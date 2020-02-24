Log in
SOUTH32

(S32)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/24
2.47 AUD   -3.52%
04:09aSOUTH32 : BMO Metals & Mining Conference Presentation 2020
PU
02/13SOUTH32 : Notification of Dividend
PU
02/13SOUTH32 : 2020 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
South32 : BMO Metals & Mining Conference Presentation 2020

02/24/2020 | 04:09am EST
Regulatory Story
BMO Metals & Mining Conference Presentation 2020
Released 09:06 24-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 8852D
South32 Limited
South32 Limited

(Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001)

(ACN 093 732 597)

ASX / LSE / JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY
ISIN: AU000000S320

south32.net

BMO CAPITAL MARKETS GLOBAL METALS & MINING CONFERENCE PRESENTATION 2020

South32 Limited Chief Executive Officer, Graham Kerr will present at the BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida today.

The following document has today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm:

· South32 Limited - BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference 2020

The presentation and an accompanying webcast will be available on South32's website at: https://www.south32.net/investors-media/investor-centre/presentations-reports-speeches.

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We are also the owner of a high grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and have several partnerships with junior explorers with a focus on base metals. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come, and to be trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources.

Further information

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Alex Volante

T +61 8 9324 9029

M +61 403 328 408

E Alex.Volante@south32.net

Tom Gallop

T +61 8 9324 9030

M +61 439 353 948

E Tom.Gallop@south32.net


MEDIA RELATIONS

Rebecca Keenan
T +61 8 9324 9364

M +61 402 087 055

E Rebecca.Keenan@south32.net

Jenny White

T +44 20 7798 1773

M +44 7900 046 758

E Jenny.White@south32.net



JSE Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCSEISULESSESE
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 09:08:03 UTC
