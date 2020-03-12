South State Corporation : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call April 24, 2020

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce its first quarter 2020 financial results in a news release after the market closes on April 23, 2020. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on April 24, 2020, a conference call will be held where management will review earnings and discuss performance trends.

South State Corporation plans to make the news release and related financial information available on the Investor Relations section of www.SouthStateBank.com by 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 24, 2020.

Conference Call Information:

Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (877) 506-9272. The number for international participants is (412) 380-2004. The conference ID number is 10140091. To expedite access, please state your name and your company name when you reach an operator.

Participants may also pre-register for the conference by navigating to http://dpregister.com/10140091. A dial in number and unique PIN will be provided upon completion of registration.

Participants can also listen to the live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of www.SouthStateBank.com. A replay will be available from 2 p.m. Eastern Time on April 24, 2020 until 9 a.m. on May 8, 2020. To listen to the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088. The passcode is 10140091. The event will also be archived and available beginning April 24, 2020 by midnight Eastern Time in the Investor Relations section of www.SouthStateBank.com.

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, with over $15.9 billion in assets. South State Bank, the company’s primary subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions throughout the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. South State has served customers since 1934. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

