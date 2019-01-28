South State Corporation : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 and Annual Results and Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend
0
01/28/2019 | 05:01pm EST
South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) today released its unaudited
results of operations and other financial information for the
three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2018. Highlights
for the fourth quarter of 2018 and for the year include the following:
Fourth quarter 2018 financial results vs 3Q 2018; Year 2018/Year
2017 (Y/Y) results:
Net income was $49.0 million, compared to $47.1 million in 3Q
2018, up $1.9 million, and compared to $2.4 million in 4Q 2017, an
increase of $46.6 million; Y/Y net income was $178.9 million vs.
$87.6 million, 104.3% increase
Diluted EPS of $1.35 compared to $1.28 in 3Q 2018, an increase of
$0.07 per share due primarily to 528,600 lower diluted
weighted-average shares outstanding, and compared to $0.08 per
share in 4Q 2017, an increase of $1.27 per share; Y/Y was $4.86
diluted EPS vs. $2.93 diluted EPS, 65.9% increase
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $49.0 million, compared to
$49.1 million in 3Q 2018, a $60,000 decrease, and compared to
$41.4 million in 4Q 2017, a $7.6 million increase; Y/Y was $202.1
million adjusted net income vs. $145.1 million adjusted net
income, 39.2% increase
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.35 compared to $1.33 in Q3
2018, an increase of $0.02 per share was due primarily to lower
weighted average diluted shares of 528,600 shares resulting from
the repurchase of 900,000 common shares during the 4Q 2018; Y/Y
adjusted diluted EPS was $5.50 vs. $4.85, 13.4% increase
Performance ratios 4Q 2018 compared to 3Q 2018; Y/Y ratios:
Return on average assets totaled 1.33% compared to 1.28%; Y/Y was
1.23% vs. 0.77%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) was 1.33% compared to
1.33%; Y/Y was 1.39% vs. 1.28%
Return on average equity totaled 8.24% compared to 7.89%; Y/Y was
7.63% vs. 5.26%
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) was 15.91% compared
to 15.29%; Y/Y was 14.93% vs. 9.63%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) increased to
15.91% from 15.90%; Y/Y was 16.76% vs. 15.49%
Efficiency ratio was 59.4% down from 62.3%, due primarily to no
merger and conversion related cost; Y/Y was 63.6% vs. 66.5%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) was 59.4% down slightly from
59.5% (excluding merger-related and conversion expenses and
securities losses (gains)); Y/Y was 59.1% vs. 58.5%
Balance sheet linked quarter
Cash and cash equivalents increased by $101.7 million;
Net loan growth for the quarter totaled $108.7 million, excluding
the ALLL (acquired and non-acquired), which is 4% annualized.
Non-acquired loan growth during the quarter totaled $326.8
million, or 17.0% annualized, spread across all categories, except
construction and land development. Acquired loans continued to
decline and the total decrease was $218.2 million for the quarter,
or 26.2% annualized. The decline was across all loan categories;
Noninterest bearing deposits decreased by $95.7 million, or 12%
annualized; and interest bearing deposits increased by $128.8
million, or 6.0% annualized;
Other borrowings grew to $266.1 million during 4Q 2018, as the
Company borrowed $150.0 million late in December from the FHLB;
Shareholders’ equity decreased $1.8 million. This was the result
of 900,000 common shares being bought back by the Company spending
$60.1 million. The decrease was almost totally offset by net
income, net of the dividends paid, of $36.0 million plus changes
in accumulated other comprehensive loss (“AOCI”) of $19.6 million,
net of tax, primarily from much smaller unrealized losses within
the available for sale securities portfolio;
Total equity to total assets decreased to 16.12% from 16.31%;
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) decreased to 9.56%
from 9.65%
Asset quality
Nonperforming assets (NPAs) increased by $1.8 million, or 4.7%,
from September 30, 2018, to $40.5 million at December 31, 2018,
due to an increase in acquired nonaccrual loans of $2.8 million
partially offset by a decline in Other real estate owned (“OREO”)
of $709,000
NPAs to total assets increased to 0.28% at December 31, 2018, from
0.27% at September 30, 2018 and increased from 0.25% at December
31, 2017
Net charge-offs on non-acquired loans were 0.06% annualized, or
$1.1 million, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.07% annualized in the
third quarter of 2018. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, net
charge offs increased from $265,000, or 0.02% annualized.
Net charge-offs on acquired non-credit impaired loans were 0.09%
annualized, or $574,000, compared to 0.01% annualized, or $70,000,
in the third quarter of 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2017, net
charge-offs were 0.07% annualized, or $402,000.
Coverage ratio of the ALLL of non-acquired non-performing loans
increased to 341% at December 31, 2018 compared to 326% at
September 30, 2018 and 293% at December 31, 2017.
Quarterly Cash Dividend and New Common Stock Repurchase Plan
The Board of Directors of South State Corporation declared a quarterly
cash dividend on January 25, 2019, of $0.38 per share payable on its
common stock. This per share amount is higher by $0.02 per share, or
5.6%, compared to last quarter and $0.05 per share, or 15.1%, higher
than the same quarter one year ago. The dividend will be payable on
February 22, 2019 to shareholders of record as of February 15, 2019.
The Board of Directors of South State Corporation also announced the
authorization for the repurchase of up to 1,000,000 additional common
shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Repurchase Program”). The
Repurchase Program replaces and supersedes the Company’s prior share
repurchase program. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any such
shares under the Repurchase Program. Shares will be purchased in open
market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated
transactions, or by other means in accordance with federal securities
laws. Repurchases under the Repurchase Program after December 23, 2019
would require additional Federal Reserve approval.
The prior stock repurchase plan, which also authorized 1,000,000 shares,
has been fully executed with the buyback of 900,000 shares of common
stock during the fourth quarter of 2018 and 100,000 shares of common
stock during the third quarter of 2018.
Branch Closures – 2019
In mid-January 2019, the Company scheduled the close of 13 branch
locations during 2019. Most are scheduled for the second quarter of
2019, with one in 1Q 2019 and one in 3Q 2019. The expected cost
associated with these closures has been estimated to be approximately
$2.5 million, and primarily includes personnel cost and facilities and
equipment cost. The annual savings of these closures is projected to be
$2.5 million, and the impact on 2019 is anticipated to be $1.5 million.
