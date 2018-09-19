South State : Dedicates Resources to Hurricane Florence Relief

South State Bank will dedicate $50,000 to the South State Emergency
Relief Fund to directly aid communities and individuals affected by
Hurricane Florence, in addition to offering a number of financial
assistance programs.
“As a bank that serves many of the impacted communities in the
Carolinas, we are very connected to those hardest hit by Hurricane
Florence. We have team members, customers and branches in impacted
areas, and we are committed to helping these communities rebuild and
restore as quickly as possible,” said Robert R. Hill, Jr., South State
Corporation chief executive officer.
South State will be partnering with local nonprofit organizations to
provide financial assistance from the Relief Fund directly to the
communities hardest hit by the storm.
In addition, South State will offer the following assistance to
customers in impacted areas: ATM fee waivers, a payment deferment
program, an in-house special mortgage and unsecured loans. Details about
the specific programs are available at: SouthStateBank.com/HurricaneRelief.
While many South State branches closed in anticipation of Hurricane
Florence, we’re pleased that most of our branches have resumed normal
business hours. We continue to work to open all branches as soon as
conditions allow. Updated information regarding the status of our branch
service is available at SouthStateBank.com/Hurricane-Update
or by calling 1-800-277-2175.
South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company
headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, with over $14 billion in
assets. South State Bank, the company’s primary subsidiary, provides
consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions
throughout the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. South State has served
customers since 1934. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.
