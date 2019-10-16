South Sea Petroleum : Results of AGM Held on 16 October 2019 0 10/16/2019 | 04:38am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. SOUTH SEA PETROLEUM HOLDINGS LIMITED 南海石油控股有限公司 (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 076) POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 16 OCTOBER 2019 The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of South Sea Petroleum Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the AGM notice dated 9 September 2019 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the AGM by way of poll. At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") held on 16 October 2019, all proposed resolutions set out in the AGM notice dated 9 September 2019 were taken by poll. The Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM are as follows: Number of votes cast Total (Approximate percentage of total Ordinary Resolutions number number of votes cast) For Against of votes cast 1. To receive and consider the Audited Financial 733,441,069 0 733,441,069 Statements and the Reports of the Directors and the (100%) (0%) Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2018 2.(a) To re-elect Mr. Feng Zhong Yun as an executive 733,190,269 0 733,190,269 director (100%) (0%) 2.(b) To re-elect Mr. Ng Lai Po as an independent 733,190,269 0 733,190,269 non-executive director (100%) (0%) 2.(c) To authorize the Board of Directors to fix the 733,190,269 396,000 733,586,269 remuneration of the aforesaid directors (99.946019%) (0.053981%) 1 Number of votes cast Total (Approximate percentage of total Ordinary Resolutions number number of votes cast) For Against of votes cast 3.(a) To re-elect Mr. Chai Woon Chew as an 733,190,269 0 733,190,269 independent non-executive director (100%) (0%) 3.(b) To authorize the Board of Directors to fix the 733,190,269 396,000 733,586,269 remuneration of Mr. Chai Woon Chew (99.946019%) (0.053981%) 4. To re-appoint BDO Limited as Auditors and to 733,190,269 396,000 733,586,269 authorize the Board of Directors to fix their (99.946019%) (0.053981%) remuneration 5. To grant a general mandate to the Board of Directors 733,586,269 0 733,586,269 to repurchase the Company's own shares (100%) (0%) 6. To grant a general mandate to the Board of Directors 733,586,133 136 733,586,269 to allot and issue shares (99.999981%) (0.000019%) 7. To add the number of the shares repurchased by the 733,586,133 136 733,586,269 Company to the general mandate granted to the Board of (99.999981%) (0.000019%) Directors under Resolutions no. 5 and no. 6 Special Resolutions 8.(a) To change the name of the Company be changed 733,586,096 136 733,586,232 from "South Sea Petroleum Holdings Limited 南海石 (99.999981%) (0.000019%) 油控股有限公司" to "Elate Holdings Limited 誼礫控 股有限公司"; and (b) to authorise any directors or the company secretary to do all things necessary to implement the change of the name of the Company. 9. (a) To approve and adopt the new articles of 733,190,096 136 733,190,232 association of the Company in substitution for, and to (99.999981%) (0.000019%) the exclusion of, the existing memorandum and articles of association of the Company with effect from the end of this meeting; and (b) to authorise any directors or the company secretary to do all things necessary to implement the adoption of the new articles of association of the Company. The above resolutions from No.1 to No.7 proposed at the AGM were duly passed as ordinary resolutions; and resolutions No.8 and No.9 were duly passed as special resolutions. 2 As at the date of the AGM, the issued share capital of the Company was 5,482,709,078 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against the resolutions at the AGM. By Order of the Board of Directors South Sea Petroleum Holdings Limited Vivian Lam Company Secretary Hong Kong, 16 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises of Mr. Feng Zhong Yun and Ms. Zhang Xue being executive directors; Mr. Han Zhi Jun, Mr. Lu Ren Jie, Mr. Chai Woon Chew and Mr. Ng Lai Po being independent non-executive directors. 3 Attachments Original document