Fourth Quarter 2018 FinancialPerformance
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
INCOME STATEMENT
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Interest income
Loans, including fees (8)
$
132,541
$
132,043
$
129,852
$
127,041
$
108,319
$
521,478
$
389,535
Investment securities, federal funds sold and securities purchased
under agreements to resell
11,327
11,517
11,880
11,007
9,505
45,730
36,465
Total interest income
143,868
143,560
141,732
138,048
117,824
567,208
426,000
Interest expense
Deposits
15,310
13,220
10,009
6,913
4,220
45,452
12,353
Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements to
repurchase, and other borrowings
2,166
2,051
2,161
2,162
1,330
8,540
4,661
Total interest expense
17,476
15,271
12,170
9,075
5,550
53,992
17,014
Net interest income
126,392
128,289
129,562
128,973
112,274
513,216
408,986
Provision for loan losses
3,734
3,117
4,478
2,454
3,808
13,783
11,890
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
122,658
125,172
125,084
126,519
108,466
499,433
397,096
Noninterest income*
35,642
32,027
37,525
40,555
36,761
145,749
140,029
Pre-tax operating expense*
96,664
95,818
96,410
102,167
84,644
391,059
323,817
Branch consolid./acquisition and merger expense
--
4,476
14,096
11,296
17,621
29,868
44,503
Total noninterest expense
96,664
100,294
110,506
113,463
102,265
420,927
368,320
Income before provision for income taxes
61,636
56,905
52,103
53,611
42,962
224,255
168,805
Provision for income taxes, includes deferred tax revaluation
12,632
9,823
11,644
11,285
40,541
45,384
81,251
Net income
$
49,004
$
47,082
$
40,459
$
42,326
$
2,421
$
178,871
$
87,554
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (3)
Net income (GAAP)
$
49,004
$
47,082
$
40,459
$
42,326
$
2,421
$
178,871
$
87,554
Securities losses (gains), net of tax
2
9
505
--
(22
)
520
(445
)
Provision for income taxes, deferred tax revaluation
--
(1,602
)
613
--
26,558
(990
)
26,558
Branch consolid./acquisition and merger expense, net of tax
-
3,577
11,112
8,918
12,431
23,692
31,469
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
49,006
$
49,066
$
52,689
$
51,244
$
41,388
$
202,093
$
145,136
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.36
$
1.28
$
1.10
$
1.15
$
0.08
$
4.90
$
2.95
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.35
$
1.28
$
1.09
$
1.15
$
0.08
$
4.86
$
2.93
Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (3)
$
1.36
$
1.34
$
1.44
$
1.40
$
1.31
$
5.53
$
4.89
Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (3)
$
1.35
$
1.33
$
1.43
$
1.39
$
1.30
$
5.50
$
4.85
Dividends per common share
$
0.36
$
0.35
$
0.34
$
0.33
$
0.33
$
1.38
$
1.32
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding
36,154,922
36,645,181
36,676,887
36,646,198
31,654,947
36,530,112
29,686,076
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
36,364,873
36,893,496
36,928,981
36,899,068
31,905,505
36,775,632
29,921,684
Effective tax rate
20.49
%
17.26
%
22.35
%
21.05
%
94.36
%
20.24
%
48.13
%
* These lines include a reclassfiication of network costs
directly related to interchange and debit card transaction fees.
ASU 2014-09 - Revenue recognition requires netting of these
expenses with the related revenue. All periods have been adjusted
for this reclassification, and there was no impact to net income
or capital for any period presented.
The Company reported consolidated net income of $49.0 million, or $1.35
per diluted common share for the three-months ended December 31, 2018, a
$1.9 million decrease, however, a $0.07 per share increase in diluted
EPS from the third quarter of 2018. This increase in diluted EPS was the
result of the Company buying 900,000 shares of common stock through its
stock repurchase program during the fourth quarter of 2018, which
resulted in a decline of 528,600 in the weighted average diluted share
count. Net interest income was down $1.9 million as a result of the
decrease in acquired loan interest income of $5.1 million, offset by an
increase in non-acquired loan interest income of $5.7 million and the
increase in interest expense of $2.2 million comparing 4Q 2018 to 3Q
2018. Overall acquired loan accretion declined by $2.8 million in the
fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in interest expense was due to the
rising rate environment and continued competition within our markets for
deposits. The Company’s cost of funds, excluding noninterest bearing
deposits, was 0.78% for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 0.10%
from the third quarter of 2018. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017,
cost of funds increased by 0.49% which was primarily the result of
rising interest rates and competition within our markets. The total
provision for loan losses increased $617,000 compared to the third
quarter of 2018. Valuation allowance impairment (release) related to
acquired loans was $710,000 compared to a net release of ($284,000) in
the third quarter of 2018. Several pools within the acquired credit
impaired loans resulted in declining cash flows resulting in this
impairment. The provision for loan losses related to acquired non-credit
impaired loans was higher by $504,000 compared to the third quarter of
2018. The provision for loan losses on non-acquired loans was $881,000
lower compared to the third quarter of 2018 due primarily to lower past
due loans, nonaccrual loans and continued low net charge offs.
Noninterest income increased by $3.6 million resulting primarily from
higher acquired loan recoveries of $1.5 million and the sale of an
acquired credit impaired note with a gain of $1.6 million. Noninterest
expense was lower by $3.6 million due to no merger and conversion
related charges incurred in 4Q 2018. In 3Q 2018, we had $4.5 million in
merger and conversion related cost. Absent these merger-related cost,
our noninterest expense increased by $846,000, which can be attributed
to the increase in OREO expense and other troubled loan related cost.
All other variances in noninterest expense offset.
Income Tax Expense
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company’s effective income tax
rate was 20.49%, and income tax expense totaled $12.6 million. The
increase from the third quarter of 2018 was driven by the following:
higher pre-tax net income of $4.7 million, the addition of
non-deductible executive compensation and less favorable impact from
excess tax benefit recorded on equity awards due to lower stock price.
On a year-to-date basis, the effective rate was 20.24%, including the
additional deferred tax benefits recorded of $990,000, resulting from
the finalization of revaluing deferred taxes associated with the change
in tax law in late 2017; and was 20.68% without these additional
deferred tax benefits.
