South Port New Zealand : NZ Ltd - 2019 Notice of Annual Meeting

1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To receive and consider the Directors' Report, the Financial Statements, and the Auditor's Report for the year ended 30 June 2019.

2. DIRECTORS

To elect three Directors.

öö Mr P W Cory-Wright and Mrs C M Kearney retire by rotation in accordance with the Company's Constitution.

öö Mr Cory-Wright and Mrs Kearney now offer themselves for re- election to the Board of Directors.

öö Mr RGM Christie has duly elected to retire from the Board of Directors and does not wish to be re- elected.

öö The Company, in accordance with Clause 25 of the Constitution and NZX Listing Rule 2.3.2 has received a valid nomination from Ms N J Greer. Ms Greer now offers herself for election to the Board of Directors.

öö In the Board's opinion Mr Cory-Wright, Mrs Kearney and Ms Greer would, if appointed as at the date of this Notice of Meeting, each be an Independent Director of the Company as defined in the NZX Listing Rules.

Director Profiles are included with the Notice of Meeting