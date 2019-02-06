South State : Bank Earns 12 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards

South State Bank has earned 12 national and regional honors for small business banking and middle market banking from Greenwich Associates, the leading global provider of market intelligence to the financial services industry.

South State received six national awards for small business banking in the categories of Best Brand for Trust, Best Brand for Ease of Doing Business, Branch Satisfaction, Cash Management Overall Satisfaction, Likelihood to Recommend and Overall Satisfaction. In addition, South State received three regional Excellence Awards for middle market banking in the South in the categories of Overall Satisfaction, Cash Management Overall Satisfaction and Proactively Provides Advice. The bank also received three regional Excellence Awards for small business banking in the South, including Overall Satisfaction, Likelihood to Recommend and Cash Management Overall Satisfaction.

“To be one of the 34 banks recognized nationally is a tremendous honor,” said Greg Lapointe, South State Bank president. “We have continued to expand our middle market team and our commercial banking capabilities, including launching a best-in-class treasury management platform. The Greenwich Associates awards are especially meaningful to us because they are the result of direct feedback from our customers.”

Greenwich Associates evaluates more than 600 banks annually for these awards. The Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards for Small Business Banking are based on interviews with more than 14,000 small business banking clients with sales of $1–10 million across the U.S. The Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards for Middle Market Banking are based on interviews with more than 14,000 middle market banking clients with sales of $10-500 million across the U.S.

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, with approximately $14.7 billion in assets. South State Bank, the company’s primary subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions throughout the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. South State has served customers since 1934. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

