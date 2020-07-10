Log in
South State Corporation : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call July 31, 2020

07/10/2020 | 10:01am EDT

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce its second quarter 2020 financial results in a news release after the market closes on July 30, 2020. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2020, a conference call will be held where management will review earnings and discuss performance trends.

South State Corporation plans to make the news release and related financial information available on the Investor Relations section of www.SouthStateBank.com by 9 a.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2020.

Conference Call Information:

Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing 1-877-506-9272. The number for international participants is (412) 380-2004. Participants should note they are calling for the South State Corporation earnings call. To expedite access, please state your name and your company name when you reach an operator.

Participants may also pre-register for the conference by navigating to http://dpregister.com/10146098. A dial in number and unique PIN will be provided upon the completion of registration.

Participants can also listen to the live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of www.SouthStateBank.com. A replay will be available from 2 p.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2020 until 9 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2020. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international participants. The passcode is 10146098. The event will also be archived and available beginning July 31, 2020 by midnight Eastern Time in the Investor Relations section of www.SouthStateBank.com.

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company’s nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 077 M - -
Net income 2020 121 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
Yield 2020 4,32%
Capitalization 3 094 M 3 094 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 2 583
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart SOUTH STATE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
South State Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH STATE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 61,29 $
Last Close Price 43,76 $
Spread / Highest target 71,4%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Corbett Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Murray President
Robert R. Hill Executive Chairman
Renee R. Brooks Chief Operating Officer
William E. Matthews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTH STATE CORPORATION-49.56%3 094
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.52%278 089
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.17%264 407
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.27%211 784
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.35%197 544
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.41%144 365
