjacent pre-function space. The unit will be available for use as additional ballroom and function space for our adjacent hotel, the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach. Conveyance of the ballroom condominium unit was required pursuant to an existing obligation on the part of the owner of the property as a condition to the development of the Hyde Beach House. Accompanying the title to the ballroom condominium unit are dedicated rights to 200 parking spaces within the six-story parking structure adjacent to the ballroom. The estimated fair value of the ballroom condominium unit and parking right is approximately $3.9 million.





Common Dividends. On October 29, 2019, the Company announced a quarterly dividend (distribution) on its common stock (and units) of $0.13 per share (and unit) to stockholders (and unitholders) of record as of December 13, 2019, payable on January 10, 2020.





Hotel EBITDA. The Company generated hotel EBITDA of approximately $8.9 million during the three-month period ending September 30, 2019. Hotel EBITDA decreased 3.0%, or approximately $0.3 million, over the three months ended September 30, 2018. For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019, hotel EBITDA increased 0.6%, or approximately $0.2 million, over the nine months ended September 30, 2018.





Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders. For the three-month period ending September 30, 2019, adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders increased 349.9% from the three months ended September 30, 2018. For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019, adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders increased 15.4% or approximately $2.2 million over the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Andrew M. Sims, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sotherly Hotels Inc., commented, "Operationally, we had a difficult quarter as a result of Hurricane Dorian. While we did not experience any significant damage to our hotels located near Dorian's path (South Florida, Tampa, Jacksonville, Savannah, Wilmington), we incurred a significant loss in revenue. The hurricane languished for almost two weeks, washing out the Labor Day weekend and the following ten days. On a positive note, we acquired two commercial condominium units in the Hyde Beach House in the quarter, which included the conveyance of a freestanding ballroom to our DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach hotel." Balance Sheet/Liquidity At September 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $35.3 million of available cash and cash equivalents, of which approximately $5.2 million was reserved for real estate taxes, insurance, capital improvements and certain other expenses or otherwise restricted. The Company had principal balances of approximately $363.0 million in outstanding debt at a weighted average interest rate of approximately 4.92%. During the quarter, the Company sold and issued 202,469 shares of its 7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") through its at-the-market program, for aggregate net proceeds of approximately $4.9 million. Portfolio Update On September 26, 2019, we closed on the purchase of a commercial unit of the Hyde Beach House from 4000 South Ocean Property Owner, LLLP. In connection with the closing, we (i) acquired commercial unit 2 of the Hyde Beach House, along with rights to certain limited common elements appurtenant to the commercial unit, for an adjusted purchase price of approximately $5.4 million; (ii) purchased inventories and equipment for additional consideration in the amount of approximately $0.7 million; (iii) entered into a Second Addendum to the purchase agreement; (iv) entered into a 20-year parking and cabana management agreement for the parking garage and poolside cabanas associated with the Hyde Beach House; (v) entered into a 20-year management agreement relating to the operation and management of the Hyde Beach House condominium association; and (vi) received a pre-opening services fee of $1.0 million. We began operating a condominium unit rental program for residential units in this facility in November 2019. As stated above, in connection with the closing of the Hyde Beach House acquisition, the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach acquired a commercial condominium unit consisting of a 3,000 square foot ballroom and adjacent pre-function space as well as 200 dedicated parking spaces within the parking garage adjacent to the hotel. 2019 Outlook The Company is updating its previously issued guidance for 2019, accounting for current and expected performance within its portfolio, taking into account market conditions, weather-related events and the acquisition of the commercial units within the Hyde Beach House. The updated guidance is predicated on estimates of occupancy and ADR that are consistent with the most recent 2019 calendar year forecasts by Smith Travel Research for the market segments in which the Company operates. The table below reflects the Company's projections, within a range, of various financial measures for 2019, in thousands of dollars, except per share and RevPAR data:



