South Port New Zealand : 2019 Annual Meeting

SOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

8 NOVEMBER 2019

2019 ANNUAL MEETING NZX AND MEDIA STATEMENT

Rio Tinto review warrants attention

South Port New Zealand Limited has urged the Government to recognise the risk represented by Rio Tinto's strategic review of the viability and competitive position of the New Zealand Aluminium Smelter (NZAS).

Speaking at the Port operator's Annual Meeting, South Port Chairman Rex Chapman said while there had been comment that Rio Tinto (the operator and majority shareholder in NZAS) was 'crying wolf', it would be wrong not to take the review seriously. "NZAS was well justified in arguing that it is paying too much for transmission costs."

"It must be remembered that the NZAS was built in the 1970's in conjunction with the Manapouri Power Scheme with a dedicated transmission line. The book value of the dedicated grid infrastructure was $72M in 2014."

More recently, Transpower has upgraded its infrastructure in the North Island and has spent several billion dollars doing so. It has sought to pay for this by charging all customers more. NZAS is now being charged $65-70M p.a. - almost the same as the book value of its dedicated transmission infrastructure."

As a result of this, NZAS is now operating at a very significant loss, yet is obtaining very little benefit from Transpower's recent transmission infrastructure spend.

The Electricity Authority has been undertaking a review of transmission pricing for the last ten years but it appears to be no closer to imposing a fairer model. Its latest proposal would reduce NZAS transmission costs by ~$11M p.a. but only from 2024.

"Quite apart from the serious financial impact on Invercargill and the Southland region the closure of the Smelter will still mean that the production loss at Tiwai will need to be met elsewhere in the world, most likely from a smelter that is not powered by renewable energy."

Mr Chapman clarified the position of South Port in the event of a closure of the Smelter, which represents 33% of cargo volume at Bluff.

However, South Port receives no wharfage revenue for raw material passing across the Tiwai Wharf (across the harbour from main port operations) and instead earns a fee fixed until 2043 for the wharf structure. While NZAS is an important customer, the overall contribution to South Port net profit (excluding the licence fee) is less than $2M.