Sound Energy : Change of Adviser APP

Sound Energy, the Moroccan focused upstream gas company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited as the Company's sole corporate broker with immediate effect.
For further information please contact:
Vigo Communications - PR Adviser
Patrick d'Ancona
Chris McMahon
Tel: 44 (0)20 7390 0230
Sound Energy
questions@soundenergyplc.com
Cenkos Securities - Nominated Adviser
Azhic Basirov
Ben Jeynes
Tel: 44 (0)20 7397 8900
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd- Broker
Zoe Alexander
Andy Thacker
Tel: 44 (0)20 3657 0050
info@turnerpope.com
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Sound Energy plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 17:17:05 UTC