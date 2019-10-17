South32 : Changes relating to buy-back - Appendix 3D

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
1
Date that an Appendix 3C or the
22 August 2019
last Appendix 3D was given to
ASX
Information about the change
Complete each item for which there has been a change and items 9 and 10.
Column 1
Column 2
(Details announced to
(Details of change to
market in Appendix 3C
buy-back proposals)
or last Appendix 3D)
On-marketbuy-back
2 Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf
Morgan Stanley
Citigroup Global
Australia Securities
Markets Australia Pty
Limited
Limited
3 Deleted 30/9/2001.
Appendix 3D
Changes relating to buy-back
4 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - that number
Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage. The reference to a maximum number is to the total number including shares/units already bought back and shares/units remaining to be bought back. If the total has not changed, the item does not need to be completed.
Column 1
Column 2
(Details announced to
(Details of change to
market in Appendix 3C
buy-back proposals)
or last Appendix 3D)
Up to the number of
No change
shares for which the
total buy-back
consideration paid or
payable is up to
US$1,010,487,838.
The Company
reserves the right to
suspend or terminate
the buy-back at any
time.
5 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the number remaining to be bought back
Up to the number of shares with an aggregate buy-back consideration of US$263,630,491.
No change.
Refer Appendix 3E dated 10 October 2019 for details of shares which may still be bought back.
6 If the company/trust intends to buy-back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention
The Company intends No change. to buy-back shares in
the period 11 April
2017 to 4 September
2020 (inclusive) or earlier if US$1,010,487,838 worth of shares are bought back prior to that date.
The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.
Appendix 3D Changes relating to buy-back
7 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions
Column 1
Column 2
(Details announced to
(Details of change to
market in Appendix 3C
buy-back proposals)
or last Appendix 3D)
Not applicable
Not applicable
All buy-backs
8
Any other change
Not applicable
Not applicable
9
Reason for change
Change of broker.
10
Any other information material to a
None
shareholder's/unitholder's decision
whether to accept the offer (eg,
details of any proposed takeover bid)
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
............................................................ Date: 18 October 2019
(Company secretary)
Print name:
Melanie Williams
