SOUTH SEA PETROLEUM HOLDINGS LIMITED

South Sea Petroleum : Results of AGM Held on 16 October 2019

10/16/2019 | 04:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SOUTH SEA PETROLEUM HOLDINGS LIMITED

南海石油控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 076)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 16 OCTOBER 2019

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of South Sea Petroleum Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the AGM notice dated 9 September 2019 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the AGM by way of poll.

At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") held on 16 October 2019, all proposed resolutions set out in the AGM notice dated 9 September 2019 were taken by poll. The Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM are as follows:

Number of votes cast

Total

(Approximate percentage of total

Ordinary Resolutions

number

number of votes cast)

For

Against

of votes cast

1. To receive and consider the Audited Financial

733,441,069

0

733,441,069

Statements and the Reports of the Directors and the

(100%)

(0%)

Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2018

2.(a) To re-elect Mr. Feng Zhong Yun as an executive

733,190,269

0

733,190,269

director

(100%)

(0%)

2.(b) To re-elect Mr. Ng Lai Po as an independent

733,190,269

0

733,190,269

non-executive director

(100%)

(0%)

2.(c) To authorize the Board of Directors to fix the

733,190,269

396,000

733,586,269

remuneration of the aforesaid directors

(99.946019%)

(0.053981%)

1

Number of votes cast

Total

(Approximate percentage of total

Ordinary Resolutions

number

number of votes cast)

For

Against

of votes cast

3.(a) To re-elect Mr. Chai Woon Chew as an

733,190,269

0

733,190,269

independent non-executive director

(100%)

(0%)

3.(b) To authorize the Board of Directors to fix the

733,190,269

396,000

733,586,269

remuneration of Mr. Chai Woon Chew

(99.946019%)

(0.053981%)

4. To re-appoint BDO Limited as Auditors and to

733,190,269

396,000

733,586,269

authorize the Board of Directors to fix their

(99.946019%)

(0.053981%)

remuneration

5. To grant a general mandate to the Board of Directors

733,586,269

0

733,586,269

to repurchase the Company's own shares

(100%)

(0%)

6. To grant a general mandate to the Board of Directors

733,586,133

136

733,586,269

to allot and issue shares

(99.999981%)

(0.000019%)

7. To add the number of the shares repurchased by the

733,586,133

136

733,586,269

Company to the general mandate granted to the Board of

(99.999981%)

(0.000019%)

Directors under Resolutions no. 5 and no. 6

Special Resolutions

8.(a) To change the name of the Company be changed

733,586,096

136

733,586,232

from "South Sea Petroleum Holdings Limited 南海石

(99.999981%)

(0.000019%)

油控股有限公司" to "Elate Holdings Limited 誼礫控

股有限公司"; and

(b) to authorise any directors or the company secretary

to do all things necessary to implement the change of the

name of the Company.

9. (a) To approve and adopt the new articles of

733,190,096

136

733,190,232

association of the Company in substitution for, and to

(99.999981%)

(0.000019%)

the exclusion of, the existing memorandum and articles

of association of the Company with effect from the end

of this meeting; and

(b) to authorise any directors or the company secretary

to do all things necessary to implement the adoption of

the new articles of association of the Company.

The above resolutions from No.1 to No.7 proposed at the AGM were duly passed as ordinary resolutions; and resolutions No.8 and No.9 were duly passed as special resolutions.

2

As at the date of the AGM, the issued share capital of the Company was 5,482,709,078 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against the resolutions at the AGM.

By Order of the Board of Directors

South Sea Petroleum Holdings Limited

Vivian Lam

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 16 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises of Mr. Feng Zhong Yun and Ms. Zhang Xue being executive directors; Mr. Han Zhi Jun, Mr. Lu Ren Jie, Mr. Chai Woon Chew and Mr. Ng Lai Po being independent non-executive directors.

3

Disclaimer

SSP - South Sea Petroleum Holdings Limited published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 08:37:08 UTC
