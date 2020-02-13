South Port New Zealand : half-year highlights diversity

SOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

NZX/MEDIA STATEMENT

13 February 2020

South Port half-year highlights diversity

South Port New Zealand Ltd has followed up its excellent 2019 performance with a steady result for the first six months of FY2020 ending 31 December 2019; recording a net profit after tax of $4.6 million consistent with the previous corresponding period in FY2019.

Considering recent market conditions South Port Chairman, Rex Chapman, says it is a pleasing start to the financial year.

"Bulk cargoes, particularly logs and fertiliser came under pressure due to market conditions and inclement weather patterns respectively," he says.

"This was balanced out by a strong performance in the cold storage operation as a result of recent capital investments allowing an increase to blast freezing capacity."

The key factors related to the interim result include:

Particularly wet conditions in the southern region that resulted in lower than expected volumes of inbound fertiliser being received in the first six months.

High log prices in China led to an oversupply of softwood into this market. This has now been exacerbated as a result of the bark beetle infestation in Europe pushing large volumes of Spruce logs into this market. These two factors have seen a reduction of log exports through the Port.

The installation of a new blast freezer has improved the efficiency and capacity of this operation which has allowed the introduction of new customers.

Outlook

The Chief Executive said, "The recent outbreak of the Coronavirus has sent ripples through the international marketplace, impacting tourism and trade. There is a fair amount of uncertainty as to the level of impact however the Port will notify shareholders should there be any material changes in the coming months."

South Port has again provided an outlook including the Company's year-end NPAT forecast range.

Mr Chapman says, "Weather and offshore market conditions are two variables that regularly have an impact on the trade volumes through the Port and this year is no exception.

"The continuing wet conditions leading up to Christmas impacted fertiliser imports and although these are recovering we do not expect to recoup the total volume lost.

"The log trade has also been difficult and expectations are that this trend will continue for the remainder of the year.