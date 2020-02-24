South32 : BMO Metals & Mining Conference Presentation 2020

24 February 2020

BMO CAPITAL MARKETS GLOBAL METALS & MINING CONFERENCE PRESENTATION 2020

South32 Limited Chief Executive Officer, Graham Kerr will present at the BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida today.

The following document has today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm:

· South32 Limited - BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference 2020

The presentation and an accompanying webcast will be available on South32's website at: https://www.south32.net/investors-media/investor-centre/presentations-reports-speeches.

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We are also the owner of a high grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and have several partnerships with junior explorers with a focus on base metals. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come, and to be trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources.

24 February 2020