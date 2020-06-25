Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  South Port New Zealand Limited    SPN   NZSPNE0001S8

SOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(SPN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 06/25
6.9 NZD   -0.58%
05:54pSOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND : - Updated Trade and Profit Guidance
PU
03/26SOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND : Covid-19 Pandemic Update
PU
02/13SOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND : half-year highlights diversity
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South Port New Zealand : - Updated Trade and Profit Guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

SOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

NZX & MEDIA RELEASE

26 June 2020

Updated Trade and Profit Guidance

On 27 March South Port provided a Covid-19 Pandemic update when the Company made a slight adjustment to its profit guidance advising that it was now expected that full year earnings would be at the lower end of the previous estimated profit range of $8.2M to $8.7M or slightly less. Further updates were to be provided if there were any material changes.

South Port Chief Executive, Nigel Gear said today that "As we reported on 27 March approximately one third of our cargoes were classified as non-essential and were effected by the Alert Level 4 restrictions announced. The most affected cargoes were logs, woodchips and processed forestry products. It was anticipated that the loss of these cargoes together with unbudgeted additional labour and operating costs would have an impact on the forecasted current year profit."

Mr Gear went on to say that "Since the lifting of lockdown restrictions there has been a strong uplift in log volumes exported through the Port. There has also been an increase of imported fertiliser and stock food, an improved contribution from our cold storage operation along with a lift in container volumes."

South Port Chairman, Rex Chapman said that "The Company is now pleased to advise that this higher than expected trade activity late in the financial year will result in a much improved full year profit compared with earlier expectations. The Company now expects that full year earnings will exceed the top end of the previous forecast range of $8.2M to $8.7M (FY 2019 $9.7M)."

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr Nigel Gear

Chief Executive

South Port New Zealand Ltd Tel: (03) 212 8159

Email:ngear@southport.co.nz

Mr Rex Chapman

Chairman

Mobile: 027 454 8455

Email:rex.chapman@cplaw.co.nz

Disclaimer

South Port New Zealand Limited published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 21:53:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND LIM
05:54pSOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND : - Updated Trade and Profit Guidance
PU
03/26SOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND : Covid-19 Pandemic Update
PU
02/13SOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND : half-year highlights diversity
PU
2019SOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND : 2019 Annual Meeting
PU
2019SOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND : NZ Ltd - 2019 Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
2019SOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND : Rising trades carry South Port to record year
PU
2018SOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND : forecasts steady trade - 2018 Annual Meeting
PU
2018SOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND : NZ Ltd - 2018 Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
2018SOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND : Bulk cargo growth drives South Port ahead
PU
2018SOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND : 2018 Annual Meeting Director Nominations
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 44,0 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net income 2019 9,79 M 6,29 M 6,29 M
Net Debt 2019 6,17 M 3,97 M 3,97 M
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
Yield 2019 3,85%
Capitalization 181 M 116 M 116 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,67x
EV / Sales 2019 4,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,0%
Chart SOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
South Port New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Gear Chief Executive Officer
Rex Thomas Chapman Chairman
Lara Stevens Finance Manager
Thomas McCuish Foggo Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Wade Cory-Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND LIMITED1.47%117
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-26.86%13 816
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 471
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-6.01%9 448
MISC-7.78%8 148
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-29.74%4 121
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group