“2018 was a year of significant change for South State,” said Robert R.
Hill Jr., CEO of South State Corporation. “We successfully integrated
two recent mergers, repositioned the balance sheet, and began absorbing
the impact of the Durbin amendment. During this transition, we have
grown earnings per share by 66% and adjusted earnings per share by 13%,
and look forward to building on these results.”
Balance Sheet and Capital
(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
Ending Balance
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
BALANCE SHEET
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
408,983
$
307,309
$
396,849
$
644,504
$
377,627
Investment securities:
Securities held to maturity
-
500
499
1,274
2,529
Securities available for sale, at fair value
1,517,067
1,551,281
1,577,999
1,640,837
1,648,193
Other investments
25,604
19,229
19,229
23,479
23,047
Total investment securities
1,542,671
1,571,010
1,597,727
1,665,590
1,673,769
Loans held for sale
22,925
33,752
36,968
42,690
70,890
Loans:
Acquired credit impaired
485,119
512,633
551,979
597,274
618,803
Acquired non-credit impaired
2,594,826
2,786,102
3,076,424
3,274,938
3,507,907
Non-acquired
7,933,286
7,606,478
7,197,539
6,762,512
6,492,155
Less allowance for non-acquired loan losses
(51,194
)
(49,869
)
(47,874
)
(45,203
)
(43,448
)
Loans, net
10,962,037
10,855,344
10,778,068
10,589,521
10,575,417
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
11,410
12,119
17,222
11,073
11,203
Premises and equipment, net
241,076
241,909
245,288
253,605
255,565
Bank owned life insurance
230,105
229,075
227,588
226,222
225,132
Deferred tax asset
37,128
47,943
48,853
46,736
45,902
Mortgage servicing rights
34,727
36,056
35,107
34,196
31,119
Core deposit and other intangibles
62,900
66,437
69,975
70,376
73,789
Goodwill
1,002,900
1,002,900
1,002,722
999,592
999,586
Other assets
119,466
118,361
110,121
105,004
126,590
Total assets
$
14,676,328
$
14,522,215
$
14,566,488
$
14,689,109
$
14,466,589
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
3,061,769
$
3,157,478
$
3,152,828
$
3,120,818
$
3,047,432
Interest-bearing
8,585,164
8,456,397
8,485,461
8,542,280
8,485,334
Total deposits
11,646,933
11,613,875
11,638,289
11,663,098
11,532,766
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to
repurchase
270,649
279,698
331,969
357,574
286,857
Other borrowings
266,084
115,919
115,754
215,589
215,424
Other liabilities
126,366
144,584
132,109
130,269
122,622
Total liabilities
12,310,032
12,154,076
12,218,121
12,366,530
12,157,669
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock - $.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares
--
--
--
--
--
Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 80,000,000 shares
89,574
91,808
92,064
91,958
91,899
Surplus
1,750,495
1,805,685
1,811,446
1,807,989
1,807,601
Retained earnings
551,108
515,155
480,928
452,982
419,847
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(24,881
)
(44,509
)
(36,071
)
(30,350
)
(10,427
)
Total shareholders' equity
2,366,296
2,368,139
2,348,367
2,322,579
2,308,920
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
14,676,328
$
14,522,215
$
14,566,488
$
14,689,109
$
14,466,589
Common shares issued and outstanding
35,829,549
36,723,238
36,825,556
36,783,438
36,759,656
At December 31, 2018, the Company’s total assets were $14.7 billion, an
increase of $154.1 million from September 30, 2018, and an increase of
$209.7 million, or 1.45%, from December 31, 2017. During the fourth
quarter of 2018, cash and cash equivalents increased by $101.7 million.
This increase was the result of an FHLB advance of $150.0 million in
late December 2018. Total deposits grew by $33.1 million for the
quarter, with interest bearing growing by $128.8 million and noninterest
bearing decreasing by $95.7 million. Federal funds purchased and
securities sold under repurchase agreements were flat compared to
September 30, 2018. Total loans increased by $108.7 million, or 4.0%
annualized, as nonacquired loans increased by $326.8 million, and
acquired loans declined by $218.2 million during 4Q 2018. In the third
quarter of 2018, total loans increased by $78.8 million, or 2.9%
annualized, as nonacquired loans increased by $408.9 million, and
acquired loans declined by $329.7 million. Partially contributing to the
improvement in cash was a decline in investment securities by $28.3
million during 4Q 2018, as pay downs, maturities and sales were
partially offset by purchases and less unrealized losses than in 3Q
2018. The Company’s book value per common share increased to $66.04 per
share at December 31, 2018, compared to $64.49 at September 30, 2018 and
$62.81 at December 31, 2017. Total equity (capital) declined by $1.8
million due to the common stock buyback of 900,000 shares and totaling
$60.1 million. This decline was largely offset by net income of $49.0
million, net of the dividend paid of $13.1 million, and the improvement
in AOCI of $19.6 million during 4Q 2018. The buyback of common shares
had the most significant impact on the increase in book value per share.
Tangible book value (“TBV”) per common share increased by $0.93 per
share to $36.30 at December 31, 2018, compared to $35.37 at September
30, 2018, and increased by $2.69 per share, or 8.0%, from $33.61 at
December 31, 2017. The quarterly increase of $0.93 per share in tangible
book value was the result of (1) earnings per share, excluding
amortization of intangibles, of $1.43, offset by the dividend paid to
shareholders of $0.36 per share; (2) an increase from the change in AOCI
of $0.54 per share; (3) the impact of share-based compensation and
employee stock purchases of $0.08 per share; and (4) a net decrease of
$0.76 per share due primarily to the buyback of 900,000 shares of common
stock.
“The Company continued to grow capital with tangible book value per
share increasing 8.0%, in 2018, to $36.30. This included spending $60.1
million in the fourth quarter of 2018 buying back 900,000 shares of
common stock,” said John C. Pollok, Chief Financial Officer. “In
addition, we have announced our new 1.0 million common share repurchase
program, which has been approved by our Board.”
