SOUTH STATE CORP (SSB)
SOUTH STATE : Dedicates Resources to Hurricane Florence Relief
BU
08/27SOUTH STATE : New area bank leaders remain focused on community
AQ
08/16SOUTH STATE COR : Ex-dividend day for
FA
South State : Dedicates Resources to Hurricane Florence Relief

South State Bank will dedicate $50,000 to the South State Emergency Relief Fund to directly aid communities and individuals affected by Hurricane Florence, in addition to offering a number of financial assistance programs.

“As a bank that serves many of the impacted communities in the Carolinas, we are very connected to those hardest hit by Hurricane Florence. We have team members, customers and branches in impacted areas, and we are committed to helping these communities rebuild and restore as quickly as possible,” said Robert R. Hill, Jr., South State Corporation chief executive officer.

South State will be partnering with local nonprofit organizations to provide financial assistance from the Relief Fund directly to the communities hardest hit by the storm.

In addition, South State will offer the following assistance to customers in impacted areas: ATM fee waivers, a payment deferment program, an in-house special mortgage and unsecured loans. Details about the specific programs are available at: SouthStateBank.com/HurricaneRelief.

While many South State branches closed in anticipation of Hurricane Florence, we’re pleased that most of our branches have resumed normal business hours. We continue to work to open all branches as soon as conditions allow. Updated information regarding the status of our branch service is available at SouthStateBank.com/Hurricane-Update or by calling 1-800-277-2175.

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, with over $14 billion in assets. South State Bank, the company’s primary subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions throughout the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. South State has served customers since 1934. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 671 M
EBIT 2018 263 M
Net income 2018 185 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,68%
P/E ratio 2018 16,46
P/E ratio 2019 13,90
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,54x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,35x
Capitalization 3 044 M
Technical analysis trends SOUTH STATE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 89,5 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert R. Hill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Horger Chairman
Renee R. Brooks Chief Operating Officer
John C. Pollok Chief Financial Officer & Director
Thomas J. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTH STATE CORP-5.16%3 016
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.88%382 603
BANK OF AMERICA2.57%302 444
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.06%268 969
WELLS FARGO-10.17%261 564
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.89%223 962
