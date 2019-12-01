Log in
South32 : ASIC Form 484 cancellation of on-market buy-back shares

12/01/2019 | 10:23pm EST

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7EAR82939

Lodgement date/time: 02-12-2019 13:31:03

Reference Id: 133111772

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

SOUTH32 LIMITED

Australian Company Number (ACN)

093 732 597

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

Melanie Jane WILLIAMS

Signature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete

Name

Melanie Jane WILLIAMS

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed

02-12-2019

ASIC Form 484 Ref 13311177202/12/2019

Page 1 of 2

Form 484 - Change to company details

SOUTH32 LIMITEDACN093 732 597

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellation

Shares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation

ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code

Number of shares

Amount paid (cash

cancelled

or otherwise)

ORD

14489077

38890562

Earliest Date of

01-11-2019

cancellation

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class

Full title if not standard

Total number of

Total amount paid on

Total amount unpaid

code

shares

these shares

on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY

4928120828

16531332569.91

0.00

Earliest date of

01-11-2019

change

ASIC Form 484 Ref 13311177202/12/2019

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 03:22:03 UTC