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.33
%
1.28
%
1.12
%
1.19
%
0.08
%
1.23
%
0.77
%
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)
1.33
%
1.33
%
1.45
%
1.44
%
1.33
%
1.39
%
1.28
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
8.24
%
7.89
%
6.96
%
7.41
%
0.51
%
7.63
%
5.26
%
Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)
8.24
%
8.23
%
9.06
%
8.98
%
8.75
%
8.62
%
8.71
%
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (7)
15.91
%
15.29
%
13.79
%
14.69
%
1.59
%
14.93
%
9.63
%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
(non-GAAP) (3) (7)
15.91
%
15.90
%
17.68
%
17.60
%
15.83
%
16.76
%
15.49
%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
59.43
%
62.31
%
65.63
%
66.67
%
68.01
%
63.57
%
66.53
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (9)
59.43
%
59.53
%
57.26
%
60.04
%
56.29
%
59.06
%
58.49
%
Dividend payout ratio (2)
26.63
%
27.30
%
30.93
%
28.68
%
399.30
%
28.27
%
44.11
%
Book value per common share
$
66.04
$
64.49
$
63.77
$
63.14
$
62.81
Tangible common equity per common share (non-GAAP) (7)
$
36.30
$
35.37
$
34.64
$
34.05
$
33.61
CAPITAL RATIOS
Equity-to-assets
16.12
%
16.31
%
16.12
%
15.81
%
15.96
%
Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (7)
9.56
%
9.65
%
9.45
%
9.20
%
9.23
%
Tier 1 common equity (6)
12.0
%
12.3
%
12.0
%
11.8
%
11.6
%
Tier 1 leverage (6)
10.6
%
10.8
%
10.6
%
10.5
%
10.4
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)
13.0
%
13.3
%
13.0
%
12.8
%
12.6
%
Total risk-based capital (6)
13.5
%
13.8
%
13.5
%
13.3
%
13.0
%
OTHER DATA
Number of branches
168
168
169
179
182
Number of employees (full-time equivalent basis)
2,602
2,640
2,654
2,700
2,719
Asset Quality
Ending Balance
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:
Non-acquired
Non-acquired nonperforming loans
$
15,018
$
15,315
$
14,870
$
14,307
$
14,831
Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets
4,037
3,229
8,179
2,363
2,536
Total non-acquired nonperforming assets
19,055
18,544
23,049
16,670
17,367
Acquired
Acquired nonperforming loans
13,651
10,800
9,590
8,233
9,447
Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets
7,755
9,302
9,527
9,139
9,263
Total acquired nonperforming assets
21,406
20,102
19,117
17,372
18,710
Total nonperforming assets
$
40,461
$
38,646
$
42,166
$
34,042
$
36,077
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2018
2018
2018
2017
2017
2018
2017
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
Allowance for non-acquired loan losses as a percentage of
non-acquired loans (1)
0.65
%
0.66
%
0.67
%
0.67
%
0.67
%
0.65
%
0.67
%
Allowance for non-acquired loan losses as a percentage of
non-acquired nonperforming loans
340.88
%
325.62
%
321.95
%
315.95
%
292.95
%
340.88
%
292.95
%
Net charge-offs on non-acquired loans as a percentage of average
non-acquired loans (annualized) (1)
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
Net charge-offs on acquired non-credit impaired loans as a
percentage of average acquired non-credit impaired loans
(annualized) (1)
0.09
%
0.01
%
0.14
%
0.02
%
0.07
%
0.06
%
0.07
%
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
0.28
%
0.27
%
0.29
%
0.23
%
0.25
%
Excluding Acquired Assets
NPLs as a percentage of period end non-acquired loans (1)
0.19
%
0.20
%
0.21
%
0.21
%
0.23
%
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total non-acquired
loans and repossessed assets (1) (4)
0.24
%
0.24
%
0.32
%
0.25
%
0.27
%
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets (5)
0.13
%
0.13
%
0.16
%
0.11
%
0.12
%
Total nonperforming assets increased by $1.8 million to $40.5 million,
representing 0.28% of total assets, an increase of 1 basis point from
the balance at September 30, 2018. The increase was the result of an
increase in acquired non-credit impaired loans of $2.8 million,
partially offset by $739,000 decline in total OREO and other
nonperforming assets. Legacy non-performing loans decreased by $297,000
during the fourth quarter to $15.0 million at December 31, 2018. The
allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-acquired nonaccrual
loans was 341%, up from 326% in the third quarter of 2018 and 293% at
December 31, 2017.
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company reported $13.7 million in
nonperforming loans related to “acquired non-credit impaired loans.”
This was an increase of $2.9 million from the balance at September 30,
2018, and an increase of $4.2 million higher than the balance at
December 31, 2017, due primarily to the additions from the Park Sterling
acquisition. Additionally, acquired OREO and other assets owned
decreased by $1.5 million from both the balance at September 30, 2018
and December 31, 2017.
At December 31, 2018, the allowance for non-acquired loan losses was
$51.2 million, or 0.65%, of non-acquired period-end loans and $49.9
million, or 0.66%, at September 30, 2018, and $43.4 million, or 0.67% at
December 31, 2017. Net charge-offs within the non-acquired portfolio
were $1.1 million, or 0.06% annualized in the fourth quarter of 2018,
compared to $1.3 million, or 0.07% annualized, in the third quarter of
2018. Fourth quarter 2017 net charge-offs totaled $265,000, or 0.02%
annualized. Net charge-offs related to the non-acquired loan portfolio
were $296,000 during the fourth quarter of 2018. The remaining net
charge-offs were from overdraft and ready reserve accounts and totaled
$829,000. The majority of net charge-offs continue to arise primarily
from overdraft and ready reserve accounts and totaled $2.9 million in
2018, as total loan net charge-offs for 2018 were $125,000. During the
fourth quarter of 2018, the provision for loan losses totaled $2.5
million from the non-acquired loan portfolio compared to $3.3 million in
the third quarter of 2018, and $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of
2017. The provision for loan losses of non-acquired loans in 2018 was
$10.8 million compared to $8.7 million in 2017.
Net charge offs related to “acquired non-credit impaired loans” were
$574,000, or 0.09% annualized, in the fourth quarter of 2018; and the
Company recorded a provision for loan losses, accordingly. Net
charge-offs in the third quarter of 2018 totaled $70,000, or 0.01%
annualized, and in the fourth quarter of 2017, net charge-offs totaled
$402,000, or 0.07% annualized. The charge off level within the acquired
non-credit impaired portfolio remains as expected.
