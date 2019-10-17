South32 : Changes relating to buy-back - Appendix 3D

6 If the company/trust intends to buy-back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention

The Company intends No change. to buy-back shares in

the period 11 April

2017 to 4 September

2020 (inclusive) or earlier if US$1,010,487,838 worth of shares are bought back prior to that date.

The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.