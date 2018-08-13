Source Capital, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Distribution on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR), today declared a regular quarterly distribution of 25 cents a common share, payable September 15, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business August 31, 2018.

Source Capital, Inc. is a closed-end investment company managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC.

About Source Capital, Inc.

The Fund (www.fpa.com) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company seeking maximum total return for shareholders from both capital appreciation and investment income to the extent consistent with protection of invested capital. Its shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SOR.” The Fund is managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC.

For investor questions, please contact:

1-800-982-4372

You should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. You can obtain additional information by visiting the website at www.fpa.com, by email at crm@fpa.com, toll free by calling 1-800-279-1241 (option 1), or by contacting the Fund in writing.

