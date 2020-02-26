Sound Energy : Change of Adviser APP

Log in
Sound Energy : Change of Adviser

02/26/2020 | 12:18pm EST
RNS Number : 2237E
Sound Energy PLC
26 February 2020

26 February 2020

Sound Energy plc

('Sound Energy' or the 'Company')

Appointment of Sole Broker

Sound Energy, the Moroccan focused upstream gas company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited as the Company's sole corporate broker with immediate effect.

For further information please contact:

Vigo Communications - PR Adviser

Patrick d'Ancona

Chris McMahon

Tel: 44 (0)20 7390 0230

Sound Energy

questions@soundenergyplc.com

Cenkos Securities - Nominated Adviser

Azhic Basirov

Ben Jeynes

Tel: 44 (0)20 7397 8900

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd- Broker

Zoe Alexander

Andy Thacker

Tel: 44 (0)20 3657 0050

info@turnerpope.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
APPSEWFEMESSEFE

Disclaimer

Sound Energy plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 17:17:05 UTC
