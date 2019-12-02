South State : 2019 South State Corporation Whistleblower Policy and Procedures

SOUTH STATE CORPORATION WHISTLEBLOWER POLICY AND PROCEDURES (For Accounting, Auditing and Securities Compliance Matters) PURPOSE South State Corporation (together with South State Bank and its other subsidiaries, the "Company") is committed to achieving compliance with all applicable securities laws and regulations, accounting standards and audit practices. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Audit Committee") has established this Whistleblower Policy and Procedures (this "Policy") for: the receipt, retention and treatment of concerns or complaints regarding accounting, internal accounting controls, auditing matters, securities law compliance, and any provision of federal law relating to fraud against shareholders ("Accounting/Auditing/Securities Matters"), and

the confidential, anonymous submission by employees, customers, vendors, and other interested parties of concerns or complaints regarding questionable Accounting/Auditing/Securities Matters. The purpose of this program is to provide employees of the Company, customers, vendors, and other interested parties with a way to express concerns or complaints regarding Accounting/Auditing/Securities Matters. The Company is committed to accountability, responsibility and corporate citizenship and to providing a workplace that is conducive to open discussions about our business practices. Any employee, customer, vendor, or other interested party who has concerns or complaints about Accounting/Auditing/Securities Matters is encouraged to use one of the reporting procedures discussed below to report those concerns or complaints. In addition, any such person who receives a report regarding Accounting/Auditing/Securities Matters from a third party or has concerns or complaints about a third party, should report the concern or complaint using the procedures set forth below. Any employee, customer, vendor, or other interested party may submit a good faith concern or compliant regarding Accounting/Auditing/Securities Matters without fear of dismissal (with respect to employees) or retaliation of any kind (with respect to anyone who submits such a good faith concern or complaint). The Company will not discharge, demote, suspend, threaten, harass or in any manner discriminate or retaliate against an employee in the terms and conditions of employment because of any lawful actions of that employee with respect to good faith reporting of concerns or complaints regarding Accounting/Auditing/Securities Matters, or otherwise as specified in Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, or otherwise regarding potential violations of securities laws. COMMUNICATION The Company will publish this Policy for reference by employees on South State Bank's internal intranet site, under the "Audit" department heading, and will annually proactively contact employees to communicate the availability of this reporting channel. In addition, the Company's Corporate Communications division will initiate notification to customers of the Company's whistleblower protocols on an annual basis. Similarly, the Company's Vendor Management division will periodically notify vendors of the Company's whistleblower protocols. REPORTING PROCEDURES Employees, customers, vendors or other interested parties with concerns or complaints regarding Accounting/Auditing/Securities Matters may report their concerns or complaints to the Company through any of the following reporting mechanisms: Updated October 2019 1 © Copyright South State Corporation 2019

SOUTH STATE CORPORATION WHISTLEBLOWER POLICY AND PROCEDURES Accessing the website http://reportit.net/ Choose "Report It Online"

Choose "Report It Now"

Enter User Name as "South" and Password as "State"

