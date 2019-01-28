SourcingLink.net Plans to Use 'Game Changing' Diagnostic Tool in its R&D and Beyond

San Francisco, CA, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SourcingLink.net (OTC PINK: SNET) is pleased to announce that it is excited about integrating liquid biopsy in its R&D program, including clinical trials, and for monitoring the therapy of its "patent pending" autologous immune-therapy approach. SNET believes that liquid biopsy is a "game changer"; it is simple, non-invasive, it has minimal complications, it is more economical compared to a solid (surgical) tissue biopsy and moreover, a liquid biopsy is potentially a powerful "tool" that can be used for detecting and analyzing circulating tumor cells, circulating tumor DNA and exosomes.



