Strainsforpains, Inc. Provides Corporate Update

New York, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Strainsforpains, Inc. (OTC Pink:EBYH) is pleased to announce a shareholder update. As our focus since 2016 has been cannabis technology, we have developed an APP that will revolutionize the medical cannabis technology industry. With 33 states approving medical cannabis, we see substantial revenue growth for the industry over the next five years. We believe that our APP is essential in offering valuable, reliable and responsible information to consumers. We have attended and evaluated companies at numerous cannabis and 420 shows and will announce soon a portfolio of acquisitions and deals we are closing on.



As our DEMO is completing its BETA testing, we will launch our APP in the first quarter of 2019. We will subsequently start our advertising campaign, and we are in the process of selecting an advertising partner. Our APP is far advanced in anything out there today with a variety features, and easy end user accessibility. Management believes that 2019 will show strong revenue growth, and will continue to utilize this momentum in our acquisition strategies.

Our other focus is on CBD product distribution and sales. We feel that with Hemp legalization, CBD will greatly increase in usage and availability. With skyrocketing health care costs, most people are finally awakening to the values of CBD as a natural and safe alternative therapy, as well as cannabis for medical relief of pain. We will release announcements in the near future about our own CBD brand and consumer line of products. Management is also exploring the Canadian Cannabis market for acquisitions.

These two areas will greatly increase shareholder value, and we look forward to a very productive 2019. To learn more please visit our website at http://strainsforpains.com/ .

About Strainsforpains, Inc.

Strainsforpains, Inc. is an innovative healthcare technology company located in New York, N.Y. The Company's objectives are threefold: (1) To provide doctors, dispensaries and patients access to an APP that will allow for an advanced determination of comparison of strains or brands of Cannabis combinations with major illnesses in a user friendly manner; and (2) acquisitions within the cannabis and CBD industry ; and (3) providing a line of CBD products in the marketplace.

