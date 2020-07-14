Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  South China Holdings Company Limited    413   KYG8279G1120

SOUTH CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(413)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 07/13
0.147 HKD   -2.00%
01:42aAsian shares retreat as virus and Sino-U.S. tensions flare
RE
01:30aDollar slightly higher as geopolitics and virus unsettle the mood
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

What's News : World-Wide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 02:48am EDT

California imposed sweeping new restrictions in response to a statewide surge of coronavirus cases, ordering indoor activities in a host of public places to be closed and declaring that students in the state's two largest school districts wouldn't return to in-person schooling in the fall.

Public-health experts and Democrats rallied to Fauci's defense after Trump and other administration officials criticized him.

The U.S. declared its formal opposition to a swath of Chinese claims in the South China Sea, in an unusually direct challenge to Beijing's efforts to assert control in the strategic waters.

The EU and its member states will take coordinated action to respond to China's tightening grip on Hong Kong, the bloc's foreign-policy chief said.

Banks and mortgage lenders are urging the Trump administration to scrap a plan to water down a regulation aimed at combating discrimination in housing.

Andrzej Duda, Poland's nationalist president, narrowly defeated his liberal challenger to clinch a second term in office.

A judge blocked the first federal executions in nearly two decades, hours before a series of lethal injections was scheduled to begin at an Indiana prison.

Washington, D.C's NFL team bowed to pressure and dropped its name of 87 years, the Redskins.

A deadly Taliban attack on a government facility in Afghanistan further strained a peace process meant to pave the way for a withdrawal of U.S. troops.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SOUTH CHINA HOLDINGS COMPA
01:42aAsian shares retreat as virus and Sino-U.S. tensions flare
RE
01:30aDollar slightly higher as geopolitics and virus unsettle the mood
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/13Dollar slightly higher as geopolitics and virus unsettle the mood
RE
07/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/13U.S. rejects China's claims in S. China Sea, adding to tensions
RE
07/12U.S. Weighs Limited Options to Punish China Over Hong Kong
DJ
07/12China raises flood alert to second highest level
RE
07/12Two missing in south China biofuel plant blast - state media
RE
07/10Death of Macau's casino king comes as gambling hub faces new era
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 4 410 M 569 M 569 M
Net income 2019 594 M 76,6 M 76,6 M
Net Debt 2019 4 148 M 535 M 535 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,28x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 908 M 246 M 246 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,52x
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 17 521
Free-Float 31,1%
Chart SOUTH CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
South China Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH CHINA HOLDINGS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Choi Ngor Cheung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Yuk Yeung Ng Executive Vice Chairman & Co-CEO
Hung Sang Ng Chairman
Yuen Yu Li Non-Executive Director
Sin Chun Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTH CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.11%246
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.19.92%16 682
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-10.90%11 855
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT19.58%10 700
HASBRO, INC.-30.30%10 164
MATTEL-22.66%3 635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group