Previous 2019 Guidance Revised 2019 Guidance Low Range High Range Low Range High Range Total revenue $ 184,247 $ 187,053 $ 184,274 $ 185,755 Net income 1,708 2,295 1,613 1,980 Net loss available to common stockholders and unitholders (5,899 ) (5,311 ) (6,208 ) (5,840 ) EBITDA 41,977 42,914 42,330 42,782 Hotel EBITDA 49,187 50,224 47,407 47,784 FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders 14,102 14,689 14,782 15,149 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders 15,832 16,769 17,559 18,021 Net loss per share available to common stockholders $ (0.38 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.38 ) FFO per common share and unit $ 0.91 $ 0.95 $ 0.96 $ 0.98 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit $ 1.02 $ 1.08 $ 1.14 $ 1.17 Rev PAR $ 109.60 $ 110.49 $ 110.02 $ 110.91 Hotel EBITDA margin 26.7 % 26.9 % 25.7 % 25.7 %

About Sotherly Hotels Inc. Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.sotherlyhotels.com . Contact at the Company: Scott Kucinski
Vice President – Operations & Investor Relations
Sotherly Hotels Inc.
410 West Francis Street
Williamsburg, Virginia 23185
757.229.5648

Vice President – Operations & Investor Relations

Sotherly Hotels Inc.

410 West Francis Street

Williamsburg, Virginia 23185

757.229.5648 Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, forecasted or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s future results, performance and achievements, include, but are not limited to: national and local economic and business conditions that affect occupancy rates and revenues at the Company’s hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; risks associated with the hotel industry, including competition and new supply of hotel rooms, increases in wages, energy costs and other operating costs; risks associated with adverse weather conditions, including hurricanes; the availability and terms of financing and capital and the general volatility of the securities markets; the Company’s intent to repurchase shares from time to time; risks associated with the level of the Company’s indebtedness and its ability to meet covenants in its debt agreements and, if necessary, to refinance or seek an extension of the maturity of such indebtedness or modify such debt agreements; management and performance of the Company’s hotels; risks associated with maintaining our system of internal controls; risks associated with the conflicts of interest of the Company’s officers and directors; risks associated with redevelopment and repositioning projects, including delays and cost overruns; supply and demand for hotel rooms in the Company’s current and proposed market areas; risks associated with our ability to maintain our franchise agreements with our third party franchisors; the Company’s ability to acquire additional properties and the risk that potential acquisitions may not perform in accordance with expectations; the Company’s ability to successfully expand into new markets; legislative/regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing taxation of REITs; the Company’s ability to maintain its qualification as a REIT; and the Company’s ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although the Company believes its current expectations to be based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained or that actual results will not differ materially. Financial Tables Follow…

SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Investment in hotel properties, net $ 446,839,580 $ 435,725,814 Cash and cash equivalents 30,059,697 33,792,773 Restricted cash 5,192,730 4,075,508 Accounts receivable, net 6,298,119 6,766,696 Accounts receivable - affiliate 86,663 262,572 Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets 5,494,165 5,262,884 Favorable lease assets, net — 2,465,421 Deferred income taxes 4,679,010 5,131,179 TOTAL ASSETS $ 498,649,964 $ 493,482,847 LIABILITIES Mortgage loans, net $ 360,549,890 $ 364,828,845 Unsecured notes, net — 23,894,658 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 24,308,930 16,268,096 Advance deposits 2,397,095 2,815,283 Dividends and distributions payable 4,210,494 3,409,593 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 391,466,409 $ 411,216,475 Commitments and contingencies — — EQUITY Sotherly Hotels Inc. stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 11,000,000 shares authorized; 8.0% Series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock,

liquidation preference $25 per share, 1,610,000 shares issued

and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. 16,100 16,100 7.875% Series C cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock,

liquidation preference $25 per share, 1,554,610 and 1,352,141 shares issued

and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. 15,546 13,521 8.25% Series D cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock,

liquidation preference $25 per share, 1,200,000 shares issued

and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and none at December 31, 2018. 12,000 — Common stock, par value $0.01, 49,000,000 shares authorized, 14,222,378

shares and 14,209,378 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019

and December 31, 2018, respectively. 142,223 142,093 Additional paid-in capital 180,415,231 147,085,112 Unearned ESOP shares (4,175,564 ) (4,379,742 ) Distributions in excess of retained earnings (68,687,461 ) (61,052,418 ) Total Sotherly Hotels Inc. stockholders’ equity 107,738,075 81,824,666 Noncontrolling interest (554,520 ) 441,706 TOTAL EQUITY 107,183,555 82,266,372 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 498,649,964 $ 493,482,847

SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUE Rooms department $ 29,253,447 $ 28,626,265 $ 98,561,643 $ 92,242,385 Food and beverage department 8,997,948 8,417,293 29,584,705 27,849,844 Other operating departments 4,300,780 4,374,504 13,336,834 14,614,915 Total revenue 42,552,175 41,418,062 141,483,182 134,707,144 EXPENSES Hotel operating expenses Rooms department 8,064,771 7,873,836 24,264,623 22,750,381 Food and beverage department 7,036,887 6,680,563 21,795,051 20,748,688 Other operating departments 1,352,205 1,661,128 5,007,651 4,870,037 Indirect 17,194,148 16,027,496 52,757,527 48,901,037 Total hotel operating expenses 33,648,011 32,243,023 103,824,852 97,270,143 Depreciation and amortization 4,980,168 4,547,043 16,117,278 15,783,174 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 4,918 (7,555 ) 32,088 (3,816 ) Corporate general and administrative 1,768,912 1,516,408 5,008,290 4,566,258 Total hotel operating expenses 40,402,009 38,298,919 124,982,508 117,615,759 NET OPERATING INCOME 2,150,166 3,119,143 16,500,674 17,091,385 Other income (expense) Interest expense (4,722,456 ) (5,306,641 ) (15,115,690 ) (14,571,142 ) Interest income 102,768 88,484 357,576 236,693 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - (753,133 ) (1,152,356 ) (753,133 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on hedging activities (226,491 ) 123,443 (1,554,924 ) 141,970 Gain on exercise of development right 3,940,000 — 3,940,000 — Gain on involuntary conversion of assets 130,569 — 291,902 898,565 Net (loss) income before income taxes 1,374,556 (2,728,704 ) 3,267,182 3,044,338 Income tax benefit (provision) 694,190 746,924 (439,323 ) (882,045 ) Net (loss) income 2,068,746 (1,981,780 ) 2,827,859 2,162,293 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 13,337 385,616 311,642 245,298 Net (loss) income attributable to the Company 2,082,083 (1,596,164 ) 3,139,501 2,407,591 Distributions to preferred stockholders (2,188,910 ) (1,469,719 ) (5,631,799 ) (4,359,407 ) Net loss available to common stockholders $ (106,827 ) $ (3,065,883 ) $ (2,492,298 ) $ (1,951,816 ) Net loss per share available to common stockholders Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 13,636,706 13,513,996 13,624,760 13,491,807

SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

KEY OPERATING METRICS

(unaudited) The following tables illustrate the key operating metrics for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, for the Company’s twelve wholly-owned properties (“actual” portfolio metrics), as well as the eleven wholly-owned properties in the portfolio that were under the Company’s control during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and the corresponding periods in 2018 (“same-store” portfolio metrics). Accordingly, the actual data does not include the participating condominium hotel rooms at the Hyde Resort & Residences or the Hyde Beach House, and the same-store data does not include the performance of the Hyatt Centric Arlington which we acquired in March 2018 or the participating condominium hotel rooms at the Hyde Resort & Residences or the Hyde Beach House. The composite portfolio metrics represent the Company’s twelve wholly-owned properties and the participating condominium hotel rooms at the Hyde Resort & Residences during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and the corresponding period in 2018. No metrics are reflected for the results of the Hyde Beach House because the condominium unit rental program did not begin until November 2019.



