What's News : World-Wide

California imposed sweeping new restrictions in response to a statewide surge of coronavirus cases, ordering indoor activities in a host of public places to be closed and declaring that students in the state's two largest school districts wouldn't return to in-person schooling in the fall.

Public-health experts and Democrats rallied to Fauci's defense after Trump and other administration officials criticized him.

The U.S. declared its formal opposition to a swath of Chinese claims in the South China Sea, in an unusually direct challenge to Beijing's efforts to assert control in the strategic waters.

The EU and its member states will take coordinated action to respond to China's tightening grip on Hong Kong, the bloc's foreign-policy chief said.

Banks and mortgage lenders are urging the Trump administration to scrap a plan to water down a regulation aimed at combating discrimination in housing.

Andrzej Duda, Poland's nationalist president, narrowly defeated his liberal challenger to clinch a second term in office.

A judge blocked the first federal executions in nearly two decades, hours before a series of lethal injections was scheduled to begin at an Indiana prison.

Washington, D.C's NFL team bowed to pressure and dropped its name of 87 years, the Redskins.

A deadly Taliban attack on a government facility in Afghanistan further strained a peace process meant to pave the way for a withdrawal of U.S. troops.