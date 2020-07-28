Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 07/27
0.105 HKD   +10.53%
06:41aSOUTH SHORE : Additional financial information of a major subsidiary
PU
06/16SOUTH SHORE HOLDINGS LIMITED : annual earnings release
2019SOUTH SHORE HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South Shore : ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

07/28/2020 | 06:41am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF

A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

Reference is made to the announcement of South Shore Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 26 June 2020 in relation to financial information of Paul Y. Engineering Group Limited ("PYE", a major subsidiary of the Company) for the year ended 31 March 2020.

The board of directors of the Company would like to provide the following additional financial information of PYE for the year ended 31 March 2020:

Based on the unaudited consolidated financial information of PYE for the year ended 31 March 2020, the non-current assets and current assets of PYE at 31 March 2020 were approximately HK$333 million and HK$5,155 million respectively, whereas the non-current liabilities and current liabilities of PYE at 31 March 2020 were approximately HK$70 million and HK$4,603 million respectively. The net assets attributable to the owners of PYE at 31 March 2020 was approximately HK$815 million. The profit and the total comprehensive income of PYE for the year ended 31 March 2020 were approximately HK$35 million and HK$24 million respectively.

By Order of the Board of

South Shore Holdings Limited

Mui Ching Hung, Joanna

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 28 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Mr Peter Lee Coker Jr.

:

Chairman (Executive Director)

Ir James Chiu, OBE, JP

:

Independent Non-Executive Director

Professor Lee Chack Fan, GBS, SBS, JP

:

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr Iain Ferguson Bruce

:

Independent Non-Executive Director

Dr Lo Wing Yan, William, JP

:

Independent Non-Executive Director

Disclaimer

South Shore Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 10:40:08 UTC
