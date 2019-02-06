Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  South State Corp    SSB

SOUTH STATE CORP (SSB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

South State : Bank Earns 12 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 03:01pm EST

South State Bank has earned 12 national and regional honors for small business banking and middle market banking from Greenwich Associates, the leading global provider of market intelligence to the financial services industry.

South State received six national awards for small business banking in the categories of Best Brand for Trust, Best Brand for Ease of Doing Business, Branch Satisfaction, Cash Management Overall Satisfaction, Likelihood to Recommend and Overall Satisfaction. In addition, South State received three regional Excellence Awards for middle market banking in the South in the categories of Overall Satisfaction, Cash Management Overall Satisfaction and Proactively Provides Advice. The bank also received three regional Excellence Awards for small business banking in the South, including Overall Satisfaction, Likelihood to Recommend and Cash Management Overall Satisfaction.

“To be one of the 34 banks recognized nationally is a tremendous honor,” said Greg Lapointe, South State Bank president. “We have continued to expand our middle market team and our commercial banking capabilities, including launching a best-in-class treasury management platform. The Greenwich Associates awards are especially meaningful to us because they are the result of direct feedback from our customers.”

Greenwich Associates evaluates more than 600 banks annually for these awards. The Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards for Small Business Banking are based on interviews with more than 14,000 small business banking clients with sales of $1–10 million across the U.S. The Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards for Middle Market Banking are based on interviews with more than 14,000 middle market banking clients with sales of $10-500 million across the U.S.

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, with approximately $14.7 billion in assets. South State Bank, the company’s primary subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions throughout the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. South State has served customers since 1934. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTH STATE CORP
03:01pSOUTH STATE : Bank Earns 12 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards
BU
01/28SOUTH STATE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/28SOUTH STATE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, ..
AQ
01/28SOUTH STATE CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 and Annual Results and Dec..
BU
01/23SOUTH STATE CORP : annual earnings release
01/17CITRIX : TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $92.30 Million Holdings in Citr..
AQ
2018CITRIX : Bluemountain Capital Management Llc Sold 36,939 Shares of Citrix System..
AQ
2018SOUTH STATE CORPORATION : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results and ..
BU
2018SOUTH STATE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
2018SOUTH STATE CORPORATION : to Host Investor Day in New York City
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 653 M
EBIT 2019 255 M
Net income 2019 192 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 12,34
P/E ratio 2020 11,81
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,65x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,50x
Capitalization 2 384 M
Chart SOUTH STATE CORP
Duration : Period :
South State Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH STATE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 70,3 $
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert R. Hill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Horger Chairman
Renee R. Brooks Chief Operating Officer
John C. Pollok Chief Financial Officer & Director
Thomas J. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTH STATE CORP10.98%2 384
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.32%345 144
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%291 966
BANK OF AMERICA17.21%278 282
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 212
WELLS FARGO6.92%231 926
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.