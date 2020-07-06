Log in
SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(SJI)
South Jersey Industries : Melissa Orsen Named President & Chief Operations Officer, South Jersey Gas

07/06/2020 | 12:59pm EDT
Melissa Orsen Named President & Chief Operations Officer, South Jersey Gas

FOLSOM, NJ - July 1, 2020 - South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE: SJI), today announced the appointment of Melissa Orsen as President and Chief Operations Officer. Orsen succeeds Dave Robbins, who previously held the role and who will remain with the utility's parent company as senior vice president, SJI, and President, SJI Utilities, the holding company for South Jersey Gas, Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas.

Orsen joined SJI in 2018 as Senior Vice President, General Counsel. Since that time, she has helped lead the organization through a dynamic energy landscape, both at the state and federal levels, guided by over fifteen years of regulatory agency and leadership experience.

In her new role, Orsen will lead South Jersey Gas overall operations, focusing on the utility's unwavering commitment to safety, developing nontraditional opportunities for growth, ensuring cost effective operations, and delivering exceptional customer service. She will also maintain her role as Senior Vice President, SJI.

'Melissa has been an invaluable part of the SJI senior leadership team over the last three years,' said SJI Utilities President Dave Robbins. 'I have no doubt that, under her leadership, South Jersey Gas will continue to successfully deliver on its commitment to providing safe, reliable, affordable natural gas service to its more than 400,000 customers.'

Orsen added, 'We continue to have substantial opportunity for growth ahead of us at South Jersey Gas, and I am excited to be the leader who will align the incredible talent within our organization in support of those opportunities and continued long-term success.'

About South Jersey Gas
South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE:SJI), delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to more than 400,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and portions of Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit southjerseygas.com.

About SJI
SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI's regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas, Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas customers in New Jersey and Maryland. SJI's non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company's interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

SJI - South Jersey Industries Inc. published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 16:58:01 UTC
