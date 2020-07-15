Log in
Sotherly Hotels Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/15/2020

WILLIAMSBURG, Via., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) (the “Company”) announced that the Company will report financial results for the second quarter 2020 prior to the market opening on Monday, August 10, 2020. A conference call for investors and other interested parties is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) that same day, at which time management will discuss the Company’s second quarter 2020 results. The information to be discussed on the call will be contained in the Company’s earnings release, which will be available via the Company’s website at www.sotherlyhotels.com in the Investors section under Financial Information.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the Internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by telephone at 888-339-0107 (United States), 855-669-9657 (Canada) or +1 412-902-4188 (International). To participate in the webcast, log on to www.sotherlyhotels.com at least 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software. For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a taped rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after completion of the live call through August 10, 2021. To access the rebroadcast, dial 877-344-7529 and enter conference number 10145834. A replay of the call will also be available at www.sotherlyhotels.com through August 10, 2021.

About Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company’s portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, Inc., and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.sotherlyhotels.com.

Contact at the Company:        

Mack Sims      
Sotherly Hotels Inc.
306 South Henry Street, Suite 100
Williamsburg, Virginia 23185 
(757) 229-5648

Primary Logo


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 81,7 M - -
Net income 2020 -43,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,79x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 32,9 M 32,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sotherly Hotels Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,00 $
Last Close Price 2,31 $
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David R. Folsom President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew M. Sims Chairman
Scott M. Kucinski Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony E. Domalski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Anthony Charles Zinni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.-66.22%33
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-22.97%9 222
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-42.80%7 480
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-23.76%7 060
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-16.82%3 385
ASCOTT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-27.44%2 149
