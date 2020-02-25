Log in
SOUTH CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

SOUTH CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(413)
Hong Kong government to announce handouts of HK$10,000 to every permanent resident in budget - South China Morning Post

02/25/2020 | 10:08pm EST

The Hong Kong government is set to announce handouts of HK$ 10,000 to every permanent resident during its annual budget on Wednesday, the South China Morning Post reported, as it seeks to cushion the blow from the coronavirus outbreak and months of protests.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan is expected to announce further relief measures shortly.

(This story corrects to fix typographical error in headline)

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

