South State Corporation : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call October 29, 2019

09/27/2019 | 12:41pm EDT

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce its third quarter 2019 financial results in a news release after the market closes on October 28, 2019. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on October 29, 2019, a conference call will be held where management will review earnings and discuss performance trends.

South State Corporation plans to make the news release and related financial information available on the Investor Relations section of www.SouthStateBank.com by 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 29, 2019.

Conference Call Information:

Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (877) 506-9272. The number for international participants is (412) 380-2004. The conference ID number is 10135375. To expedite access, please state your name and your company name when you reach an operator.

Participants can also listen to the live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of www.SouthStateBank.com. A replay will be available from 2 p.m. Eastern Time on October 29, 2019 until 9 a.m. on November 12, 2019. To listen to the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088. The passcode is 10135375. The event will also be archived and available beginning October 29, 2019 by midnight Eastern Time in the Investor Relations section of www.SouthStateBank.com.

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, with over $15.7 billion in assets. South State Bank, the company’s primary subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions throughout the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. South State has served customers since 1934. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.


© Business Wire 2019