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Actual Portfolio Metrics Occupancy % 70.6 % 69.3 % 72.7 % 71.6 % ADR $ 142.75 $ 142.26 $ 157.36 $ 152.75 RevPAR $ 100.75 $ 98.59 $ 114.40 $ 109.44 Same-Store Portfolio Metrics Occupancy % 69.1 % 67.4 % 71.7 % 70.2 % ADR $ 139.98 $ 140.71 $ 153.33 $ 149.16 RevPAR $ 96.77 $ 94.89 $ 109.92 $ 104.77 Composite Portfolio Metrics Occupancy % 68.8 % 68.0 % 71.7 % 70.1 % ADR $ 145.51 $ 146.54 $ 162.69 $ 159.10 RevPAR $ 100.06 $ 99.72 $ 116.57 $ 111.60

SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(unaudited) The following tables illustrate the key operating metrics for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively, for each of the Company’s wholly-owned properties during each respective reporting period, irrespective of ownership percentage during any period. Occupancy Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Q3 2017 YTD YTD YTD The DeSoto

Savannah, Georgia 60.1 % 58.8 % 62.8 % 66.3 % 63.4 % 68.2 % DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront

Jacksonville, Florida 72.9 % 79.1 % 79.7 % 79.5 % 82.7 % 80.5 % DoubleTree by Hilton Laurel

Laurel, Maryland 72.9 % 70.3 % 68.5 % 71.5 % 66.9 % 67.3 % DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 82.1 % 81.3 % 77.4 % 77.5 % 79.6 % 76.6 % DoubleTree by Hilton Raleigh Brownstone – University

Raleigh, North Carolina 79.6 % 74.7 % 74.3 % 77.6 % 76.0 % 75.7 % DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach

Hollywood, Florida 60.8 % 63.0 % 68.7 % 70.9 % 71.4 % 75.8 % Georgian Terrace

Atlanta, Georgia 66.4 % 69.4 % 69.4 % 70.8 % 69.3 % 71.9 % Hotel Alba Tampa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tampa, Florida 53.0 % 56.1 % 72.2 % 67.6 % 74.4 % 79.3 % Hotel Ballast Wilmington, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Wilmington, North Carolina 73.0 % 69.8 % 70.0 % 71.2 % 63.8 % 70.5 % Hyatt Centric Arlington (1)

Arlington, Virginia 83.6 % 86.0 % 87.5 % 81.7 % 82.5 % 86.7 % Sheraton Louisville Riverside

Jeffersonville, Indiana 76.7 % 63.1 % 73.7 % 68.9 % 61.2 % 69.0 % The Whitehall

Houston, Texas 63.9 % 50.2 % 65.0 % 64.3 % 58.5 % 63.8 % Hyde Resort & Residences (2)

Hollywood Beach, Florida 35.3 % 48.4 % 46.3 % 52.3 % 47.9 % 38.4 % All properties weighted average (1) 68.8 % 69.6 % 75.7 % 71.7 % 71.4 % 74.0 %

(1 ) Includes operating results under previous ownership. Results for periods prior to the Company’s ownership were provided by prior owners of the hotel and have not been audited or confirmed by the Company. (2 ) Reflects only the condominium units at the Hyde Resort & Residences participating in our rental program for the period those units participated in our rental program. ADR Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Q3 2017 YTD YTD YTD The DeSoto

Savannah, Georgia $ 155.52 $ 161.68 $ 146.76 $ 176.43 $ 178.34 $ 159.98 DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront

Jacksonville, Florida $ 133.71 $ 136.77 $ 125.14 $ 140.04 $ 141.46 $ 129.54 DoubleTree by Hilton Laurel

Laurel, Maryland $ 102.79 $ 104.26 $ 104.72 $ 108.45 $ 109.28 $ 108.64 DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania $ 137.37 $ 138.80 $ 131.76 $ 143.58 $ 139.14 $ 134.55 DoubleTree by Hilton Raleigh Brownstone – University

