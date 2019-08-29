South Port New Zealand : Rising trades carry South Port to record year

SOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

SOUTH PORT FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

29 August 2019

Rising trades carry South Port to record year

A steady level of bulk cargo and increased container activity were key contributors to another record year for South Port New Zealand Limited in the period ending 30 June 2019.

A 2% increase in cargo flows confirmed the sustained strength of the southern New Zealand economy - total cargo volume was 3,521,000 tonnes (2018 - 3,445,000 tonnes) another record performance.

Reported after-tax profit of $9.79 million (2018 - $9.66 million) is a 1% increase on last year which South Port Chairman Rex Chapman said "is a pleasing result consistent with the June guidance that strong late season cargo flows would see South Port's result similar to last year's record."

"This result is certainly much better than we expected at the time of releasing the interim report in February, when earnings looked likely to fall within the range of $8.6 million to $8.9 million, as increased infrastructure expenditure continued to impact profit."

"The strong business activity had given us confidence to continue port developments such as the $1.7 million upgrade to the Island Harbour Cold Stores infrastructure, including the installation of a new blast freezing facility."

"The Board has confirmed a final dividend of 18.50 cents this year, thus maintaining a steady full year dividend of 26 cents."

CARGO GROWTH

Bulk cargo remained at 87% of all volumes imported or exported across South Port wharves.

South Port Chief Executive Nigel Gear said "for the second year running log cargoes reached 700,000 MT and combined with woodchips at 320,000 MT, forestry is now 34% of total bulk cargo volume handled at the Port.

Log prices in China recently dropped significantly due to an oversupply into this market.

Container traffic was the standout performer this year in the Company's trade statistics, increasing by 25% to 48,700 TEU (2018 - 39,100 TEU).

The Mediterranean Shipping Company's (MSC) Capricorn Container Service made 54 calls this year (2018 52 calls) averaging 900 TEU exchanges per call.