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a net impairment
of $710,000 within certain acquired credit impaired loan pools compared
to $284,000 net release, in the third quarter of 2018. During the fourth
quarter of 2017, the Company recorded net impairment of $1.2 million.
Total OREO decreased to $11.4 million at December 31, 2018, down from
$12.1 million at September 30, 2018. The $709,000 decrease was related
to disposition of 16 properties during the fourth quarter of 2018.
Net Interest Income and Margin
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
YIELD ANALYSIS
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Interest-Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold, reverse repo, and time deposits
$
172,849
$
1,032
2.37
%
$
232,894
$
1,106
1.88
%
$
216,386
$
793
1.45
%
Investment securities (taxable)
1,358,978
8,838
2.58
%
1,389,859
8,890
2.54
%
1,256,347
7,269
2.30
%
Investment securities (tax-exempt)
188,666
1,457
3.06
%
199,283
1,521
3.03
%
202,480
1,443
2.83
%
Loans held for sale
24,820
291
4.65
%
35,406
386
4.33
%
39,586
347
3.48
%
Loans
10,928,294
132,250
4.80
%
10,802,287
131,657
4.84
%
9,082,330
107,972
4.72
%
Total interest-earning assets
12,673,607
143,868
4.50
%
12,659,729
143,560
4.50
%
10,797,129
117,824
4.33
%
Noninterest-earning assets
1,924,666
1,929,505
1,547,237
Total Assets
$
14,598,273
$
14,589,234
$
12,344,366
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and money market accounts
$
5,310,048
$
8,498
0.63
%
$
5,236,196
$
6,980
0.53
%
$
4,523,525
$
1,443
0.13
%
Savings deposits
1,416,227
1,324
0.37
%
1,445,370
1,369
0.38
%
1,388,183
508
0.15
%
Certificates and other time deposits
1,804,939
5,488
1.21
%
1,823,855
4,871
1.06
%
1,319,107
2,269
0.68
%
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
273,994
660
0.96
%
294,162
599
0.81
%
307,079
324
0.42
%
Other borrowings
122,676
1,506
4.87
%
119,412
1,452
4.82
%
102,309
1,006
3.90
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,927,884
17,476
0.78
%
8,918,995
15,271
0.68
%
7,640,203
5,550
0.29
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
3,310,416
3,304,142
2,827,699
Shareholders' equity
2,359,973
2,366,097
1,876,464
Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity
5,670,389
5,670,239
4,704,163
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
14,598,273
$
14,589,234
$
12,344,366
Net interest income and margin (NON-TAX EQUIV.)
$
126,392
3.96
%
$
128,289
4.02
%
$
112,274
4.13
%
Net interest margin (TAX EQUIVALENT)
3.98
%
4.04
%
4.18
%
Overall Cost of Funds (including demand deposits)
0.57
%
0.50
%
0.21
%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest income was $126.4 million for the
fourth quarter of 2018, a $1.9 million decrease from the third quarter
of 2018. The decrease resulted from higher interest income on
non-acquired loans which was largely offset by lower interest income on
acquired loans and higher interest expense. The highlights follow:
1. Average balance of non-acquired loans increased by approximately
$380.2 million and resulted in an increase in non-acquired loan interest
income of $5.7 million, to $82.3 million. The yield on total
non-acquired loans was 4.21% up from 4.12% in the third quarter of 2018.
2. Acquired loan interest income decreased $5.2 million from the third
quarter of 2018 to $50.0 million. The yield on acquired loans for the
fourth quarter of 2018 was 6.25%, a decrease of 13 basis points from the
third quarter of 2018, while the average balance of acquired loans
declined by $254.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. During the
fourth quarter of 2018, the Company performed its first recast of the
acquired credit impaired loan portfolio of Park Sterling. This resulted
in $10.2 million release which increased the fourth quarter of 2018
acquired loan interest income by approximately $500,000. The release
will impact the acquired loan interest income over time, and will also
be dependent upon the level of loan pay downs, pay-offs received, and
the change in asset quality each quarter. In addition, the
weighted-average-life from the 4Q 2018 recast increased slightly which
also increases the amount of expected cash flow (accretable yield)
compared to 3Q 2018. This increase was due primarily to maturity
extensions within acquired credit impaired loan portfolios, as well as
lower prepayment speeds. For the fourth quarter of 2018, the total loan
yield declined 4 basis points to 4.80% from 4.84% in the third quarter
of 2018. The total loan yield was 4.72% in the fourth quarter of 2017,
and only included one month of the Park Sterling loan portfolio.
3. Interest expense increased by $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of
2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018. This increase in interest
expense was within all categories of funding, except savings deposits as
interest rates continue to rise. The increase in interest rates was
primarily the result of the Federal Reserve increasing the federal funds
target rate 100 basis points in 2018 including 25 basis points in
September 2018 and 25 basis points in December 2018. Deposit rates (all
categories) continued to increase as the cost on total interest-bearing
deposits increased from 62 basis points in the third quarter of 2018 to
71 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2018. Interest expense, on
other borrowings and fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements,
increased compared to the third quarter of 2018 due to the effects of
short term interest rates from the Federal Reserve increasing interest
rates in 2018. Total cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities was
78 basis points, an increase of 10 basis points from the third quarter
of 2018 and up 49 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2017. The
inclusion of the Park Sterling funding balances resulted in an increase
in the Company’s average interest-bearing liabilities of approximately
$1.3 billion from the fourth quarter of 2017. Park Sterling balances
were only included for one month in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Tax-equivalent net interest margin declined 6 basis points from the
third quarter of 2018 and declined by 20 basis points from the fourth
quarter of 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company’s
average total assets remained relatively flat at $14.6 billion at
December 31, and September 30, 2018 and increased by $2.3 billion from
$12.3 billion at December 31, 2017. Average earning assets totaled $12.7
billion remaining flat compared to the third quarter of 2018. Average
interest-bearing liabilities totaled $8.9 billion for the fourth quarter
of 2018 which was flat compared to the third quarter 2018; and up from
$7.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017. Average non-interest
bearing liabilities remained flat during the fourth quarter of 2018 at
$3.3 billion compared to the third quarter of 2018; and increased by
$482.7 million from December 31, 2017, due primarily to the merger with
Park Sterling and growth during the past year. Including the impact of
noninterest bearing deposits, the Company’s cost of funds was 57 basis
points for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 50 basis points in the
third quarter of 2018, and compared to 21 basis points in the fourth
quarter of 2017.
