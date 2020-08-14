South Shore : DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED FINAL RESULTS AND ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

Log in
SOUTH SHORE HOLDINGS LIMITED

08/14/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF

AUDITED FINAL RESULTS AND ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of South Shore Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 29 June 2020 in relation to the unaudited final results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2020. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Announcement, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the quarantine measures implemented by the Macau government and the Hong Kong government, the audit work and the valuation work have been affected, and the Company expected that its audited final results for the year ended 31 March 2020 (the "Final Results") would be released on or before 14 August 2020, and its annual report for the year ended 31 March 2020 (the "Annual Report") would be despatched on or before 21 August 2020.

The Board wishes to update the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the continuing quarantine measures implemented by the Macau government and the Hong Kong government has resulted in continued delays to, among other things, site visits to the Company's hotel in Macau. Based on the latest development of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent discussion with the Company's auditor, additional time is required for completion of the audit process (including but not limited to the Company's auditor obtaining the necessary audit supporting documents, conducting site visits in Macau and impairment assessment). It is expected that the Final Results will be released on or before 11 September 2020, and the Annual Report will be despatched on or before 18 September 2020.

Application will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for a waiver from strict compliance with Rules 13.46(2)(a) and 13.46(2)(b) of the Listing Rules.

1

The Company will issue further announcement as and when necessary if there are other material developments in the completion of the audit process.

By Order of the Board of

South Shore Holdings Limited

Mui Ching Hung, Joanna

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 14 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Mr Peter Lee Coker Jr.

:

Chairman (Executive Director)

Ir James Chiu, OBE, JP

:

Independent Non-Executive Director

Professor Lee Chack Fan, GBS, SBS, JP

:

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr Iain Ferguson Bruce

:

Independent Non-Executive Director

Dr Lo Wing Yan, William, JP

:

Independent Non-Executive Director

2

Disclaimer

South Shore Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 12:47:06 UTC
