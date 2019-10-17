Log in
SOUTH32    S32   AU000000S320

SOUTH32

(S32)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/17
2.5 AUD   +1.63%
10/17SOUTH32 : Changes relating to buy-back - Appendix 3D
PU
10/17SOUTH32 : Quarterly Report September 2019
PU
10/17SOUTH32 : 1st quarter results
CO
South32 : Changes relating to buy-back - Appendix 3D

10/17/2019 | 10:29pm EDT

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

(except minimum holding buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendix 7B. Amended 13/3/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

South32 Limited

ABN/ARSN

84 093 732 597

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

1

Date that an Appendix 3C or the

22 August 2019

last Appendix 3D was given to

ASX

Information about the change

Complete each item for which there has been a change and items 9 and 10.

Column 1

Column 2

(Details announced to

(Details of change to

market in Appendix 3C

buy-back proposals)

or last Appendix 3D)

On-marketbuy-back

2 Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf

Morgan Stanley

Citigroup Global

Australia Securities

Markets Australia Pty

Limited

Limited

3 Deleted 30/9/2001.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3D Page 1

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

4 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - that number

Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage. The reference to a maximum number is to the total number including shares/units already bought back and shares/units remaining to be bought back. If the total has not changed, the item does not need to be completed.

Column 1

Column 2

(Details announced to

(Details of change to

market in Appendix 3C

buy-back proposals)

or last Appendix 3D)

Up to the number of

No change

shares for which the

total buy-back

consideration paid or

payable is up to

US$1,010,487,838.

The Company

reserves the right to

suspend or terminate

the buy-back at any

time.

5 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the number remaining to be bought back

Up to the number of shares with an aggregate buy-back consideration of US$263,630,491.

No change.

Refer Appendix 3E dated 10 October 2019 for details of shares which may still be bought back.

6 If the company/trust intends to buy-back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention

The Company intends No change. to buy-back shares in

the period 11 April

2017 to 4 September

2020 (inclusive) or earlier if US$1,010,487,838 worth of shares are bought back prior to that date.

The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3D Page 2

11/01/2010

Appendix 3D Changes relating to buy-back

7 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions

Column 1

Column 2

(Details announced to

(Details of change to

market in Appendix 3C

buy-back proposals)

or last Appendix 3D)

Not applicable

Not applicable

All buy-backs

8

Any other change

Not applicable

Not applicable

9

Reason for change

Change of broker.

10

Any other information material to a

None

shareholder's/unitholder's decision

whether to accept the offer (eg,

details of any proposed takeover bid)

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: 18 October 2019

(Company secretary)

Print name:

Melanie Williams

== == == == ==

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3D Page 3

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 02:28:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 10 267 M
EBIT 2020 1 472 M
Net income 2020 1 037 M
Finance 2020 762 M
Yield 2020 3,54%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
EV / Sales2021 0,99x
Capitalization 12 294 M
