South State Corporation : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call April 30, 2019

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce its first quarter
2019 financial results in a news release after the market closes on
April 29, 2019. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on April 30, 2019, a conference
call will be held where management will review earnings and discuss
performance trends.
South State Corporation plans to make the news release and related
financial information available on the Investor Relations section of www.SouthStateBank.com
by 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 30, 2019.
Conference Call Information:
Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (877)
506-9272. The number for international participants is (412) 380-2004.
The conference ID number is 10130012. To expedite access, please state
your name and your company name when you reach an operator.
Participants can also listen to the live audio webcast through the
Investor Relations section of www.SouthStateBank.com.
A replay will be available from 2 p.m. Eastern Time on April 30, 2019
until 9 a.m. on May 14, 2019. To listen to the replay, dial (877)
344-7529 or (412) 317-0088. The passcode is 10130012. The event will
also be archived and available beginning April 30, 2019 by midnight
Eastern Time in the Investor Relations section of www.SouthStateBank.com.
South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company
headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, with over $14.7 billion in
assets. South State Bank, the company’s primary subsidiary, provides
consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions
throughout the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. South State has served
customers since 1934. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.