Read Terms of Service and, if you accept them, choose "I Accept and Agree" Calling the "Report It" hotline at 877.778.5463. Such concerns or complaints may by submitted by employees, customers, vendors or other interested parties either anonymously or non-anonymously. The Company will hold reported concerns and complaints, whether submitted anonymously or not, in strict confidence to the extent possible and consistent with the Company's need to conduct a review and potential investigation. Such reports will be automatically routed to the Director of Internal Audit, General Auditor, and the Chairman of the Audit Committee. However, if an employee or any other interested party has a concern or complaint regarding Accounting/Auditing/Securities Matters that he or she believes would be inappropriate to deliver to the Director of Internal Audit, and/or General Auditor, he or she should report his or her concern or complaint directly to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. Kevin Walker is currently the Chairman of the Audit Committee, and his contact information is set forth below. You can use our internal Hotline Form, which is attached to this Policy and which is also located on South State Bank's internal website, under the "Audit" department heading, in submitting a concern to Mr. Walker. Alternatively, you may e-mail or call Mr. Walker's work or cell phone number below to speak with him directly. You may also call Mr. Walker's work number below after hours and leave a voice mail message if you desire to submit a concern or complaint anonymously. Kevin Walker GreerWalker LLP 227 West Trade Street Suite 1100 Charlotte, North Carolina 28202 E-mail:kevin.walker@greerwalker.comWork Phone: 704.353.8229 Cell Phone: 704.526.5669 TREATMENT OF REPORTED CONCERNS AND COMPLAINTS Upon receipt of a report of a concern or complaint, the Director of Internal Audit will confirm that it pertains to Accounting/Auditing/Securities Matters. Concerns and complaints relating to Accounting/Auditing/Securities Matters will be reviewed and, if the Director of Internal Audit and the Audit Committee believe that it is appropriate, investigated by the Director of Internal Audit under the direction and oversight of the Audit Committee. Prompt and appropriate corrective action will be taken when and as warranted in the judgment of the Director of Internal Audit under the direction and supervision of the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee will monitor the investigation of reported concerns and complaints through its periodic review of a summary of the Concern Log (discussed below) and discussions with the Director of Internal Audit. If and when the Audit Committee believes that it is appropriate, the Audit Committee may become directly involved in the investigation of reported concerns or complaints and the implementation of any corrective action taken in response thereto. The Director of Internal Audit and the Audit Committee will hold reported concerns Updated October 2019 2 © Copyright South State Corporation 2019

SOUTH STATE CORPORATION WHISTLEBLOWER POLICY AND PROCEDURES and complaints, whether submitted anonymously or not, in strict confidence to the extent possible and consistent with the Company's need to conduct a review and potential investigation. An employee or other interested party who reports a non-anonymous concern or complaint may be contacted if needed or to inform them of the status of the Company's review or investigation of the reported concern or complaint. The Company's policy is to handle any such contact in a discreet, professional manner. Concerns or complaints relating to non-Accounting/Auditing/Securities Matters will be reviewed and, as and to the extent that the Director of Internal Audit or the Audit Committee believe that it is appropriate, communicated to the person or persons that the Director of Internal Audit or the Audit Committee believe is the appropriate person or persons to address the concern or complaint. NO PROHIBITION Nothing in this Policy shall be construed as prohibiting an employee of the Company from (i) testifying in any lawsuit, (ii) reporting conduct to, providing truthful information to, or participating in any investigation or proceeding conducted by any federal or state government agency or self-regulatory organization in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, or any other provisions of state or federal law or regulation, or (iii) requiring notification or prior approval by the Company of any activity described in clauses (i) or (ii). RETENTION OF REPORTED CONCERNS AND COMPLAINTS The Director of Internal Audit will maintain a log of all reported concerns and complaints (the "Concern Log"), tracking their receipt, investigation and resolution, and shall prepare a periodic summary of the Concern Log for the Audit Committee. Copies of concerns and complaints and the supporting log will be maintained in accordance with the Company's document retention policy. EXAMPLES OF REPORTABLE MATTERS OR TRANSACTIONS The following are some examples of matters or transactions that the Company encourages employees or other interested parties to report under this Policy, but the following are not meant to limit the types of issues that could be communicated: Fraud or deliberate error in preparing, evaluating, reviewing or auditing any financial statement;

Fraud or deliberate error in recording or maintaining financial records;

Deficiencies in or lack of compliance with internal accounting controls;

Misrepresentation or false statement regarding a matter contained in or affecting any financial record, financial report or audit report; or

Any deviation from full and fair reporting of the Company's financial condition or results. Additional examples include: Accounting Entry Irregularities Examples: An employee makes a G/L debit/credit to "force" balance an account. Updated October 2019 3 © Copyright South State Corporation 2019