The table below reflects the quarterly roll forward of the acquired
credit impaired loan accretable yield, including a fair value adjustment
of $1.5 million recorded in the second quarter of 2018 for the Park
Sterling merger. The table now reflects the amount of acquired credit
impaired loan interest income recognized each quarter, split between (1)
contractual loan interest; and (2) the accretion recognized from the
performance of the acquired credit impaired loans.
In addition, there are three other tables below, the
first showing the split between principal and interest that will
be accreted into interest income over the expected remaining life of the
ACI loans, the second showing the
nonaccretable difference split between principal and interest which is
not expected to be collected, and the third
“total acquired accretion income” recorded over the past five quarters.
The amount declined by $2.7 million to $9.7 million from the third
quarter of 2018 amount of $12.4 million.
The amount of ANCI discount recognized in the fourth quarter was $3.0
million lower than third quarter of 2018, due primarily to fewer pay
offs of ANCI loans in the fourth quarter by $101.7 million. The
remaining balance of the discount on the acquired noncredit impaired
loan portfolio totals $33.4 million at December 31, 2018, $37.1 million
at September 30, 2018, and $64.8 million at December 31, 2017.
* Contractual interest income does not include interest income from
loan advances post-acquisition on lines of credit, late fees or
other loan fees.
Principal & Interest of Accretable Yield Period End Balance
Principal - expected to be collected in future periods and recorded
as interest income
$
48,896
$
46,526
$
50,474
$
51,046
$
52,271
Interest - expected to be collected in future periods and recorded
as interest income
67,859
68,459
71,331
78,811
80,824
Total accretable balance at period end
$
116,754
$
114,985
$
121,805
$
129,857
$
133,095
Principal & Interest of the Nonaccretable Difference
Contractual principal which is not expected to be collected
$
19,055
$
30,081
$
32,557
$
25,490
$
30,399
Contractual interest which is not expected to be collected
5,763
$
8,341
10,840
8,351
8,925
Total nonaccretable difference
$
24,818
$
38,422
$
43,397
$
33,841
$
39,324
Acquired accretion income over Past 5 Quarters
Three months Ended
(in thousands)
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Acquired non credit impaired accretion income and fees
3,792
6,786
7,671
9,702
6,241
Acquired credit impaired accretion income
2
5,099
4,892
5,212
3,801
4,305
Other interest and late fees
770
742
759
775
729
Total acquired accretion income
$
9,662
$
12,420
$
13,642
$
14,278
$
11,275
Noninterest Income and Expense
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Noninterest income:
Fees on deposit accounts *
$
18,704
$
17,790
$
22,612
$
22,543
$
21,224
$
81,649
$
80,764
Mortgage banking income
2,501
2,824
3,317
4,948
3,744
13,590
17,954
Trust and investment services income
7,621
7,527
7,567
7,514
6,698
30,229
25,401
Securities (losses) gains, net
(3
)
(11
)
(641
)
--
33
(655
)
668
Recoveries of fully charged off acquired loans
2,737
1,238
2,167
2,975
2,925
9,117
8,572
Other
4,082
2,659
2,503
2,575
2,138
11,819
6,670
Total noninterest income
$
35,642
$
32,027
$
37,525
$
40,555
$
36,762
$
145,749
$
140,029
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
$
57,705
$
57,934
$
55,026
$
62,465
$
50,735
$
233,130
$
194,446
Net occupancy expense
7,205
7,630
7,815
8,166
6,707
30,816
25,357
Information services expense
7,877
7,804
8,903
9,738
6,686
34,322
25,462
Furniture and equipment expense
4,599
4,605
4,519
4,626
4,146
18,349
15,568
Bankcard expense *
402
379
311
691
558
1,783
2,180
OREO expense and loan related
831
(19
)
1,037
1,661
1,073
3,510
6,721
Business development and staff related
2,822
2,463
2,765
2,082
2,107
10,132
7,863
Amortization of intangibles
3,537
3,537
3,722
3,413
2,857
14,209
10,353
Professional fees
3,148
2,138
1,898
1,699
1,338
8,883
5,975
Supplies, printing and postage expense
1,480
1,561
1,406
1,392
1,433
5,839
6,148
FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges
1,340
2,525
3,277
1,263
895
8,405
3,924
Advertising and marketing
1,273
1,049
1,163
736
1,563
4,221
3,963
Other operating expenses
4,445
4,212
4,568
4,235
4,547
17,460
15,857
Merger & branch consolidation expense
-
4,476
14,096
11,296
17,621
29,868
44,503
Total noninterest expense
$
96,664
$
100,294
$
110,506
$
113,463
$
102,266
$
420,927
$
368,320
* The company reclassified network expenses directly related to
interchange and transaction fee income out of bankcard expense and
into fees on deposit accounts, pursuant to ASC 606, Revenue
from Contracts with Customers. This resulted in lower
noninterest income and lower noninterest expense in all periods
presented as follows:
Reclassification amount
$
3,012
$
3,172
$
3,002
$
2,963
$
2,336
$
12,149
$
9,118
Noninterest income totaled $35.6 million during the fourth quarter of
2018, an increase of $3.6 million from the third quarter of 2018. The
increase was primarily attributable to higher acquired loan recoveries
of $1.5 million and the sale of an acquired credit impaired note
resulting in a gain of $1.6 million, reflected in other income. Fees on
deposit accounts were up $914,000 in 4Q 2018 due to the holiday season
for bankcard income, higher business analysis fees and an increase in
NSF fees. These were offset partially by less mortgage banking income of
$323,000 due to the decline in mortgage production in both the pipeline
and volume of loans sold.
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, noninterest income declined by
$1.1 million. The decrease was primarily related to the following:
1. Fees on deposit accounts were down $2.5 million due to the impact of
the Durbin Amendment, which began in the third quarter of 2018 and was
partially offset by a full quarter impact of Park Sterling in the fourth
quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 (one month);
2. $1.2 million decline in mortgage banking income primarily from lower
gains and fewer mortgage loans sold in the secondary market; and
3. Lower recoveries from acquired loans totaling $188,000;
4. These three decreases were partially offset by higher trust and
investment services income of $923,000, and
5. Higher other income of $1.9 million primarily the resolution of an
acquired credit impaired loan, higher cash surrender value of bank owned
life insurance and capital markets income, both attributable to the Park
Sterling merger.
