South Sea Petroleum : Results of AGM Held on 16 October 2019
0
10/16/2019 | 04:38am EDT
SOUTH SEA PETROLEUM HOLDINGS LIMITED
南海石油控股有限公司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 076)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 16 OCTOBER 2019
The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of South Sea Petroleum Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the AGM notice dated 9 September 2019 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the AGM by way of poll.
At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") held on 16 October 2019, all proposed resolutions set out in the AGM notice dated 9 September 2019 were taken by poll. The Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM are as follows:
Number of votes cast
Total
(Approximate percentage of total
Ordinary Resolutions
number
number of votes cast)
For
Against
of votes cast
1. To receive and consider the Audited Financial
733,441,069
0
733,441,069
Statements and the Reports of the Directors and the
(100%)
(0%)
Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2018
2.(a) To re-elect Mr. Feng Zhong Yun as an executive
733,190,269
0
733,190,269
director
(100%)
(0%)
2.(b) To re-elect Mr. Ng Lai Po as an independent
733,190,269
0
733,190,269
non-executive director
(100%)
(0%)
2.(c) To authorize the Board of Directors to fix the
733,190,269
396,000
733,586,269
remuneration of the aforesaid directors
(99.946019%)
(0.053981%)
1
Number of votes cast
Total
(Approximate percentage of total
Ordinary Resolutions
number
number of votes cast)
For
Against
of votes cast
3.(a) To re-elect Mr. Chai Woon Chew as an
733,190,269
0
733,190,269
independent non-executive director
(100%)
(0%)
3.(b) To authorize the Board of Directors to fix the
733,190,269
396,000
733,586,269
remuneration of Mr. Chai Woon Chew
(99.946019%)
(0.053981%)
4. To re-appoint BDO Limited as Auditors and to
733,190,269
396,000
733,586,269
authorize the Board of Directors to fix their
(99.946019%)
(0.053981%)
remuneration
5. To grant a general mandate to the Board of Directors
733,586,269
0
733,586,269
to repurchase the Company's own shares
(100%)
(0%)
6. To grant a general mandate to the Board of Directors
733,586,133
136
733,586,269
to allot and issue shares
(99.999981%)
(0.000019%)
7. To add the number of the shares repurchased by the
733,586,133
136
733,586,269
Company to the general mandate granted to the Board of
(99.999981%)
(0.000019%)
Directors under Resolutions no. 5 and no. 6
Special Resolutions
8.(a) To change the name of the Company be changed
733,586,096
136
733,586,232
from "South Sea Petroleum Holdings Limited 南海石
(99.999981%)
(0.000019%)
油控股有限公司" to "Elate Holdings Limited 誼礫控
股有限公司"; and
(b) to authorise any directors or the company secretary
to do all things necessary to implement the change of the
name of the Company.
9. (a) To approve and adopt the new articles of
733,190,096
136
733,190,232
association of the Company in substitution for, and to
(99.999981%)
(0.000019%)
the exclusion of, the existing memorandum and articles
of association of the Company with effect from the end
of this meeting; and
(b) to authorise any directors or the company secretary
to do all things necessary to implement the adoption of
the new articles of association of the Company.
The above resolutions from No.1 to No.7 proposed at the AGM were duly passed as ordinary resolutions; and resolutions No.8 and No.9 were duly passed as special resolutions.
2
As at the date of the AGM, the issued share capital of the Company was 5,482,709,078 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against the resolutions at the AGM.
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises of Mr. Feng Zhong Yun and Ms. Zhang Xue being executive directors; Mr. Han Zhi Jun, Mr. Lu Ren Jie, Mr. Chai Woon Chew and Mr. Ng Lai Po being independent non-executive directors.