SOUTH STATE CORPORATION WHISTLEBLOWER POLICY AND PROCEDURES An employee makes a one-sided entry to make an account balance. An employee is told to make or pressured to make significant adjustments to entries inconsistent with previous accounting practices. An employee is told to not report actual G/L numbers in internal or external reports. Knowingly Disregarding Internal Controls Examples: Cash counts not performed but documented on BICR as being performed. Signing off on reconcilements, inventory counts etc. when count was not actually performed. Loan made without obtaining proper approval. Loan proceeds disbursed prior to signing all loan documents. Loan notes/applications not signed in presence of bank officials. Theft ( i.e. , cash, Company property and equipment, etc.) Examples: A teller takes money from their cash drawer. An FSR debits a general ledger account and deposits the funds into his personal account. Misuse of Assets Example: An employee orders equipment, charges it to the bank, and uses it in a side business or for personal use. Inappropriate Use of Customer Accounts Example: An employee transfers funds from a customer's account (deposit or loan) and deposits it into his own account. Fraudulent Disbursements Examples: An employee submits expense reports for non-bank related expenses such as personal mileage, meals, or lodging. An employee issues a cashier's check to him/herself, signs and cashes it. Confidential Information Examples: Employees are not storing confidential information in a secured location after hours, exposing the bank to potential customer identity theft issues A lender makes a fictitious loan using customer's confidential information Updated October 2019 4 © Copyright South State Corporation 2019

SOUTH STATE CORPORATION WHISTLEBLOWER POLICY AND PROCEDURES An employee is receiving significant preferential treatment in relation to peers.

Customer transactions Example: Customers making unusual transactions or repeated identical transactions. Updated October 2019 5 © Copyright South State Corporation 2019

SOUTH STATE CORPORATION WHISTLEBLOWER POLICY AND PROCEDURES South State Corporation Hotline Form REPORTER'S NAME:____________________________ BRANCH OR DEPT:_____________________ (if anonymous tip, leave above blank) (if anonymous tip, leave above blank) TELEPHONE NUMBER:________________ ADDITIONAL PHONE NUMBER(S):_________________ (if anonymous tip, leave above blank) (if anonymous tip, leave above blank) CONCERN (attach additional sheets as necessary): REPORTER'S SUBJECT: ___________________________________ JOB TITLE: ___________________________ BRANCH OR DEPARTMENT: ______________________________________ ESTIMATED DOLLAR INVOLVEMENT: $__________________________ SUSPECTED ACTIONS: ____________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

____________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________________________ OBSERVATION METHOD: ________________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________________________ SUPPORTING DOCUMENTATION (if any): __________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________________________________ * OTHER OBSERVERS: _________________________ ___________________________ (if any) _________________________ ___________________________ Be as specific as possible with descriptions of the suspicious activity. If needed, please write additional comments on separate pages and attach them to this form Internal Audit Use Only DATE & TIME RECEIVED:_________________________ (Check one) PHONE E-MAIL INTEROFFICE ACTION TAKEN: __________________________________________________________________________________________ Updated October 2019 6 © Copyright South State Corporation 2019

SOUTH STATE CORPORATION WHISTLEBLOWER POLICY AND PROCEDURES HOTLINE FORM INSTRUCTIONS REPORTER'S NAME: Name of employee or other interested party providing tip

(Not Required for Anonymous Tips.)

(Not Required for Anonymous Tips.) BRANCH OR DEPT: Branch or department where employee above works, if applicable

(Not Required for Anonymous Tips.)

(Not Required for Anonymous Tips.) TELEPHONE NUMBER/ADDITIONAL PHONE NUMBER(S): Phone number(s) where the person voicing a concern can be reached

(Not Required for Anonymous Tips.) Note: The information above should be left blank if it is an anonymous tip. REPORTER'S SUBJECT: Name of employee(s) being reported

JOB TITLE: Job title(s) of employee(s) being reported, if known

BRANCH OR DEPARTMENT: Reported employee's(s') job location

ESTIMATED DOLLAR INVOLVEMENT: Approximate dollar amount in question

* SUSPECTED ACTIONS: Describe and give detailed account of all incidents and suspicious activity. Example: Branch Manager types cashier check to a friend and cashes it.

* OBSERVATION METHOD: Describe how the incident/suspicious activity was discovered/observed.

* SUPPORTING DOCUMENTATION: Provide any written documentation to support claim ( e.g. , account entries, account statements, etc.)

, account entries, account statements, etc.) * OTHER OBSERVERS: Identify any other persons who may be aware of incident/suspicious activity. Be as specific as possible with descriptions of the suspicious activity. If needed, please write additional comments on separate pages and attach them to this form. Updated October 2019 7 © Copyright South State Corporation 2019