Raleigh, North Carolina $ 135.64 $ 131.28 $ 130.42 $ 139.50 $ 134.28 $ 133.85 DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach

Hollywood, Florida $ 130.16 $ 131.74 $ 134.83 $ 177.85 $ 177.20 $ 171.58 Georgian Terrace

Atlanta, Georgia $ 180.82 $ 183.46 $ 173.31 $ 208.14 $ 183.98 $ 171.56 Hotel Alba Tampa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tampa, Florida $ 117.74 $ 112.25 $ 110.98 $ 131.68 $ 127.01 $ 121.00 Hotel Ballast Wilmington, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Wilmington, North Carolina $ 173.57 $ 159.76 $ 155.41 $ 162.65 $ 151.09 $ 150.19 Hyatt Centric Arlington (1)

Arlington, Virginia $ 163.14 $ 153.12 $ 154.90 $ 188.93 $ 178.06 $ 177.27 Sheraton Louisville Riverside

Jeffersonville, Indiana $ 106.70 $ 113.70 $ 117.55 $ 117.64 $ 125.99 $ 132.72 The Whitehall

Houston, Texas $ 137.58 $ 141.85 $ 135.55 $ 143.49 $ 145.51 $ 146.08 Hyde Resort & Residences (2)

Hollywood Beach, Florida $ 247.31 $ 242.62 $ 256.68 $ 300.07 $ 299.26 $ 278.60 All properties weighted average (1) $ 145.51 $ 147.25 $ 155.45 $ 162.69 $ 161.38 $ 154.06

(1 ) Includes operating results under previous ownership. Results for periods prior to the Company’s ownership were provided by prior owners of the hotel and have not been audited or confirmed by the Company. (2 ) Reflects only the condominium units at the Hyde Resort & Residences participating in our rental program for the period those units participated in our rental program. RevPAR Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Q3 2017 YTD YTD YTD The DeSoto

Savannah, Georgia $ 93.51 $ 95.01 $ 92.22 $ 116.95 $ 113.01 $ 109.16 DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront

Jacksonville, Florida $ 97.54 $ 108.12 $ 99.69 $ 111.38 $ 117.01 $ 104.27 DoubleTree by Hilton Laurel

Laurel, Maryland $ 74.88 $ 73.25 $ 71.71 $ 77.55 $ 73.08 $ 73.06 DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania $ 112.82 $ 112.78 $ 101.98 $ 111.23 $ 110.75 $ 103.07 DoubleTree by Hilton Raleigh Brownstone – University

Raleigh, North Carolina $ 107.98 $ 98.11 $ 96.83 $ 108.26 $ 102.07 $ 101.30 DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach

Hollywood, Florida $ 79.15 $ 83.02 $ 92.60 $ 126.08 $ 126.48 $ 130.12 Georgian Terrace

Atlanta, Georgia $ 120.11 $ 127.39 $ 120.35 $ 147.39 $ 127.49 $ 123.30 Hotel Alba Tampa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tampa, Florida $ 62.44 $ 62.98 $ 80.08 $ 89.07 $ 94.47 $ 95.91 Hotel Ballast Wilmington, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Wilmington, North Carolina $ 126.71 $ 111.52 $ 108.74 $ 115.86 $ 96.34 $ 105.95 Hyatt Centric Arlington (1)

Arlington, Virginia $ 136.32 $ 131.66 $ 135.55 $ 154.33 $ 146.94 $ 153.75 Sheraton Louisville Riverside

Jeffersonville, Indiana $ 81.83 $ 71.78 $ 86.60 $ 81.02 $ 77.17 $ 91.54 The Whitehall

Houston, Texas $ 87.94 $ 71.23 $ 88.09 $ 92.28 $ 85.09 $ 93.15 Hyde Resort & Residences (2)

Hollywood Beach, Florida $ 87.25 $ 117.37 $ 118.96 $ 156.90 $ 143.45 $ 107.09 All properties weighted average (1) $ 100.06 $ 102.48 $ 117.60 $ 116.57 $ 115.19 $ 114.01

