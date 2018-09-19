South State : Dedicates Resources to Hurricane Florence Relief

South State Bank will dedicate $50,000 to the South State Emergency Relief Fund to directly aid communities and individuals affected by Hurricane Florence, in addition to offering a number of financial assistance programs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005723/en/

“As a bank that serves many of the impacted communities in the Carolinas, we are very connected to those hardest hit by Hurricane Florence. We have team members, customers and branches in impacted areas, and we are committed to helping these communities rebuild and restore as quickly as possible,” said Robert R. Hill, Jr., South State Corporation chief executive officer.

South State will be partnering with local nonprofit organizations to provide financial assistance from the Relief Fund directly to the communities hardest hit by the storm.

In addition, South State will offer the following assistance to customers in impacted areas: ATM fee waivers, a payment deferment program, an in-house special mortgage and unsecured loans. Details about the specific programs are available at: SouthStateBank.com/HurricaneRelief.

While many South State branches closed in anticipation of Hurricane Florence, we’re pleased that most of our branches have resumed normal business hours. We continue to work to open all branches as soon as conditions allow. Updated information regarding the status of our branch service is available at SouthStateBank.com/Hurricane-Update or by calling 1-800-277-2175.

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, with over $14 billion in assets. South State Bank, the company’s primary subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions throughout the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. South State has served customers since 1934. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005723/en/