Noninterest expense was $96.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a
decrease of $3.6 million from $100.3 million in the third quarter of
2018. Merger and conversion related expenses declined $4.5 million from
the cost incurred in the third quarter of 2018, as the Park Sterling
integration cost was finalized during the third quarter of 2018. FDIC
assessment and other regulatory charges decreased by $1.2 million in the
fourth quarter of 2018, which was primarily related to the elimination
of the surcharge assessment and change in risk related to certain
acquired loans, which would have resulted in a lower assessment in prior
quarters. OREO and other troubled loan related cost were up $850,000
during 4Q 2018, due to the gains realized in 3Q 2018. Professional fees
were higher in 4Q 2018 by $1.0 million due primarily to the use of
consultants for various projects within the Company.
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, noninterest expense was $5.6
million lower. The net decrease was primarily due to the following: (1)
merger-related and conversion cost declined $17.6 million, as there were
none in 4Q 2018, (2) salaries and benefits increased $7.0 million due
primarily to the additional employees from Park Sterling and the related
benefits and incentives, (3) information services increased $1.2 million
due primarily to the branches added from Park Sterling, (4) net
occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased by $498,000 and
$453,000, respectively, due to the addition of branches from Park
Sterling, (5) professional fees increased $1.8 million due to the use of
consultants on various projects ongoing within the Company, and (6)
amortization of intangibles increased $680,000 from additional core
deposit intangible related to Park Sterling.
South State Corporation will hold a conference call tomorrow, January
29, 2019 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will review
earnings and performance trends. Callers wishing to participate may call
toll-free by dialing 877-506-9272. The number for international
participants is 412-380-2004. The conference ID number is 10127193.
Participants can also listen to the live audio webcast through the
Investor Relations section of www.SouthStateBank.com.
A replay will be available beginning January 29, 2019 by 2:00 p.m.
Eastern Time until 9:00 a.m. on February 12, 2019. To listen to the
replay, dial 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088. The passcode is 10127193.
South State Corporation is a financial services company headquartered
in Columbia, South Carolina with approximately $14.7 billion in assets.South State Bank, the company’s primary subsidiary, provides
consumer, commercial, mortgage, and wealth management solutions
throughout the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia.South State has
served customers since 1934.Additional information is available
at www.SouthStateBank.com.
Non-GAAP Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and
should be read along with the accompanying tables which provide a
reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Management
believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful
information which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of
the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an
alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as
promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's
performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other
relevant information when assessing the performance or financial
condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as
analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or
as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial
condition as reported under GAAP.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO Non-GAAP
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (3)
Net income (GAAP)
$
49,004
$
47,082
$
40,459
$
42,326
$
2,421
$
178,871
$
87,554
Securities losses (gains), net of tax
2
9
505
--
(22
)
520
(445
)
Provision for income taxes - Deferred Tax Asset Write-Off
--
(1,602
)
613
--
26,558
(990
)
26,558
Merger and branch consolidation/acq. expense, net of tax
--
3,577
11,112
8,918
12,431
23,692
31,469
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
49,006
$
49,066
$
52,689
$
51,244
$
41,388
$
202,093
$
145,136
Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (3)
Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)
$
1.36
$
1.28
$
1.10
$
1.15
$
0.08
$
4.90
$
2.95
Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains)
-
0.00
0.01
-
(0.00
)
0.01
(0.02
)
Effect to adjust for provision for income tax DTA Write-Off
-
(0.04
)
0.02
-
0.84
(0.03
)
0.89
Effect to adjust for FDIC LSA early termination
-
-
-
-
-
-
--
Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses
-
0.10
0.31
0.25
0.39
0.65
1.07
Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)
$
1.36
$
1.34
$
1.44
$
1.40
$
1.31
$
5.53
$
4.89
Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (3)
Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)
$
1.35
$
1.28
$
1.09
$
1.15
$
0.08
$
4.86
$
2.93
Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains)
-
0.00
0.01
--
(0.00
)
0.01
(0.02
)
Effect to adjust for provision for income tax DTA Write-Off
-
(0.05
)
0.02
--
0.83
(0.02
)
0.89
Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses
-
0.10
0.31
0.24
0.39
0.65
1.05
Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)
$
1.35
$
1.33
$
1.43
$
1.39
$
1.30
$
5.50
$
4.85
Adjusted Return of Average Assets (3)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
1.33
%
1.28
%
1.12
%
1.19
%
0.08
%
1.23
%
0.77
%
Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains)
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.23
%
Effect to adjust for provision for income tax DTA Write-Off
0.00
%
-0.04
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.85
%
-0.01
%
0.00
%
Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses
0.00
%
0.09
%
0.30
%
0.25
%
0.40
%
0.17
%
0.28
%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.33
%
1.33
%
1.45
%
1.44
%
1.33
%
1.39
%
1.28
%
Adjusted Return of Average Equity (3)
Return on average equity (GAAP)
8.24
%
7.89
%
6.96
%
7.41
%
0.51
%
7.63
%
5.26
%
Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains)
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.09
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
-0.03
%
Effect to adjust for provision for income tax DTA Write-Off
0.00
%
-0.27
%
0.11
%
0.00
%
5.62
%
-0.06
%
2.13
%
Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses
0.00
%
0.61
%
1.90
%
1.57
%
2.62
%
1.03
%
1.35
%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)
8.24
%
8.23
%
9.06
%
8.98
%
8.75
%
8.62
%
8.71
%
Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3) (7)
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
8.24
%
7.89
%
6.96
%
7.41
%
0.51
%
7.63
%
5.26
%
Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains)
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.09
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
-0.03
%
Effect to adjust for provision for income tax DTA Write-Off
0.00
%
-0.27
%
0.11
%
0.00
%
5.62
%
-0.06
%
2.13
%
Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses
0.00
%
0.60
%
1.91
%
1.56
%
2.63
%
1.01
%
1.89
%
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
7.67
%
7.68
%
8.61
%
8.63
%
7.07
%
8.16
%
6.24
%
Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)
15.91
%
15.90
%
17.68
%
17.60
%
15.83
%
16.76
%
15.49
%
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (7)
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
66.04
$
64.49
$
63.77
$
63.14
$
62.81
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
(29.74
)
(29.12
)
(29.13
)
(29.09
)
(29.20
)
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
36.30
$
35.37
$
34.64
$
34.05
$
33.61
Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (7)
Equity-to-assets (GAAP)
16.12
%
16.31
%
16.12
%
15.81
%
15.96
%
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
-6.56
%
-6.66
%
-6.67
%
-6.61
%
-6.73
%
Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)
9.56
%
9.65
%
9.45
%
9.20
%
9.23
%
Footnotes to tables:
(1)
Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.