(1 ) Includes operating results under previous ownership. Results for periods prior to the Company’s ownership were provided by prior owners of the hotel and have not been audited or confirmed by the Company. (2 ) Reflects only the condominium units at the Hyde Resort & Residences participating in our rental program for the period those units participated in our rental program. SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO

FFO, Adjusted FFO, EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Net loss available to common stockholders $ (106,827 ) $ (3,065,883 ) $ (2,492,298 ) $ (1,951,816 ) Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (13,337 ) (385,616 ) (311,642 ) (245,298 ) Depreciation and amortization - real estate 4,965,299 4,450,181 16,073,505 15,545,088 Gain on involuntary conversion of assets (130,569 ) — (291,902 ) (898,565 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of assets 4,918 (7,555 ) 32,088 (3,816 ) FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders $ 4,719,484 $ 991,127 $ 13,009,751 $ 12,445,593 (Increase) decrease in deferred income taxes (702,775 ) (771,190 ) 452,169 750,739 Amortization 14,869 96,862 43,773 238,086 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 753,133 1,152,356 753,133 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities 226,491 (123,443 ) 1,554,924 (141,970 ) Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders $ 4,258,069 $ 946,489 $ 16,212,973 $ 14,045,581 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 13,636,706 13,513,996 13,624,760 13,491,807 Weighted average number of non-controlling units 1,778,140 1,778,140 1,778,140 1,778,140 Weighted average number of shares and units outstanding, basic 15,414,846 15,292,136 15,402,900 15,269,947 FFO per common share and unit $ 0.31 $ 0.06 $ 0.84 $ 0.82 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit $ 0.28 $ 0.06 $ 1.05 $ 0.92



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Net loss available to common stockholders $ (106,827 ) $ (3,065,883 ) $ (2,492,298 ) $ (1,951,816 ) Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (13,337 ) (385,616 ) (311,642 ) (245,298 ) Interest expense 4,722,456 5,306,641 15,115,690 14,571,142 Interest income (102,768 ) (88,484 ) (357,576 ) (236,693 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (694,190 ) (746,924 ) 439,323 882,045 Depreciation and amortization 4,980,168 4,547,043 16,117,278 15,783,174 Distributions to preferred stockholders 2,188,910 1,469,719 5,631,799 4,359,407 EBITDA 10,974,412 7,036,496 34,142,574 33,161,961 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets 4,918 (7,555 ) 32,088 (3,816 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 753,133 1,152,356 753,133 Gain on exercise of development right (3,940,000 ) — (3,940,000 ) — Gain on involuntary conversion of assets (130,569 ) — (291,902 ) (898,565 ) Subtotal 6,908,761 7,782,074 31,095,116 33,012,713 Corporate general and administrative 1,768,912 1,516,408 5,008,290 4,566,258 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities 226,491 (123,443 ) 1,554,924 (141,970 ) Hotel EBITDA $ 8,904,164 $ 9,175,039 $ 37,658,330 $ 37,437,001



