Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  South Jersey Industries Inc    SJI

SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC

(SJI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SJI Appoints G. Edison Holland, Former CEO Southern Company Holdings, to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Folsom, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

                                                                                                Media Contact:  Marissa Travaline
(609) 561-9000 ext. 4227
mtravaline@sjindustries.com

                                                                                                          Investor Contact: Dan Fidell
(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027
dfidell@sjindustries.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SJI Appoints G. Edison Holland, Former CEO Southern Company Holdings, to Board of Directors

FOLSOM, NJ, September 13, 2019 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) today announced the appointment of G. Edison Holland, former CEO, Southern Company Holdings and executive vice president Southern Company Services to its Board of Directors. Holland was elected as a director of SJI by the Board on Thursday, September 12, 2019 and will serve on the Audit, Governance and Risk committees.

Holland has more than three decades of experience in the utility industry, having held various leadership positions within Southern Company Holdings, including president, CEO and chairman of Mississippi Power, executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Southern Company and president and CEO of Savannah Electric.

“We are proud to have Ed, an experienced utility executive, join our diverse and experienced Board of Directors”, said Mike Renna, President and CEO, SJI. “His wealth of knowledge will be critical as we continue to work collaboratively to advance SJI for our customers, employees and shareholders, while maintaining a focus on high-quality, regulated earnings growth.”

About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas service to approximately 681,000 customers in New Jersey and Maryland through its three regulated natural gas utilities - South Jersey Gas, Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.

###


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES IN
04:06pSJI Appoints G. Edison Holland, Former CEO Southern Company Holdings, to Boar..
GL
09/12SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creati..
AQ
09/09SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
09/09SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/12SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES : SJI Releases First-Ever Environmental, Social and Gove..
AQ
08/08SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
08/08SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
08/07SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07SJI Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Reaffirms Guidance
GL
08/07SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 659 M
EBIT 2019 221 M
Net income 2019 183 M
Debt 2019 3 026 M
Yield 2019 3,55%
P/E ratio 2019 27,3x
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,64x
EV / Sales2020 3,73x
Capitalization 3 016 M
Chart SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC
Duration : Period :
South Jersey Industries Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 34,50  $
Last Close Price 32,72  $
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Renna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Walter M. Higgins Chairman
Cielo Hernandez Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Keith S. Campbell Independent Director
Sheila Hartnett-Devlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC17.70%3 016
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.-3.58%33 780
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD14.02%11 457
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD21.06%10 699
UGI CORP-7.57%10 304
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD-17.15%7 590
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group