(2)
The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends
paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.
(3)
Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, and adjusted
return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the
after-tax effect of gains on acquisitions, gains or losses on sales
of securities, other-than-temporary-impairment (OTTI), and merger
and branch consolidation related expense. It also reflects an
adjustment for the deferred tax asset revaluation in the third
quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017. Management believes
that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful
information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance
of the company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an
alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as
promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's
performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all
other relevant information when assessing the performance or
financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have
limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider
them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's
results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted
earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude
the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a)
pre-tax merger and branch consolidation related expense of $4.5
million, $14.1 million, $11.3 million, and $17.6 million, for the
quarters ended September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018,
and December 31, 2017, respectively; and (b) securities (losses)
gains, net of ($3,000), ($11,000), ($641,000), and $33,000 for the
quarter ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018,
and December 31, 2017. In the third quarter of 2018, second quarter
of 2018, and the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company revalued its
net deferred tax assets with the Tax Act of 2017 with a(n)
(decrease) increase in our income tax provision of ($1.6 million),
$613,000, and $26.6 million, respectively.
(4)
Repossessed assets include OREO and other nonperforming assets.
(5)
Calculated by dividing total non-acquired NPAs by total assets.
(6)
December 31, 2018 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change
pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are
presented as filed.
(7)
The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect
of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible
returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the
after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income.
Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide
additional useful information, particularly since these measures are
widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and
acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered
as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial
condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider
the company's performance and financial condition as reported under
GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the
performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures
have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not
consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the
company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The
sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables
that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP.
(8)
Includes noncash loan interest income related to the discount on
acquired performing loans of $3.8 million, $6.7 million, $7.6
million, $9.6 million, and $6.1 million, respectively, during the
five quarters above.
(9)
Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest
expense excluding branch consolidation cost and merger cost divided
by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities
gains (losses) and OTTI.
Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in
nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward looking
statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of
the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange
Act of 1934. Forward looking statements are based on, among other
things, management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations,
estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the
economy and South State Corporation (“South State”). Words and phrases
such as “may,” “approximately,” “continue,” “should,” “expects,”
“projects,” “anticipates,” “is likely,” “look ahead,” “look forward,”
“believes,” “will,” “intends,” “estimates,” “strategy,” “plan,” “could,”
“potential,” “possible” and variations of such words and similar
expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
South State cautions readers that forward looking statements are subject
to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to
predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood
and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ
materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and
assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic downturn
risk, potentially resulting in deterioration in the credit markets,
greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and
other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by
potential negative economic developments resulting from federal spending
cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2)
increased expenses, loss of revenues, and increased regulatory scrutiny
associated with our total assets having exceeded $10.0 billion; (3)
controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or
circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with
regulations related to controls and procedures; (4) ownership dilution
risk associated with potential acquisitions in which South State’s stock
may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; (5) potential
deterioration in real estate values; (6) the impact of competition with
other financial institutions, including pricing pressures (including
those resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act) and the resulting
impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin;
(7) credit risks associated with an obligor’s failure to meet the terms
of any contract with the bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed
under the terms of any loan-related document; (8) interest risk
involving the effect of a change in interest rates on the bank’s
earnings, the market value of the bank’s loan and securities portfolios,
and the market value of South State’s equity; (9) liquidity risk
affecting the bank’s ability to meet its obligations when they come due;
(10) risks associated with an anticipated increase in South State’s
investment securities portfolio, including risks associated with
acquiring and holding investment securities or potentially determining
that the amount of investment securities South State desires to acquire
are not available on terms acceptable to South State; (11) price risk
focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of
traded instruments in “mark-to-market” portfolios; (12) transaction risk
arising from problems with service or product delivery; (13) compliance
risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of
or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices,
or ethical standards; (14) regulatory change risk resulting from new
laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or
ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that
regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the
current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of the
recently enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau rules and regulations, and the possibility of changes
in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices, including
changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition
(CECL); (15) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or
improper implementation of business decisions; (16) reputation risk that
adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public
opinion; (17) terrorist activities risk that results in loss of consumer
confidence and economic disruptions; (18) cybersecurity risk related to
the dependence of South State on internal computer systems and the
technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential
impacts of third party security breaches, subjects each company to
potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from
deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (19) greater than expected
noninterest expenses; (20) noninterest income risk resulting from the
effect of regulations that prohibit financial institutions from charging
consumer fees for paying overdrafts on ATM and one-time debit card
transactions, unless the consumer consents or opts-in to the overdraft
service for those types of transactions; (21) excessive loan losses;
(22) failure to realize synergies and other financial benefits from, and
to limit liabilities associated with, mergers and acquisitions within
the expected time frame; (23) potential deposit attrition, higher than
expected costs, customer loss and business disruption associated with
merger and acquisition integration, including, without limitation, and
potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel;
(24) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for South State common
stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of
South State; (25) the payment of dividends on South State common stock
is subject to regulatory supervision as well as the discretion of the
board of directors of South State, South State’s performance and other
factors; (26) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal,
credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and
integration of potential future acquisition, whether involving stock or
cash consideration; and (27) other risks and uncertainties disclosed in
South State’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC) or disclosed in documents
filed or furnished by South State with or to the SEC after the filing of
such Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and of which could cause actual
results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or
otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made
and are based on information available at that time. South State does
not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities
laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and
uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue
reliance on such statements.