Reconciliation of Outlook of Net Income to EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Previous 2019 Guidance Revised 2019 Guidance Low Range High Range Low Range High Range Net income $ 1,708 $ 2,295 1,613 1,980 Interest expense 19,899 19,899 19,802 19,802 Interest income (380 ) (380 ) (435 ) (450 ) Income tax provision 750 1,100 100 200 Depreciation and amortization 20,000 20,000 21,250 21,250 EBITDA 41,977 42,914 42,330 42,782 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 1,160 1,160 1,152 1,152 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets - - 40 40 Unrealized loss on hedging activities - - 1,550 1,550 Gain on exercise of development right (1,160 ) (1,155 ) (3,940 ) (3,940 ) Gain on involuntary conversion of assets (12,763 ) (12,867 ) (300 ) (300 ) Corporate general and administrative 6,050 6,150 6,575 6,500 Hotel EBITDA $ 49,187 $ 50,224 $ 47,407 $ 47,784 Reconciliation of Outlook of Net Income to FFO and Adjusted FFO Previous 2019 Guidance Revised 2019 Guidance Low Range High Range Low Range High Range Net income 1,708 2,295 1,613 1,980 Depreciation and amortization 20,000 20,000 21,250 21,250 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets - - 40 40 Gain on involuntary conversion of assets - - (300 ) (300 ) FFO 21,708 22,295 22,603 22,970 Distributions to preferred stockholders (7,606 ) (7,606 ) (7,821 ) (7,821 ) FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders 14,102 14,689 14,782 15,149 Decrease in deferred income taxes 570 920 75 170 Unrealized loss on hedging activities - - 1,550 1,550 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 1,160 1,160 1,152 1,152 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders $ 15,832 $ 16,769 $ 17,559 $ 18,021 Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company considers the non-GAAP measures of FFO (including FFO per share), EBITDA and hotel EBITDA to be key supplemental measures of the Company’s performance and could be considered along with, not alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of the Company’s performance. These measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined by generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) or amounts available for the Company’s discretionary use and should not be considered alternative measures of net income, cash flows from operations or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP. FFO Industry analysts and investors use Funds from Operations (“FFO”), as a supplemental operating performance measure of an equity REIT. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). FFO, as defined by NAREIT, represents net income or loss determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding extraordinary items as defined under GAAP and gains or losses from sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, plus certain non-cash items such as real estate asset depreciation and amortization, and after adjustment for any noncontrolling interest from unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many investors and analysts have considered the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by itself. The Company considers FFO to be a useful measure of adjusted net income (loss) for reviewing comparative operating and financial performance because we believe FFO is most directly comparable to net income (loss), which remains the primary measure of performance, because by excluding gains or losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization, FFO assists in comparing the operating performance of a company’s real estate between periods or as compared to different companies. Although FFO is intended to be a REIT industry standard, other companies may not calculate FFO in the same manner as we do, and investors should not assume that FFO as reported by us is comparable to FFO as reported by other REITs. Adjusted FFO The Company presents adjusted FFO, including adjusted FFO per share and unit, which adjusts for certain additional items including changes in deferred income taxes, any unrealized gain (loss) on hedging instruments or warrant derivative, loan impairment losses, losses on early extinguishment of debt, aborted offering costs, loan modification fees, franchise termination costs, costs associated with the departure of executive officers, litigation settlement, over-assessed real estate taxes on appeal, change in control gains or losses and acquisition transaction costs. We exclude these items as we believe it allows for meaningful comparisons between periods and among other REITs and is more indicative than FFO of the on-going performance of our business and assets. Our calculation of adjusted FFO may be different from similar measures calculated by other REITs. EBITDA The Company believes that excluding the effect of non-operating expenses and non-cash charges, and the portion of those items related to unconsolidated entities, all of which are also based on historical cost accounting and may be of limited significance in evaluating current performance, can help eliminate the accounting effects of depreciation and financing decisions and facilitate comparisons of core operating profitability between periods and between REITs, even though EBITDA also does not represent an amount that accrued directly to shareholders. Hotel EBITDA The Company defines hotel EBITDA as net income or loss excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) income tax provision or benefit, (4) equity in the income or loss of equity investees, (5) unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments not included in other comprehensive income, (6) gains and losses on disposal of assets, (7) realized gains and losses on investments, (8) impairment of long-lived assets or investments, (9) loss on early debt extinguishment, (10) gains or losses on change in control, (11) gain on exercise of development right, (12) corporate general and administrative expense, (13) depreciation and amortization, (14) gains and losses on involuntary conversions of assets, (15) distributions to preferred stockholders and (16) other operating revenue not related to our wholly-owned portfolio. We believe this provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which our wholly-owned hotels and its operators have direct control. We believe hotel EBITDA provides investors with supplemental information on the on-going operational performance of our hotels and the effectiveness of third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis. The Company’s calculation of hotel EBITDA may be different from similar measures calculated by other REITs.

